Gizmodo
Dungeons & Dragons Quietly Announces a New Anthology
Today Dungeons & Dragons, a subsidiary of Wizards of the Coast, announced the next book in its quarterly publishing schedule: a heist-themed adventure anthology titled Keys From the Golden Vault. The book has been in production for years, and while its release date is unfortunately close to the controversy surrounding D&D’s updated Open Gaming License, it’s no surprise that the company is moving forward with the publication.
Gizmodo
Rahul Kohli on How Fandom Can Bring Old Games Back
Beloved nerd, noted horror/comedy actor, and internet handsome man Rahul Kohli is going to be in a video game. I don’t mean he’s going to be voice acting (although, you know I wouldn’t hate that at all), but he’s actually going to be featured on a new Trooper Card in the upcoming English version of Sega’s Like a Dragon: Ishin! samurai RPG. He follows in a tradition of famous fans of the series appearing in the Like a Dragon universe.
Gizmodo
Dungeons & Dragons Scraps Plans to Update Its Open Game License
Wizards of the Coast, publisher of Dungeons & Dragons, announced today that it will no longer be pursuing deauthorization of the Open Gaming License 1.0a, abandoning plans previously stated in the drafted OGL 1.2. This statement comes after relentless fan backlash against the decision to deauthorize that was revealed after io9 reported on a leaked OGL 1.1. After three weeks of near constant pressure, it appears as if Wizards of the Coast is fully paying attention to the fanbase.
Gizmodo
Titan Promises to Fix Kamen Rider Kuuga Manga After Translation Controversy
After days of fan concerns about the state of the Kamen Rider Kuuga manga’s English translation, publishers Titan Comics and StoneBot have announced plans to fix the litany of errors and disparities in future releases and re-prints. “We at Titan have been listening very carefully over the past few...
Gizmodo
Dungeons & Dragons & Novels: Revisiting Weasel’s Luck
For the first book in the Dragonlance Heroes series, The Legend of Huma, the story of the greatest knight in Krynn was told, and how he banished the Dragon-goddess Takhisis and saved the world. Now, in the third installment of the series, Michael Williams’ Weasel’s Luck, we have the tale of… some kid who’s primarily concerned with not being murdered.
Gizmodo
Star Trek: Picard's Final Season Won't End Well For Every TNG Hero
Aqua Teen Hunger Force will return for a 12th season. Roxanne Benjamin is still working on her Night of the Comet remake. Get another glimpse at The Flash’s final season. Plus, Gotham Knights casting, and a new look at Shazam: Fury of the Gods. Spoilers, away!. Séance. Deadline...
Gizmodo
Cowboy Bebop Creator Shinichiro Watanabe Has Thoughts on the Live-Action Version
Shinichiro Watanabe is responsible for making the coolest anime of all time—so cool, in fact, it’s been regularly airing on Adult Swim for the last two decades, and is still being watched. It’s a testament to how great Cowboy Bebop is that it still enraptures audiences all these years later—something Netflix’s live-action adaptation decidedly did not achieve. And Watanabe was definitely not enraptured by it either.
Gizmodo
Kamen Rider Kuuga
Translating media from one language into another is always going to be a fraught process—from trying to retain a style and nuance between dialogue, to navigating fanbases that often perceive any kind of difference in localization as censorship. But there’s a difference between that, and what’s happened to Titan’s Kamen Rider Kuuga releases.
Gizmodo
65 Promises a Lone Wolf and Cub Plot Amid Dino Terror
If any film can prove that you can take a goofy ass premise (time travel! dinosaurs!) and make something decent and exciting out of it, it’ll be 65. Starring Adam Driver and Ariana Greenblatt, the trailer already has me pretty invested with tight editing, a clear level set of expectations, decent Dino VFX, and (lo and behold!) a discernible plot.
Gizmodo
Size Does Matter: PlayStation Edge Controller’s Shrunken Battery Explains Its Shorter Operating Life
The $200 PlayStation 5 Dualsense Edge controller Sony announced last year is meant to provide ultimate try-hard gamers with new options to stomp their opponents. However paying the extra $130 over than the original DualSense’s $70 to access those extra bells and whistles also means cutting a marathon gaming session short.
Gizmodo
Rude Tales of Magic
While funny actual-play Dungeons & Dragons podcasts like Critical Role and The Adventure Zone get more attention, I need to make you aware of Rude Tales of Magic. DMed by Branson Reese and produced by Taylor Moore, it’s a comedy podcast first and foremost, and I cannot truly convey how funny it is with mere words—but I can come close. And that’s because Rude Tales of Magic has the greatest Non-Player-Character names of time. My proof? Amber-Ale Assembleaux, Professor Outside, and Natalie Armpits did not make the list.
Gizmodo
Critical Role's Mighty Nein Heads to Prime Video
Critical Role, the popular Dungeons & Dragons actual play that raised $11 million dollars a few years ago to bring its first campaign to life, will probably never need to resort to fan fundraising again. Amazon Studios announced a multi-year “exclusive overall television and first look deal” with Critical Role, according to a press release.
Gizmodo
TMNT: The Last Ronin's Ben Bishop Talks Designing Turtles for The Lost Years
Today sees the launch of TMNT: The Last Ronin - The Lost Years, a new anthology series looking back at the past and to the future of IDW’s beloved apocalyptic Ninja Turtles offshoot. But it’s not just a return for these beleaguered iterations of the turtles, but for Last Ronin artist Ben Bishop—and the continuation of a dream come true.
Gizmodo
Doom Patrol
The fourth and final seasons of HBO Max’s excellent Doom Patrol and arguably not-quite-as-excellent Titans TV series will end after their fourth seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter. And according to James Gunn, who so recently became overseer of the DC live-action universe, and who’s been wiping the proverbial slate clean, it was a decision made before he came on board. Either way, this is a bummer.
Gizmodo
This Fan Rendition of Radiohead’s In Rainbows Is Made Up Entirely of Super Mario 64 Sounds
Radiohead’s seminal 2007 album In Rainbows, is one of alt-rock’s all-time greatest releases. Yeah, I don’t have any qualifications to say that, but sue me, I love it. It basically set the tone of my taste in music. In that same way, Super Mario 64 was my first platformer. I was so bad at it, I routinely failed to win in a race against Koopa the Quick in Bob-omb Battlefield. But the sound effects from the game stay with me, from the “swoosh-swoosh” of Mario’s first front flip entering a level to the “chip-chip-chip” sound when you climb a tree.
Gizmodo
Russell T. Davies Is Ready for More Doctor Who Spinoffs Again
Co-director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin sets up Scream 6's timeline. Barbarian director Zach Cregger’s next horror movie has found a home. The future of The Orville is still up in the air. Plus, what’s coming on the return of Yellowjackets. Spoilers now!. Weapons. Following a bidding war, THR reports New...
Gizmodo
Hulu, Home of Solar Opposites and Koala Man, Has Also Cut Ties With Justin Roiland
Rick and Morty co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland has lost another gig now that he’s facing felony domestic abuse charges. Hulu, home to Roiland projects Solar Opposites and Koala Man, has also parted ways with him. According to Deadline, the statement from 20th Television Animation and Hulu Originals...
Gizmodo
Doctor Who's Budget Is Getting a Disney Bump, But Not as Big as Rumored
Doctor Who has always rather infamously been a show with ideas far beyond the budgetary constraints of an ailing public broadcaster—a mainstay in the realm of wobbly sets and dodgy alien costumes. It’s a reputation that’s persisted even into its modern era. But as sci-fi TV becomes more and more lavish, that’s about to change.
Gizmodo
That Squid Game Reality Show Is Off to a Great Start as Contestants Play Red Light, Green Light in Subzero Temps
Contestants on the upcoming Squid Game reality show reportedly faced hardships that even the contestants of the satirical hit Netflix series didn’t even have to face. Reports out of the UK where filming for Squid Game: The Challenge is taking place noted sub-zero temperatures early this week, and contestants reportedly had to deal with freezing conditions while running the gauntlet of the gun-toting red light, green light robot.
Gizmodo
Netflix's We Have a Ghost Turns David Harbour Into a Supernatural Schlub
After making folks swoon with his daddy-ness in Stranger Things, David Harbour doesn’t seem to have ridden on the coattails of his handsomeness. He hid behind pounds of prosthetics in Hellboy, and got extra paunchy for his role as Red Guardian in Black Widow and Santa in Violet Night. But are you ready for the sad-sack, balding specter Harbour plays in We Have a Ghost? Because you probably should be.
