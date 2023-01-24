ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

John*
3d ago

Scratching my head.. The very same people who say the brain is not fully developed till about age 25 are now saying minors can make their own choice about gender changing procedures. hmmm

Templeton
3d ago

Now when this minter lady says conversion therapy does she mean therapy for confused miners looking to be coddled or kids needing therapy because their parents weren't happy they got a boy when the wanted a girl? I'd imagine therapy would be needed for these kids who have parents that convinced them to dress a certain way lol.

David Corbett
3d ago

Now is the Appropriate time to push to the Supreme Court ... 9th circuit fails again to either hear valid cases or uphold the Constitution

