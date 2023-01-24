Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Partly cloudy and windy Thursday in Maryland
Meteorologist Ava Marie says the rest of Thursday will be mostly cloudy and chilly with temps in the upper 40's but a the wind chill in the 30's. Tomorrow will be chilly but sunny with temps in the low 40's and a the winds will continue. This weekend will be cloudy as temps rise into the low 50's. Ava is monitoring a system that will bring rain by early next week, especially Tuesday and Wednesday.
foxbaltimore.com
Mild weekend before arctic air arrives late next week in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 9 a.m. January 27 — The last weekend of January is a mild one before arctic air arrives late next week in Baltimore. Friday is seasonable with highs in the low to mid 40s under mostly sunny skies. Plan on milder temperatures to start the...
wypr.org
Baltimore County’s landfill may soon have hawk patrol to force unwanted birds to ‘get outta dodge’
Falconer Dan Vitilio, who resides in Kingsville, Maryland, provides hawks for various uses. Under a potential deal with Baltimore County, this Harris's hawk may be used to scare away unwanted birds from the county landfill after a trial run. On any given day, hundreds of birds gather at Baltimore County’s...
Wbaltv.com
Mix of snow and rain early transitions to rain by the afternoon
Meteorologist Ava Marie says today will be a mix of rain and snow starting around 9 am with a coating of slush possible in the areas north and west of Baltimore. It will last until the afternoon changing into rain for the rest of the day. The winds will pick up this afternoon as temps will climb up to the mid 40's. The rain will taper out by 8 pm with clearing skies and a low of 38 degrees.
WUSA
Pair of guard dogs shut down bus depot in Maryland
It was a dog day morning for commuters in Prince Georges County. Bus service was shut down - because of two aggressive dogs.
foxbaltimore.com
How to prepare for the winter weather
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are preparing for the winter weather coming our way for this Weather Alert on January 25th. Some areas will see a wintry mix and other will see a lot of rain. Shanteé Felix with the State Highway Administration joined Fox 45 News with how you...
Experts from AAA Mid-Atlantic encourage drivers to prepare for the snow
This week, Marylanders saw a few flurries, currently, not much snow is expected to hit central Maryland, but AAA still wants drivers to be prepared.
Maryland Weather: Possible wintry mix to start wet, windy Wednesday
BALTIMORE - Wet weather makes its return to the area on Wednesday. Clouds will increase late tonight ahead of the next storm that will rapidly approach the area from the southwest. Rain chances will increase during the predawn hours Wednesday, possibly beginning as a wintry mix before changing to all rain. At this time, the likelihood of impactful wintry weather in the Baltimore area is LOW. It will be cold enough farther west for bigger impacts across Western Maryland west of the Blue Ridge to Garrett Co. where snow, sleet and eventually freezing rain will become an issue. A *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* is in effect...
Wbaltv.com
Wet snow could leave roads slushy, slick late Wednesday morning
RADAR UPDATE (1:30 p.m.) -- The rain/snow line has moved into northern Baltimore and Carroll counties. The entire area will transition to rain by 3 or 4 p.m. Expect a wet evening commute. (ORIGINAL STORY): BALTIMORE -- It took a little longer to get here than first forecast, but the...
WTOP
Wet Wednesday as DC snow drought continues
The D.C. area got a drenching Wednesday, but sidestepped a storm that brought some wet snow far north and west of the capital. With temperatures rising into the mid-40s in the afternoon, D.C. saw just plain rain Wednesday. However, the rain-slickened roads did cause some travel woes. “Driving conditions are...
Little Italy Resident Hopes To Reopen Shuttered Baltimore Restaurants: Report
Two restaurants in Baltimore's Little Italy might be getting a second chance from a local after being shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, reports WBAL TV. Benjamin Sudano Jr., will attempt to revitalize Aldo's Ristorante and Germano's Piattini, the outlet says. Liquor licenses for both of the South High Street restaurants were obtained at a liquor board hearing on Thursday, Jan. 26, the outlet continues.
Wbaltv.com
HOW TO DONATE: Polar Bear Plunge 2023
CALL (FRIDAY AND SATURDAY ONLY) On Friday, Jan. 27, from 4-7 p.m., and on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 5-10 a.m., call 410-261-2300. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Wbaltv.com
Editorial: Support the Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge
We all need a little recreation and relaxation from time to time, particularly in the stressful times we live in today. Some 55 years ago, Eunice Kennedy Shriver founded Special Olympics, ensuring that even those with intellectual disabilities had a place to have fun and a sense of community. Through sporting events, Shriver worked to create a better world by fostering the acceptance and inclusion of all people.
Wbaltv.com
Special Olympics Maryland gives closer look to athletes with 'Brave on the Beach' event
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Before the Polar Bear plunge, Special Olympics Maryland is holding a special event so everyone gets to hear from the courageous athletes who benefit from the fundraiser. Before thousands of people pack the beach to take a dip in the Chesapeake Bay, Special Olympics Maryland wants...
Missourinet
Snow headed into Missouri Tuesday evening
Here are the Tuesday night through Wednesday snowfall amounts as projected by the National Weather Service, St. Louis. These amounts could shift, depending on how the center of the storm shifts. Check@NWSStLouis. Wednesday morning commute will be affected in these areas:. Missouri road conditions are available 24/7 on the Traveler...
West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of our area. The counties included are: Hancock County, WV along with Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey County in Ohio. The advisory goes into effect at 3 AM Wednesday and expires at 1 PM Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall […]
Gas prices continue to rise in Maryland. Here's why.
Gas prices are climbing and it's not expected to ease up anytime soon. According to AAA, gas in Maryland is averaging $3.54 a gallon.
Wbaltv.com
Major recruitment campaign for nurses helping to bridge staffing gap in Maryland
LifeBridge Health launched a major recruitment campaign for experienced nurses to help bridge a gap in staffing. A myriad of issues that include the COVID-19 pandemic, rising patient acuity and early retirement of nurses, among other reasons, contributed to a shortage of nurses. Sinai Hospital will eventually have 200 nurses...
Bay Journal
Maryland approves expansion of Eastern Shore poultry rendering plant, despite pollution history
Maryland state regulators have approved expansion of a controversial poultry rendering plant on the Eastern Shore that just four months ago settled lawsuits accusing it of polluting a Chesapeake Bay tributary for years. The state Department of the Environment in late December renewed the discharge permit for the Valley Proteins...
Town-by-town totals: Here’s how much snow has fallen in Massachusetts so far
ASHBY, Mass. — Parts of Massachusetts have already seen some snow accumulation with totals expected to rise throughout the day as rain transitions back to snow. After a snowy Sunday evening, the flip back to snow will happen from the northwest to southeast, according to Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear.
