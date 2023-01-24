Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Senate votes to strip member of voting rights
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
Senate Democrats scrap Republican election-related bills
One week into the General Assembly session, Senate Democrats already have killed several Republican bills echoing GOP election security allegations that would have restricted voting access. The bills largely aimed to limit absentee and early voting, rolling back Democratic legislation that expanded access. These bills followed the recent creation of...
Virginia Democrats defeat bills limiting abortion access
In a series of key votes Thursday, Virginia Senate Democrats defeated several bills that would have restricted abortion access in the state, including a proposed 15-week ban with exceptions that was a priority for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.They are the first decisive legislative votes in Virginia since the Supreme Court's decision last year overturning Roe v. Wade. The votes mean that barring an extraordinary procedural move, such restrictions are unlikely to be enacted this year in Virginia, which currently has some of the South's most permissive abortion laws. “The truth is, as long as Senate Democrats have our majority,...
Manchin meets with McCarthy on debt limit
Centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D) met with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) Wednesday to urge the House Republican leader to negotiate with President Biden on legislation to raise the debt limit, a sign the senior West Virginia senator could play a pivotal role in bipartisan talks. Manchin’s meeting with McCarthy comes at a time when other…
Metro News
As governor road tests his tax plan, senators weigh the state’s financial options
Gov. Jim Justice, on the road to promote a big personal income tax cut, says the proposal is two-thirds of the way toward passage. One, he supports the tax cut. Two, the House has overwhelmingly passed a bill reflecting the cut. And now all eyes are on what the Senate might do.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
GOP rep says McCarthy may need to step aside, considers whether alcohol would help party reach consensus
Ken Buck, R-Colo., said Kevin McCarthy may need to step aside if no deal can be reached to get him elected House speaker.
Panic from MSNBC analyst over Republicans investigating federal agencies: ‘The insurrection platform’
Former GOP congressman David Jolly slammed Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., for hoping that a new House select committee could rein in abuses committed by the federal government.
POLITICO
A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.
"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Kevin McCarthy abruptly backtracks on GOP tax plan that conservatives called a "gift to Democrats"
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has disavowed the 30% national sales tax that he promised a vote on in order to convince a group of far-right lawmakers to elect him as speaker. McCarthy faced holdouts from a group of about 20 Republicans but promised that he would hold a vote...
After confusion, Virginia senators advance bill for year-round daylight saving time
A state Senate committee advanced a proposal to move Virginia to year-round daylight saving time after senators revealed their confusion about the difference between it and standard time.
George Santos ‘saddened’ after Republican senator calls him ‘nutty fruitcake bunny boiler’
Embattled New York Republican George Santos is “saddened” that his fellow party member John Kennedy called him “nutty as a fruitcake” and a “bunny boiler” – a reference to Glenn Close’s unhinged, psychotic character in the 1987 movie Fatal Attraction.Mr Santos responded to the Louisiana Republican’s comments on Tuesday. “I am saddened that a distinguished senator from the GOP, whom I’ve respected would use such derogatory language against me,” he said.“Language like that is hurtful and divisive, and has no place in Congress,” he added.“He’s nutty as a fruitcake. That’s why I called him a bunny boiler. I don’t...
Virginia Senate passes bill legalizing same-sex marriage in state code with bipartisan vote
A bill adding language in the state code legalizing same-sex marriage passed the Virginia Senate with a bipartisan vote.
Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate
(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
Senate committee advances bill to ban sales of 'assault firearms'
(The Center Square) – A Virginia Senate committee voted along party lines Monday to advance a bill banning sales of new assault firearms manufactured after July of this year, a measure supporters say would increase gun safety in the commonwealth. Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance a measure that would create a Class 1 misdemeanor for any person who “imports, sells, manufactures, purchases, possesses, transports or transfers” an assault firearm. The bill specifies that an “assault firearm" does not include antique firearms,...
Is Mitch McConnell Losing Influence Among Republicans?
As Senate Republicans take a back seat in negotiations around the debt ceiling, what role will McConnell play within his own party in the future?
House GOP Fulfills Another Campaign Promise by Formally Filing Articles of Impeachment Against DHS Sec. Mayorkas
Last week, House Republicans kept another campaign promise by filing the formal articles necessary to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas - citing his repeated failures on the Southern Border.
Green Book legislation passes Virginia House
Decades before people could rely on the internet for hotel or restaurant suggestions, Black Americans traveling across the country during the Jim Crow era relied on a guidebook of amenities to keep safe in segregated parts of the country. Now Virginia legislators are considering giving travelers the opportunity to explore the routes and places found in […] The post Green Book legislation passes Virginia House appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Opinion: McCarthy's committee vengeance could pose a grave risk
Frida Ghitis writes that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's decision to reject the appointments of Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell to the House Select Committee on Intelligence shows that he's living up to his promised vengeance, which could pose a grave risk.
