Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
Evansville Police charge two Dollar General employees with theft
(WEHT) - Two Evansville Dollar General employees have been arrested and charged with theft after allegedly swapping price tags on merchandise.
wevv.com
Officers involved in Walmart shooting are back on duty
It was one week ago tonight that 25-year-old Ronald Mosley the second stormed the west side Walmart and shot 28-year-old Amber Cook. Tonight, we know that she is still in the hospital recovering after a series of surgeries. Most of the Evansville Police Officers and Vanderburgh County Deputies have returned...
wevv.com
Henderson police report multiple car break-ins overnight; firearms, money, electronics stolen
The Henderson Police Department is investigating a string of vehicle break-ins that happened overnight near the north end of Henderson. According to police, they received 10 phone calls reporting thefts, since midnight on Monday from the neighborhoods of the Hills and Wolf Hills, located near the Bridges Golf Course. Some...
wevv.com
Dubois County investigation leads to three arrests, seizure of guns and drugs
Authorities in Dubois County, Indiana say they seized a slew of weapons and drugs in a recent drug investigation where three people were arrested. Early Thursday morning, the Dubois County Sheriff's Office says deputies followed up on a drug investigation at a home in Holland. While at the front door...
wevv.com
Woman accused of breaking into Evansville apartment, attacking victim with hammer
An Evansville woman was taken into custody on multiple felony charges Thursday after a violent attack that reportedly happened at the beginning of the month. Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to investigate an attack that happened at an apartment on North Seventh Avenue back on Jan. 5.
Drug roundup lands 3 behind bars in Dubois County
HOLLAND, Ind. (WEHT) — Early Thursday morning, a Dubois County drug bust ended in the roundup of three suspects on multiple felony charges. The drug investigation led investigators to a Holland home on January 26. Deputies say they met David A. Gabberd at the front door and asked him if Chad Klein lived there. When […]
Evansville 911 Dispatcher Describes Working During the Active Shooter Incident at Walmart
9-1-1 Dispatchers have to multitask, listen to radio traffic, take phone calls, check on officers, and remain calm the entire shift. Dispatchers are often friends with the first responders that they send on calls. When I was a dispatcher, I ended up marrying one of the Deputies on my shift.
14news.com
Affidavit: EPD responds to crash, arrests man for driving under influence
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested after police responded to a crash at the intersection of East Diamond Avenue and North Kentucky Avenue. They say that happened Wednesday around 6 p.m. Police say while they were speaking with one of the involved drivers, Timothy Lynch, they smelled...
wevv.com
Police looking for truck stolen from Princeton car dealership lot
Police in Princeton are looking for a stolen truck and the suspect who apparently drove it away from a car dealership lot. According to police, the stolen truck is a 2017 Dodge Ram Laramie. Investigators say the truck was stolen early Sunday morning January 22 from Faulkners Chevrolet. Investigators say...
POLICE: Felon caught in Owensboro with drugs, handgun
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — An Owensboro man is behind bars again after police say he was driving around the city with drugs and a gun inside the car. Late Wednesday night, a Kentucky State Police Trooper pulled over a car near East Byers Avenue and New Hartford Road for running through a stop sign. The […]
14news.com
Henderson Police respond to 10 reports of car prowls
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, Henderson Police responded to three reports of car prowls on the north end of town where money, electronics, and identification documents were stolen. According to the Henderson Police Department, as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, police have responded to 10 car prowl calls. Officials say...
Henderson Police on the prowl looking for theft suspects
Henderson Police responded to three incidents of car prowls on the north side of town where it was reported that money, electronics and identification documents were stolen.
14news.com
Deputies investigating ATV theft in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is working on a case revolving around the theft of an ATV. Deputies say a 2020 Polaris Razer was stolen from the 6000 block of KY 1299. Officials say it’s a teal-colored vehicle. For those who have any information,...
wrul.com
Carmi Police Department Arrests Carmi Man On White County Warrant
A Carmi man bonded out of the White County Jail after he was taken into custody on Thursday evening on a White County warrant. Officers with the Carmi Police Department went to The Carmi Motel and arrested 44 year old Jeremy Allen Scott on the warrant. Allen was wanted for Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle, Resisting and Disorderly Conduct. Bond on the Warrant was $250.
hot96.com
Employee Injured While Attempting To Catch Shoplifter
Officers with the Henderson Police Department responded to the Beverage Barn on Barrett Blvd. in reference to a robbery Monday night. Employees told police that a black male left the store with a bottle of alcohol. One of the workers went after the subject trying to apprehend him. When they...
Nineteen year old hit and killed at Reynolds Station
REYNOLDS STATION, Ky. (WEHT) – A nineteen year old died Thursday morning after getting struck by a vehicle. Officials say on January 25, around 8 p.m., the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident near the 5100 block of Hawesville Road in Reynolds Station. OCSO says the victim, identified as […]
wevv.com
Evansville Dollar General employee facing theft charge, accused of creating fake returns
A woman is behind bars after being accused of stealing over $1,000 from her employer. The Evansville Police Department says an officer went to the Dollar General store on South Boeke Road Wednesday to look into a theft report. When the officer arrived at the store, they say they were...
GoFundMe for Evansville Woman Shot During Active Shooter Incident at the Westside Walmart
Thursday, January 19, 2023, is a date that Evansville will remember forever, especially those who were at the West Side Walmart during the active shooter incident. From the time that police were dispatched to the time the first officers arrived, only four minutes went by. The shooter was incapacitated only eight minutes later. A lot can happen in a few minutes when someone plans to shoot former co-workers. I am so thankful for the Walmart employee that gave an excellent description to dispatch, the dispatchers for staying calm and keeping track of every detail of the incident, and for Heather the Hero for helping the shooting victim.
EPD attempting to locate missing woman
EVANSVLLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is asking for help in locating missing person, Ikesha Fair. Police say Fair was reported missing on January 5 after not being seen for about three weeks. EPD says Fair had made comments about possibly moving out of Evansville, but it is unknown if she did […]
hancockclarion.com
Man arrested for firing warning shots
Jacob Allen McFall, 21, was arraigned on Wednesday afternoon, January 18th at the Hancock County Judicial Center and plead not-guilty to 4 charges of Wanton Endangerment in the first degree. The complaining witness was Deputy Butch Garst, Lead School Resource Officer for Hancock County Schools and SRO at HCHS/HCMS campus.
