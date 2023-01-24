Ryan Wendell and Adrian Klemm will reportedly interview for the role in the upcoming week. More changes appear to be coming to the Patriots’ offensive coaching staff. After officially hiring Bill O’Brien to be their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, the Patriots are set to interview a pair of their former players to be their offensive line coach. Bills assistant offensive line coach Ryan Wendell and Oregon assistant head coach and offensive line coach Adrian Klemm will interview for the role next week, The Monday Morning Quarterback‘s Albert Breer reported Friday.

