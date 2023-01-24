ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalkaska County, MI

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Sheriff: Civic center vandalism suspect identified

KINGSLEY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said they have identified a suspect who allegedly committed vandalism at a civic center in Kingsley. In January, a suspect has spray painted the center, as well as tipped over a porta potty. The sheriff's office has not yet released...
KINGSLEY, MI
9&10 News

Luther Man Accused of Stealing in Dec. Arraigned on 3 Felony Counts

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says that the 44-year-old Luther man who was accused of stealing in December 2022 was arraigned on three felony counts Wednesday. Officers from the Evart Police Department and deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Hale Jr. on Tuesday after getting a tip from Lake County Detectives.
LUTHER, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Man arrested after two bodies found at his residence

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man is currently lodged at the Kalkaska County Jail after two people were found dead at his residence. Kenneth Wilke has been arrested and charged with two counts of concealing the death of an individual. The Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office said in a press...
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Missing woman’s van found in Clare County

A 34-year-old Ogemaw County woman, Sara Elizabeth Burns, is the subject of an intensive search in northwestern Clare County. Burns, a white female described as 4 ft. 9 inches tall and 111 pounds with strawberry blond hair and hazel eyes, was reported missing on January 17 in Ogemaw County. A...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Report of investigation into former Charlevoix Police chief released

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The initial investigation into allegations against former Charlevoix Police Chief Gerard Doan has been released to the public. Doan retired as the Charlevoix Police chief in Nov. 2022, after a sexual harassment investigation was launched by the City of Charlevoix. Doan Investigation Report Summary by...
9&10 News

Can You Identify This Person of Interest In a Mesick Break-In?

Michigan State Police are asking for your help to find a person of interest in a Mesick break-in. They say the owner of the property came back after being gone and found signs that someone had been there. The owner was able to give troopers trail cam video of a man who was on the property on Jan. 5.
MESICK, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Three people arrested in Leelanau County drug bust

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Last week, three people were arrested and drugs were seized by authorities, according to the Traverse Narcotics Team. TNT said detectives began an investigation on Jan. 18, when a Michigan Department of Corrections parole officer received information about a current parolee, Jacob Overholt, 31, attempting to move drugs from a residence while he was in jail.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Business catches fire in Grand Traverse County

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPNB/WGTU) -- Multiple fire departments battled a fire in Grand Traverse County on Wednesday afternoon. The business is located off of M-72 near Tilton Road. The fire was reported in the walls of the building. Everyone reportedly exited the building safely. Crews from Long Lake, Grand...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Intensive air and ground search continues for Ogemaw County woman

The Clare County Sheriff's Office had Burns' abandoned vehicle towed from an area near Leota on Jan. 11. Intensive air and ground search continues for Ogemaw County woman. The Clare County Sheriff's Office says search and rescue crews with assistance from K-9s and drones are blanketing an area of northern Clare County to look for 34-year-old Sara Burns from the Prescott area.
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Two people dead after car crash in Antioch Township

ANTIOCH Twp., Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) responded to a car crash on M-115 near South 19 ½ Rd. in Antioch Township that killed two people. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening around 7:58 p.m. The initial investigation from MSP indicated that a 2012 Chevrolet Impala driven...
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

Grand Traverse County Woman loses $48,000 in Bitcoin Scam

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was scammed out of $48,000 in an increasingly common fraud case involving bitcoin. Deputies say the victim received a call from an unknown person asking to be sent money through a bitcoin kiosk. The victim believed the caller was from PayPal’s fraud department and withdrew $51,000 from her bank. She ended up sending more than $48,000 to an untraceable bitcoin account. The sheriff’s office says the money is not recoverable.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

34-year-old woman reported missing from Ogemaw County

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Ogemaw County Sheriff's is looking for a woman who has been missing for about two weeks. Investigators say 34-year-old Sara Burns from the Prescott area was last seen on Jan. 9. Clare County Central Dispatch is reporting that the woman's van was found in the Harrison area recently.
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI

