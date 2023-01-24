Read full article on original website
TUCKER CARLSON: Another attempt by leaders of our country to inflame racial hatred in the United States
Fox News host Tucker Carlson reacts to the killing of Tyre Nichols and voices his concerns over people using his death to justify riots on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
WSFA
Donald Trump to be allowed back on Facebook after 2-year ban
(AP) - Facebook parent Meta said Wednesday it will restore former President Donald Trump ‘s personal account in the coming weeks, ending a two-year suspension it imposed in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection. The company said in a blog post it is adding “new guardrails” to ensure...
WSFA
Debate over term limits returns to Congress
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - There is a renewed effort in Congress to limit the amount of time lawmakers can serve. The effort is coming from Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.). “The Founders didn’t intend for people to come up and live on government for as long as they have got,” said Norman.
WSFA
Alabama lawmakers to again consider divisive concepts bill
Selma mayor, City Council at odds over contract approval process. Employee ‘wedged between 2 vehicles’ at Elmore County school. An employee of Holtville High School was involved in an accident Thursday morning. Selma mayor, city council at odds over transactions over $5,000. Selma's mayor is expressing frustration over...
WSFA
US Sen. Tuberville re-introducing bill on foreign agricultural investments
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Farmers and agriculture are part of the fabric that makes Alabama special. U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville is re-introducing a bill that he says will protect that. Tuberville says this bill is crucial for America’s food supply and national security. It’s called the Foreign Adversary Risk Management...
