wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Wonders If Triple H Or Stephanie McMahon Would Start New Wrestling Promotion

As we near the end of January, it'd be an understatement to suggest that WWE has kept things interesting. Vince McMahon is back, and while Paul "Triple H" Levesque remains Chief Content Officer for the time being, Stephanie McMahon officially resigned from the company not even two weeks into the new year. Add to it the reality of a potential sale on the horizon, and many have wondered aloud whether or not "Triple H" and Stephanie would try their hands at running their own promotion. Now, at least one former superstar is weighing in on that possibility.
Fightful

UFC Signs Bella Mir As First NIL Ambassador

The UFC has signed Bella Mir, the daughter of former heavyweight champion, Frank Mir, to become the promotion's first-ever NIL ambassador. ESPN's Marc Raimondi was the first to report the news on Friday, with the company officially announcing it shortly after that. Mir is currently a freshman at the University of Iowa and a women's wrestling team member. The 20-year-old also has already compiled a professional MMA record of 3-0 and is coming off a first-round submission win over, Jessica Link, at Xtreme Fight Night 381 this past June in her latest outing. UFC President Dana White gave the following statement about signing Mir.
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestling Legend Offers Apology To Becky Lynch At Raw XXX

"WWE Raw XXX" allowed a wrestling legend to walk away with a better understanding of himself. On the latest episode of "To Be The Man" Ric Flair reflected on his Monday night and brought up to co-host Conrad Thompson that he took a moment to apologize to Becky Lynch. "Yup....
ringsidenews.com

Mandy Rose Stuns In Super Skimpy White One-Piece Video Drop

Mandy Rose made a name for herself during her tenure in NXT, where she held the Women’s Championship for an impressive 413 days. Despite her eventual defeat by Roxanne Perez, her time in WWE was cut short under contentious circumstances, causing disappointment among fans. Despite her release, Rose appears to be content as she continues to share eye-catching photos on social media, much to the delight of her followers. She decided to show herself off once again recently.
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
PWMania

Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract

Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
Variety

Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque Has Big Plans in Store for the WWE. What Happens Now That Vince McMahon Is Back?

It’s Jan. 4, just one day before Vince McMahon would come crashing back into the WWE, but if new creative head Paul “Triple H” Levesque knew something was afoot, he hid it well. “F–k if I know,” Levesque told Variety, when asked how McMahon was biding his time since leaving the WWE back in July. “I didn’t know what he was up to every day when he was here! I’ll be honest, I don’t know what he’s doing. I think he’s keeping himself busy.”A day later, the world would know exactly what McMahon was up to. On Jan. 5, it...
Fightful

Bray Wyatt: The Fiend Died At WrestleMania 37

"The Fiend" is dead. Long live "The Fiend." Bray Wyatt introduced his alter ego "The Fiend" to the wrestling world in the summer of 2019, starting a nearly two-year run that included a WWE Universal Title reign, an infamous Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins, the inclusion of Alexa Bliss, setting himself on fire, and much more.
wrestlinginc.com

Konnan Believes Current WWE Star Has Reached 'Living Legend' Status

Rey Mysterio has stood the test of time. Mysterio, who made his pro wrestling debut in 1989 when he was just 14, made his way to WWE in 2002 and went on to win a number of championships, including the WWE Title and World Heavyweight Title. After nearly four years away, Mysterio returned to WWE in 2018 to begin his second run there.
Fightful

Mark Briscoe Honors Jay Briscoe, Wins Debut AEW Match On 1/25 Dynamite

Mark Briscoe officially made his All Elite Wrestling debut on the January 25, 2023 edition of Dynamite, as he was able to defeat Jay Lethal in a Jay Briscoe Tribute Match. Mark Briscoe and Lethal went all out for their fallen brother/friend in the match, which went nearly twenty minutes. Briscoe was able to pick up the victory after hitting Lethal with a Jay Driller.
Fightful

AEW Dynamite Surpasses 1 Million Viewers On 1/25/23

The numbers are in for the January 25 episode of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on January 25 drew 1,003,000 viewers. This number is up from the 969,000 viewers the show posted on January 18, and the show's first time cracking a million viewers since October 5, 2022.
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Who's Been Playing Uncle Howdy

Since Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE back in October of last year, he has had to deal with Uncle Howdy, a masked menace who has been trying to throw him off his path to being a better human being. Wyatt was even attacked by Uncle Howdy during the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Now, an update on who has been playing the Uncle Howdy character on WWE TV has surfaced.
Fightful

Jordynne Grace, Christopher Daniels & More Announced for 2023 AAA Lucha World Cup Trios Tourneys.

After the tourney was announced with the Mexico Dream Team (Alberto Del Rio, Psycho Clown & Hijo del Vikingo) was previously announced, AAA announced the remaining teams participating in the 2023 edition of the Lucha World Cup. The show is set to take place on 3/19/2023 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico with comprised of talents from multiple companies including AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, NWA, Dragon Gate, TJPW, & from across the international independent circuit.
Fightful

Sheamus: My Goal Is To End The Trilogy And Beat Gunther At WrestleMania

Sheamus reveals what's on his vision board in 2023. Throughout the past number of years, fans have gotten to see a reinvigorated version of Sheamus. In many interviews, 'The Celtic Warrior' has stated that he is having the most fun he's ever had in wrestling currently and that his passion is at an all time high.
Fightful

