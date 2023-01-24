Read full article on original website
Minneapolis' Royal Foundry Craft Spirits announces closure
Royal Foundry Craft Spirits in Minneapolis will close this weekend. The British-inspired distillery and cocktail room opened at 241 Fremont Ave. N., in the Harrison neighborhood, in 2019. "We regret to inform you that Royal Foundry Craft Spirits will close its doors for the foreseeable future on Sunday, January 29,"...
Blowing Snow Causing Hazardous Road Conditions
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The snow that fell overnight combined with the high winds are causing tough travel conditions on the rural roads. Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says in the St. Cloud region troopers are responding to several crashes, spin-outs, and jackknifed semis on Interstate 94 from Moorhead to St. Cloud.
Shutterfly to cut almost 100 jobs at Shakopee facility
Well-known digital photobook and printing company Shutterfly is planning to lay off 97 employees at its Shakopee facility. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development received a letter from the company stating two units within Shutterfly — books and gifting — will be relocated to other facilities, while some positions will be dissolved.
Inside Former Dairy Queen CEO’s Minnesota Lakeside Condo Listed Over $2 Million
Former Dairy Queen CEO and Minnesota businessman Chuck Mooty has put his Minnesota lakeside condo on the market for $2.79 million. Last summer, Mooty was announced as a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee. According to Yahoo, he is now retired, but helped rejuvenate and rebrand several businesses including Dairy Queen, Faribault Woolen Mill, Fairview Health Services, and Jostens Inc.
Highway Patrol car stopped for four-vehicle crash hit by semi north of Fargo on I-29
A four-vehicle crash north of Fargo Thursday night turned into a six-vehicle crash after a semi ran into a North Dakota Highway Patrol car that had stopped to investigate the initial crash scene.
lakesarearadio.net
Funding For Washington Ballpark Included in Gov Walz’s Bonding Bill
(KDLM/KFGO) – Gov. Tim Walz has proposed a $3.3 billion bonding bill that would include millions of dollars for projects across the state, including Detroit Lakes, Pelican Rapids, Dilworth, and Moorhead. As a part of the bonding bill, the city of Detroit Lakes would receive a $1.4 million grant...
X-Golf to open 'flagship' location in south Twin Cities
X-Golf's fifth Minnesota location is set to open at 7541 148th St. W. in Apple Valley this year. Courtesy of X-Golf. Indoor golf opportunities in the Twin Cities are expanding with X-Golf planning to open its flagship location in Apple Valley this year. The entertainment and dining venue planned for...
Bogart's Doughnut Co. to open new Twin Cities location
Bogart's Doughnut Company announced it is opening a second location in the Twin Cities. The popular donut shop, based at 904 West 36th Street in Minneapolis, has confirmed on Instagram it's opening a new shop in the Miracle Mile shopping center on Excelsior Boulevard, in St Louis Park. "Here to...
Video: Driver flies into air after getting struck by car in Shoreview
SHOREVIEW, Minn. -- What started as a simple spinout in Shoreview quickly became much more serious.Video shows a driver come around a curve and slide off into a ditch on Interstate 694. The driver can then be seen getting out of their car and checking for damage. Seven minutes later, another car comes around the curve and slides off the road, hitting the car and the driver. "We're fortunate that that driver only had minor injuries in that crash and it just highlights the importance of making sure you stay in your vehicle," said Lt. Gordon Shank with the Minnesota State...
ccxmedia.org
Honeywell Union Workers in Golden Valley, Plymouth Face Possible Lockout
Honeywell union workers in Golden Valley, Plymouth and Minneapolis, embroiled in a contract stalemate, face a possible company lockout beginning Feb. 1. The company informed the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 1145 of the possibility if the two sides don’t reach an agreement by the end of the month.
fox9.com
Minneapolis City Council approves contract in demolition project for new public works campus
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis City Council approved plans on Thursday to move forward with the demolition of the Roof Depot building as it makes way for a new public works campus. The proposed project has faced scrutiny over the years from neighbors concerned with the health impacts of...
Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?
Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
police1.com
City of Eden Prairie Police Officer
Eden Prairie Police Department - Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Join our Team with a 50-year Legacy of Service Beyond Expectation!. *Hiring Bonus of $3,500 following successful completion of Field Training Officer Program and one year of positive employment! *. Six Pay Periods of Front-Loaded PTO for all new officers! Lateral Officers...
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Thinks So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
Developer plans Anoka grocery store with unnamed tenant
Exterior elevations of an unnamed grocery store planned for the northwest corner of Seventh Avenue and Bunker Lake Blvd. in Anoka. Courtesy of SEH via Anoka Planning Commission. Ryan Companies is preparing to develop an 80,000-square-foot grocery store with an unnamed tenant in Anoka. City officials have approved plans for...
Southern Minnesota News
2 drivers injured, one critically, in Highway 13 crash
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. Two drivers were injured, one of them critically, early Thursday morning in a crash on Highway 13. Sebastian Robert Schumacher, 28, of Waseca, was transported to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries following the crash, which happened just before 3:30 a.m.
This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance
Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
'We've always seen a need': 2 mothers open fabric store with sewing materials for Native regalia
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Though it hasn't quite opened its doors to the public, loud laughter erupts within the walls of Fire Mountain Fabrics. The new store, located in Cherokee Center strip mall, was founded by two mothers and best friends who are excited to see a dream realized. Two weeks ahead of their big opening, Arlene Fairbanks and Jessica Travis are doing final preparations.
fox9.com
Propane tank explosion causes significant damage to structures in White Bear Lake
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The White Bear Lake Fire Department is reminding the public about the dangers of working with gases after responding to a propane tank explosion Thursday morning. Fire crews responded to the report of a loud explosion that shook the caller’s house and received...
