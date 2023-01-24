ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

wevv.com

Officers involved in Walmart shooting are back on duty

It was one week ago tonight that 25-year-old Ronald Mosley the second stormed the west side Walmart and shot 28-year-old Amber Cook. Tonight, we know that she is still in the hospital recovering after a series of surgeries. Most of the Evansville Police Officers and Vanderburgh County Deputies have returned...
WEHT/WTVW

Drug roundup lands 3 behind bars in Dubois County

HOLLAND, Ind. (WEHT) — Early Thursday morning, a Dubois County drug bust ended in the roundup of three suspects on multiple felony charges. The drug investigation led investigators to a Holland home on January 26. Deputies say they met David A. Gabberd at the front door and asked him if Chad Klein lived there. When […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Police looking for truck stolen from Princeton car dealership lot

Police in Princeton are looking for a stolen truck and the suspect who apparently drove it away from a car dealership lot. According to police, the stolen truck is a 2017 Dodge Ram Laramie. Investigators say the truck was stolen early Sunday morning January 22 from Faulkners Chevrolet. Investigators say...
PRINCETON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

POLICE: Felon caught in Owensboro with drugs, handgun

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — An Owensboro man is behind bars again after police say he was driving around the city with drugs and a gun inside the car. Late Wednesday night, a Kentucky State Police Trooper pulled over a car near East Byers Avenue and New Hartford Road for running through a stop sign. The […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Henderson Police respond to 10 reports of car prowls

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, Henderson Police responded to three reports of car prowls on the north end of town where money, electronics, and identification documents were stolen. According to the Henderson Police Department, as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, police have responded to 10 car prowl calls. Officials say...
14news.com

Deputies investigating ATV theft in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is working on a case revolving around the theft of an ATV. Deputies say a 2020 Polaris Razer was stolen from the 6000 block of KY 1299. Officials say it’s a teal-colored vehicle. For those who have any information,...
wrul.com

Carmi Police Department Arrests Carmi Man On White County Warrant

A Carmi man bonded out of the White County Jail after he was taken into custody on Thursday evening on a White County warrant. Officers with the Carmi Police Department went to The Carmi Motel and arrested 44 year old Jeremy Allen Scott on the warrant. Allen was wanted for Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle, Resisting and Disorderly Conduct. Bond on the Warrant was $250.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
hot96.com

Employee Injured While Attempting To Catch Shoplifter

Officers with the Henderson Police Department responded to the Beverage Barn on Barrett Blvd. in reference to a robbery Monday night. Employees told police that a black male left the store with a bottle of alcohol. One of the workers went after the subject trying to apprehend him. When they...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Nineteen year old hit and killed at Reynolds Station

REYNOLDS STATION, Ky. (WEHT) – A nineteen year old died Thursday morning after getting struck by a vehicle. Officials say on January 25, around 8 p.m., the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident near the 5100 block of Hawesville Road in Reynolds Station. OCSO says the victim, identified as […]
REYNOLDS STATION, KY
103GBF

GoFundMe for Evansville Woman Shot During Active Shooter Incident at the Westside Walmart

Thursday, January 19, 2023, is a date that Evansville will remember forever, especially those who were at the West Side Walmart during the active shooter incident. From the time that police were dispatched to the time the first officers arrived, only four minutes went by. The shooter was incapacitated only eight minutes later. A lot can happen in a few minutes when someone plans to shoot former co-workers. I am so thankful for the Walmart employee that gave an excellent description to dispatch, the dispatchers for staying calm and keeping track of every detail of the incident, and for Heather the Hero for helping the shooting victim.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD attempting to locate missing woman

EVANSVLLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is asking for help in locating missing person, Ikesha Fair. Police say Fair was reported missing on January 5 after not being seen for about three weeks. EPD says Fair had made comments about possibly moving out of Evansville, but it is unknown if she did […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
hancockclarion.com

Man arrested for firing warning shots

Jacob Allen McFall, 21, was arraigned on Wednesday afternoon, January 18th at the Hancock County Judicial Center and plead not-guilty to 4 charges of Wanton Endangerment in the first degree. The complaining witness was Deputy Butch Garst, Lead School Resource Officer for Hancock County Schools and SRO at HCHS/HCMS campus.
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY

