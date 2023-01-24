ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Donald Trump to be allowed back on Facebook after 2-year ban

(AP) - Facebook parent Meta said Wednesday it will restore former President Donald Trump ‘s personal account in the coming weeks, ending a two-year suspension it imposed in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection. The company said in a blog post it is adding “new guardrails” to ensure...
Debate over term limits returns to Congress

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - There is a renewed effort in Congress to limit the amount of time lawmakers can serve. The effort is coming from Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.). “The Founders didn’t intend for people to come up and live on government for as long as they have got,” said Norman.
Alabama lawmakers to again consider divisive concepts bill

Selma mayor, City Council at odds over contract approval process. Employee ‘wedged between 2 vehicles’ at Elmore County school. An employee of Holtville High School was involved in an accident Thursday morning. Selma mayor, city council at odds over transactions over $5,000. Selma's mayor is expressing frustration over...
US Sen. Tuberville re-introducing bill on foreign agricultural investments

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Farmers and agriculture are part of the fabric that makes Alabama special. U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville is re-introducing a bill that he says will protect that. Tuberville says this bill is crucial for America’s food supply and national security. It’s called the Foreign Adversary Risk Management...
