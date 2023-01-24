ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

Shutterfly to cut almost 100 jobs at Shakopee facility

Well-known digital photobook and printing company Shutterfly is planning to lay off 97 employees at its Shakopee facility. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development received a letter from the company stating two units within Shutterfly — books and gifting — will be relocated to other facilities, while some positions will be dissolved.
SHAKOPEE, MN
B105

Inside Former Dairy Queen CEO’s Minnesota Lakeside Condo Listed Over $2 Million

Former Dairy Queen CEO and Minnesota businessman Chuck Mooty has put his Minnesota lakeside condo on the market for $2.79 million. Last summer, Mooty was announced as a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee. According to Yahoo, he is now retired, but helped rejuvenate and rebrand several businesses including Dairy Queen, Faribault Woolen Mill, Fairview Health Services, and Jostens Inc.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Video: Driver flies into air after getting struck by car in Shoreview

SHOREVIEW, Minn. -- What started as a simple spinout in Shoreview quickly became much more serious.Video shows a driver come around a curve and slide off into a ditch on Interstate 694. The driver can then be seen getting out of their car and checking for damage. Seven minutes later, another car comes around the curve and slides off the road, hitting the car and the driver. "We're fortunate that that driver only had minor injuries in that crash and it just highlights the importance of making sure you stay in your vehicle," said Lt. Gordon Shank with the Minnesota State...
SHOREVIEW, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?

Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
BUFFALO, MN
police1.com

City of Eden Prairie Police Officer

Eden Prairie Police Department - Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Join our Team with a 50-year Legacy of Service Beyond Expectation!. *Hiring Bonus of $3,500 following successful completion of Field Training Officer Program and one year of positive employment! *. Six Pay Periods of Front-Loaded PTO for all new officers! Lateral Officers...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Bring Me The News

Developer plans Anoka grocery store with unnamed tenant

Exterior elevations of an unnamed grocery store planned for the northwest corner of Seventh Avenue and Bunker Lake Blvd. in Anoka. Courtesy of SEH via Anoka Planning Commission. Ryan Companies is preparing to develop an 80,000-square-foot grocery store with an unnamed tenant in Anoka. City officials have approved plans for...
ANOKA, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 drivers injured, one critically, in Highway 13 crash

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. Two drivers were injured, one of them critically, early Thursday morning in a crash on Highway 13. Sebastian Robert Schumacher, 28, of Waseca, was transported to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries following the crash, which happened just before 3:30 a.m.
WASECA, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance

Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KARE 11

'We've always seen a need': 2 mothers open fabric store with sewing materials for Native regalia

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Though it hasn't quite opened its doors to the public, loud laughter erupts within the walls of Fire Mountain Fabrics. The new store, located in Cherokee Center strip mall, was founded by two mothers and best friends who are excited to see a dream realized. Two weeks ahead of their big opening, Arlene Fairbanks and Jessica Travis are doing final preparations.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy