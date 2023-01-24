ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Hang in there: New sloths coming to Myrtle Beach Ripley’s Aquarium in the spring

By Caroline Williamson
The Sun News
The Sun News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OOWIy_0kPvRxap00

Ripley’s Aquarium is getting some new animal friends — this time they have fur.

The aquarium announced Tuesday afternoon that Ripley’s Aquarium would open a new habitat for two-toed sloths in late spring.

“In Sloth Valley, Aquarium guests will come face-to-face with two-toed sloths to learn about this adorable, slow-moving species,” a press release said. “They will then be able to set sail on adventure as Ripley’s Aquarium brings new excitement to its Discovery Center, inviting guests to walk the plank and dive into oceans of family fun with a brand-new play structure, interactive experiences, and hands-on animal encounters.”

The Sloth Valley habitat will be located at its Discovery Center.

Other attractions coming soon to Ripley’s include an illusion lab, a mini golf course, a mirror maze and a haunted manor attraction.

You can win four early access tickets to the Sloth Valley habitat by testing your sloth knowledge on the Ripley’s Aquarium website.

Ripley’s Aquarium is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day and is located at 1110 Celebrity Circle.

