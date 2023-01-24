Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Sheriff: Civic center vandalism suspect identified
KINGSLEY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said they have identified a suspect who allegedly committed vandalism at a civic center in Kingsley. In January, a suspect has spray painted the center, as well as tipped over a porta potty. The sheriff's office has not yet released...
MSP asks for tips to identify person of interest in Northern Michigan home break-in [PHOTOS]
Michigan State Police are asking for help from the public to identify and locate a man who they say is a person of interest in a reported breaking and entering in Northern Michigan last week.
9&10 News
Luther Man Accused of Stealing in Dec. Arraigned on 3 Felony Counts
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says that the 44-year-old Luther man who was accused of stealing in December 2022 was arraigned on three felony counts Wednesday. Officers from the Evart Police Department and deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Hale Jr. on Tuesday after getting a tip from Lake County Detectives.
UpNorthLive.com
Bodies left in home for roughly a week before discovery, sheriff speculates
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- New updates are available in an ongoing investigation in Kalkaska County, after a man was arrested when two people were found dead at his residence. Kenneth Wilke is currently lodged at the Kalkaska County Jail and has been charged with two counts of concealing the...
UpNorthLive.com
Man arrested after two bodies found at his residence
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man is currently lodged at the Kalkaska County Jail after two people were found dead at his residence. Kenneth Wilke has been arrested and charged with two counts of concealing the death of an individual. The Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office said in a press...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Missing woman’s van found in Clare County
A 34-year-old Ogemaw County woman, Sara Elizabeth Burns, is the subject of an intensive search in northwestern Clare County. Burns, a white female described as 4 ft. 9 inches tall and 111 pounds with strawberry blond hair and hazel eyes, was reported missing on January 17 in Ogemaw County. A...
UpNorthLive.com
Report of investigation into former Charlevoix Police chief released
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The initial investigation into allegations against former Charlevoix Police Chief Gerard Doan has been released to the public. Doan retired as the Charlevoix Police chief in Nov. 2022, after a sexual harassment investigation was launched by the City of Charlevoix. Doan Investigation Report Summary by...
9&10 News
Can You Identify This Person of Interest In a Mesick Break-In?
Michigan State Police are asking for your help to find a person of interest in a Mesick break-in. They say the owner of the property came back after being gone and found signs that someone had been there. The owner was able to give troopers trail cam video of a man who was on the property on Jan. 5.
9&10 News
Week in Review: 13-Year-Old Killed After Car Goes Airborne, Hits Tree
Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. 1. Adult and Teen Killed In Rollover Crash On M-115 Troopers continue to investigate the cause of a crash that killed...
UpNorthLive.com
93-year-old woman suffers 'life threatening injuries' in crash with semitruck
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 93-year-old woman was transported to a hospital in Traverse City after a crash involving a semitruck on Tuesday, according to Michigan State Police. At 11:41 a.m. on Jan. 24, troopers responded to a crash on US-31 near Riverside Drive in Homestead Township. Another story:...
UpNorthLive.com
Three people arrested in Leelanau County drug bust
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Last week, three people were arrested and drugs were seized by authorities, according to the Traverse Narcotics Team. TNT said detectives began an investigation on Jan. 18, when a Michigan Department of Corrections parole officer received information about a current parolee, Jacob Overholt, 31, attempting to move drugs from a residence while he was in jail.
UpNorthLive.com
Business catches fire in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPNB/WGTU) -- Multiple fire departments battled a fire in Grand Traverse County on Wednesday afternoon. The business is located off of M-72 near Tilton Road. The fire was reported in the walls of the building. Everyone reportedly exited the building safely. Crews from Long Lake, Grand...
9&10 News
Michigan State Police Gaylord Post Donates Freezer to Star Township Food Pantry
The Star Township Food Pantry needed a freezer, and when Gaylord State Troopers heard about this, they sprung to action. S.T.O.P., the state trooper out reach program, purchased and delivered the new freezer to them. And while they were there, they even helped the pantry serve food to the public.
abc12.com
Intensive air and ground search continues for Ogemaw County woman
The Clare County Sheriff's Office had Burns' abandoned vehicle towed from an area near Leota on Jan. 11. Intensive air and ground search continues for Ogemaw County woman. The Clare County Sheriff's Office says search and rescue crews with assistance from K-9s and drones are blanketing an area of northern Clare County to look for 34-year-old Sara Burns from the Prescott area.
2 dead after vehicle goes airborne, crashes into tree in Wexford County
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Two people died after a vehicle went airborne and crashed into a tree in Wexford County. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to the scene of the crash, which occurred on M-115 near S 19 ½ Road in Antioch Township ay 7:58 p.m. on Tuesday.
WILX-TV
Two people dead after car crash in Antioch Township
ANTIOCH Twp., Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) responded to a car crash on M-115 near South 19 ½ Rd. in Antioch Township that killed two people. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening around 7:58 p.m. The initial investigation from MSP indicated that a 2012 Chevrolet Impala driven...
Northern Michigan nurse allegedly falsified patient records to conceal missing medication doses
Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has accused a Gaylord-based nurse of intentionally altering medication administration records in order to hide that certain doses of medication were not accounted for, according to a press release from Nessel’s office. Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned Wednesday in 87th District...
9&10 News
Grand Traverse County Woman loses $48,000 in Bitcoin Scam
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was scammed out of $48,000 in an increasingly common fraud case involving bitcoin. Deputies say the victim received a call from an unknown person asking to be sent money through a bitcoin kiosk. The victim believed the caller was from PayPal’s fraud department and withdrew $51,000 from her bank. She ended up sending more than $48,000 to an untraceable bitcoin account. The sheriff’s office says the money is not recoverable.
abc12.com
34-year-old woman reported missing from Ogemaw County
OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Ogemaw County Sheriff's is looking for a woman who has been missing for about two weeks. Investigators say 34-year-old Sara Burns from the Prescott area was last seen on Jan. 9. Clare County Central Dispatch is reporting that the woman's van was found in the Harrison area recently.
Michigan Woman Arrested For OWI After Trying To Pick Up Friend For OWI
File this story under the category of you can't make this stuff up!. Two Michigan women found themselves in handcuffs and behind bars charged with OWI after having a few too many drinks. Michigan State Police from the Gaylord post pulled over a woman on Thursday night on suspicion of...
Comments / 0