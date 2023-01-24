ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

‘This helps immensely’: Holland PS teacher awarded $25K in new program

By Lauren Edwards
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k5Rod_0kPvQLWm00

When Lillian Snoeyink heard about the new Teachers Live Here program and that it awarded $25,000 in housing assistance to Holland Public Schools teachers who qualified for it, she put her house-hunting plans on hold. She decided to apply to the new program even though she had been pre-approved for a home a few weeks ago, she said.

Then, late last week, Snoeyink learned that she was selected to win the money. Tuesday morning, she was presented with a big check during a press conference about the new program at the school’s administration building.

“It feels amazing and so exciting,” Snoeyink said during an interview with FOX 17 on Tuesday. “I couldn’t have dreamed of an opportunity like this. I’m so excited.”

HPS Superintendent Nick Cassidy said the program was started after an anonymous donor, who’s a community member, wanted to keep teachers around in the Holland area. So, he offered to pay up to $25,000 in down payment assistance for teachers who stick around for an additional five years.

“Lillian is the first recipient and I can’t think of someone who’d be a better fit for that,” Cassidy said. “I mean in an area of desired need and also someone who’s really passionate about education in Holland.”

Snoeyink loves teaching at Holland Language Academy, she said, where she gets to speak Spanish, a language she’s been studying since middle school.

Moreover, she met the program’s other requirements: the home has to be within 15 miles of the district boundaries, the teacher must be a first-time buyer, family income has to be under $100,000, and the teacher has to have received satisfactory evaluation scores.

The goal of the program is to attract and retain some of the best educators in the area, Cassidy said.

“I think we’ve been weathering the storm pretty good but we also know that this is just the beginning of a really tough time in education to find teachers,” Cassidy said. “We’ll be doing a lot of different things to try recruit and retain the best teachers out there. This is a big step in that direction.”

Snoeyink said the national and local teacher shortage impacted her while studying at Aquinas. People constantly asked her why she chose to study education in an industry that’s struggling. However, she student-taught at Holland Language Academy and loved the kids and the profession.

Receiving the award, she said, re-solidified her decision to become a teacher full time and to do it at Holland Public Schools.

Now, her house hunting resumes.

“It is still tough,” Snoeyink said about the housing market. “It’s a little easier in comparison to the previous years. It's dropped a little bit. But still I mean with how high interest rates are, it is still a tougher market. So this helps immensely.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Newaygo County School Resource Officer Warns Parents of Secret Apps Concerns

Justin Visser is a resource officer at Grant Public Schools. He said it’s important for kids and parents to be more vigilant. “I think parents right now don’t understand what kids are doing behind their screens, but predators spend hours. That’s their full-time job. And so, giving these kids a voice to know that that’s not right is huge,” said Visser.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
MLive

Does Ottawa Impact have a mandate to make sweeping changes?

WEST OLIVE, MI – When the new Ottawa County Board of Commissioners enacted a sweep of controversial changes to the county’s government, newly elected Board Chair Joe Moss proclaimed they were following the will of the people who seated them. “The people of Ottawa County overwhelmingly spoke with...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

‘No Time for Games’ Whitmer Reacts to GOP Response to Address

The day after her fifth State of the State Address, Governor Gretchen Whitmer hit the road to pitch her plans to impacted communities. Thursday, she made stops in Grand Rapids and Muskegon to highlight her plans to repeal the retirement tax for seniors and expand free post secondary education. These...
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

44K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy