Police investigating after man shot in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating after a man was killed in Richmond on Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 3400 block of Maury Street for the report of a person being shot.

A man was found with a gunshot wound and was brought to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646- 0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .