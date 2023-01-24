Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s entire legal team has asked a federal judge to withdraw from representing the city’s top prosecutor. Attorney A. Scott Bolden, previously part of Mosby’s legal team, said that he is withdrawing from the case because of a contempt of court charge leveled against him during his work on the former prosecutor’s case, according to FOX 45. The other attorneys haven’t yet explained why they are withdrawing from the case, but have asked for a public defender to be appointed. Bolden said in the filing that he needs to focus on defending himself from the contempt of court charge after cursing while...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO