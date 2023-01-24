Radiohead’s seminal 2007 album In Rainbows, is one of alt-rock’s all-time greatest releases. Yeah, I don’t have any qualifications to say that, but sue me, I love it. It basically set the tone of my taste in music. In that same way, Super Mario 64 was my first platformer. I was so bad at it, I routinely failed to win in a race against Koopa the Quick in Bob-omb Battlefield. But the sound effects from the game stay with me, from the “swoosh-swoosh” of Mario’s first front flip entering a level to the “chip-chip-chip” sound when you climb a tree.

19 HOURS AGO