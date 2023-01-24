Read full article on original website
Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by police shown on video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities released video footage Friday showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother. The video is filled with violent moments showing the officers, who are also Black, chasing and pummeling Nichols and leaving him on the pavement propped against a squad car as they fist-bump and celebrate their actions. The footage emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols’ death. The chilling images of another Black man dying at the hands of police renewed tough questions about how fatal encounters with law enforcement continue even after repeated calls for change. Protesters gathered for mostly peaceful demonstrations in multiple cities, including Memphis, where several dozen demonstrators blocked the Interstate 55 bridge that carries traffic over the Mississippi River toward Arkansas. Semitrucks were backed up for a distance. In Washington, dozens of protestors gathered in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House and near Black Lives Matter Plaza.
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.
Houston's Ehrhardt Elementary School found a black teen's body hanging from a tree. Harris County Sheriff's Office located the body in Ehrhardt Elementary School's parking lot.
WSVN-TV
Family of Lauderhill man ambushed and killed near market on Caribbean island plead for justice
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a South Florida man who was ambushed and killed outside a market he owned in the Caribbean are demanding justice in his murder. Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, the Gooding family shared the good times they had with their husband and father, George, known as Frankie.
Top Biden Donor Offered President's Convict Niece Caroline $85K Job Which She Complained Was 'Below Minimum Wage'
One of Joe Biden’s top donors once offered the president’s troubled niece Caroline Biden a cozy $85,000 salary job at his medical-device company only for her to complain the job was “below minimum wage,” RadarOnline.com has learned.Caroline, the 35-year-old daughter of the president’s brother Jim Biden and Jim’s wife Sara, was reportedly offered a job at the Orange County-based medical device company Masimo in the summer of 2018.The offer came shortly after Caroline, who was 31 at the time, pleaded guilty to amassing more than $100,000 in charges on a stolen credit card.After being sentenced to two years of probation...
WSVN-TV
92-year-old South Florida man shares story of surviving Holocaust, concerns about rise in antisemitism
(WSVN) - Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day and as the number of survivors dwindles each year, sharing their first-hand accounts is more important than ever. 7’s Karen Hensel has one South Florida man’s story in our Spotlight. The marking A-3913 on Saul Blau’s arm is faded, but...
WSVN-TV
Coast Guard air crew gives 7News a ride-along view of search for migrants
OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - 7News got a ride-along with a U.S. Coast Guard crew acting as an “eye in the sky” looking for migrants trying to make their way to South Florida. A surge of those hoping for a better life from across the Caribbean have been making the dangerous journey for several months.
