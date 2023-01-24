ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Partly cloudy and windy Thursday in Maryland

Meteorologist Ava Marie says the rest of Thursday will be mostly cloudy and chilly with temps in the upper 40's but a the wind chill in the 30's. Tomorrow will be chilly but sunny with temps in the low 40's and a the winds will continue. This weekend will be cloudy as temps rise into the low 50's. Ava is monitoring a system that will bring rain by early next week, especially Tuesday and Wednesday.
Mix of snow and rain early transitions to rain by the afternoon

Meteorologist Ava Marie says today will be a mix of rain and snow starting around 9 am with a coating of slush possible in the areas north and west of Baltimore. It will last until the afternoon changing into rain for the rest of the day. The winds will pick up this afternoon as temps will climb up to the mid 40's. The rain will taper out by 8 pm with clearing skies and a low of 38 degrees.
How to prepare for the winter weather

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are preparing for the winter weather coming our way for this Weather Alert on January 25th. Some areas will see a wintry mix and other will see a lot of rain. Shanteé Felix with the State Highway Administration joined Fox 45 News with how you...
Maryland Weather: Possible wintry mix to start wet, windy Wednesday

BALTIMORE - Wet weather makes its return to the area on Wednesday. Clouds will increase late tonight ahead of the next storm that will rapidly approach the area from the southwest. Rain chances will increase during the predawn hours Wednesday, possibly beginning as a wintry mix before changing to all rain. At this time, the likelihood of impactful wintry weather in the Baltimore area is LOW. It will be cold enough farther west for bigger impacts across Western Maryland west of the Blue Ridge to Garrett Co. where snow, sleet and eventually freezing rain will become an issue. A *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* is in effect...
Wet Wednesday as DC snow drought continues

The D.C. area got a drenching Wednesday, but sidestepped a storm that brought some wet snow far north and west of the capital. With temperatures rising into the mid-40s in the afternoon, D.C. saw just plain rain Wednesday. However, the rain-slickened roads did cause some travel woes. “Driving conditions are...
Little Italy Resident Hopes To Reopen Shuttered Baltimore Restaurants: Report

Two restaurants in Baltimore's Little Italy might be getting a second chance from a local after being shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, reports WBAL TV. Benjamin Sudano Jr., will attempt to revitalize Aldo's Ristorante and Germano's Piattini, the outlet says. Liquor licenses for both of the South High Street restaurants were obtained at a liquor board hearing on Thursday, Jan. 26, the outlet continues.
HOW TO DONATE: Polar Bear Plunge 2023

CALL (FRIDAY AND SATURDAY ONLY) On Friday, Jan. 27, from 4-7 p.m., and on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 5-10 a.m., call 410-261-2300. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Editorial: Support the Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge

We all need a little recreation and relaxation from time to time, particularly in the stressful times we live in today. Some 55 years ago, Eunice Kennedy Shriver founded Special Olympics, ensuring that even those with intellectual disabilities had a place to have fun and a sense of community. Through sporting events, Shriver worked to create a better world by fostering the acceptance and inclusion of all people.
Snow headed into Missouri Tuesday evening

Here are the Tuesday night through Wednesday snowfall amounts as projected by the National Weather Service, St. Louis. These amounts could shift, depending on how the center of the storm shifts. Check@NWSStLouis. Wednesday morning commute will be affected in these areas:. Missouri road conditions are available 24/7 on the Traveler...
West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of our area. The counties included are: Hancock County, WV along with Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey County in Ohio. The advisory goes into effect at 3 AM Wednesday and expires at 1 PM Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall […]
