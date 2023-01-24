ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KELOLAND TV

Senate votes to strip member of voting rights

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Senate Democrats scrap Republican election-related bills

One week into the General Assembly session, Senate Democrats already have killed several Republican bills echoing GOP election security allegations that would have restricted voting access. The bills largely aimed to limit absentee and early voting, rolling back Democratic legislation that expanded access. These bills followed the recent creation of...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Virginia Democrats defeat bills limiting abortion access

In a series of key votes Thursday, Virginia Senate Democrats defeated several bills that would have restricted abortion access in the state, including a proposed 15-week ban with exceptions that was a priority for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.They are the first decisive legislative votes in Virginia since the Supreme Court's decision last year overturning Roe v. Wade. The votes mean that barring an extraordinary procedural move, such restrictions are unlikely to be enacted this year in Virginia, which currently has some of the South's most permissive abortion laws. “The truth is, as long as Senate Democrats have our majority,...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

Manchin meets with McCarthy on debt limit

Centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D) met with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) Wednesday to urge the House Republican leader to negotiate with President Biden on legislation to raise the debt limit, a sign the senior West Virginia senator could play a pivotal role in bipartisan talks. Manchin’s meeting with McCarthy comes at a time when other…
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
POLITICO

A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.

"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
WISCONSIN STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

George Santos ‘saddened’ after Republican senator calls him ‘nutty fruitcake bunny boiler’

Embattled New York Republican George Santos is “saddened” that his fellow party member John Kennedy called him “nutty as a fruitcake” and a “bunny boiler” – a reference to Glenn Close’s unhinged, psychotic character in the 1987 movie Fatal Attraction.Mr Santos responded to the Louisiana Republican’s comments on Tuesday. “I am saddened that a distinguished senator from the GOP, whom I’ve respected would use such derogatory language against me,” he said.“Language like that is hurtful and divisive, and has no place in Congress,” he added.“He’s nutty as a fruitcake. That’s why I called him a bunny boiler. I don’t...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate

(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Senate committee advances bill to ban sales of 'assault firearms'

(The Center Square) – A Virginia Senate committee voted along party lines Monday to advance a bill banning sales of new assault firearms manufactured after July of this year, a measure supporters say would increase gun safety in the commonwealth. Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance a measure that would create a Class 1 misdemeanor for any person who “imports, sells, manufactures, purchases, possesses, transports or transfers” an assault firearm. The bill specifies that an “assault firearm" does not include antique firearms,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Green Book legislation passes Virginia House

Decades before people could rely on the internet for hotel or restaurant suggestions, Black Americans traveling across the country during the Jim Crow era relied on a guidebook of amenities to keep safe in segregated parts of the country. Now Virginia legislators are considering giving travelers the opportunity to explore the routes and places found in […] The post Green Book legislation passes Virginia House appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE

