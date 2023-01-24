Read full article on original website
Former WWE Star Wonders If Triple H Or Stephanie McMahon Would Start New Wrestling Promotion
As we near the end of January, it'd be an understatement to suggest that WWE has kept things interesting. Vince McMahon is back, and while Paul "Triple H" Levesque remains Chief Content Officer for the time being, Stephanie McMahon officially resigned from the company not even two weeks into the new year. Add to it the reality of a potential sale on the horizon, and many have wondered aloud whether or not "Triple H" and Stephanie would try their hands at running their own promotion. Now, at least one former superstar is weighing in on that possibility.
Bianca Belair Was Not Supposed to Win the Women’s WWE Royal Rumble Match in 2021
Former WWE writer Chris Dunn revealed on the Public Enemies podcast that Charlotte Flair was supposed to win the women’s WWE Royal Rumble match in 2021 instead of Bianca Belair. “I was in a Tampa Hotel room and we were watching some sort of football game and an assistant...
UFC Signs Bella Mir As First NIL Ambassador
The UFC has signed Bella Mir, the daughter of former heavyweight champion, Frank Mir, to become the promotion's first-ever NIL ambassador. ESPN's Marc Raimondi was the first to report the news on Friday, with the company officially announcing it shortly after that. Mir is currently a freshman at the University of Iowa and a women's wrestling team member. The 20-year-old also has already compiled a professional MMA record of 3-0 and is coming off a first-round submission win over, Jessica Link, at Xtreme Fight Night 381 this past June in her latest outing. UFC President Dana White gave the following statement about signing Mir.
LA Knight Reflects On Sharing The Ring With Undertaker At WWE Raw XXX, Working With Bray Wyatt
At WWE Raw XXX on Monday, LA Knight was interrupted by Undertaker, who returned to his American Badass persona. Undertaker's "dong" hit to signify the Deadman before the transition was made to "American Badass" by Kid Rock. Knight initially stood his ground before back away from Undertaker. Speaking to Chris...
Wrestling Legend Offers Apology To Becky Lynch At Raw XXX
"WWE Raw XXX" allowed a wrestling legend to walk away with a better understanding of himself. On the latest episode of "To Be The Man" Ric Flair reflected on his Monday night and brought up to co-host Conrad Thompson that he took a moment to apologize to Becky Lynch. "Yup....
Mandy Rose Stuns In Super Skimpy White One-Piece Video Drop
Mandy Rose made a name for herself during her tenure in NXT, where she held the Women’s Championship for an impressive 413 days. Despite her eventual defeat by Roxanne Perez, her time in WWE was cut short under contentious circumstances, causing disappointment among fans. Despite her release, Rose appears to be content as she continues to share eye-catching photos on social media, much to the delight of her followers. She decided to show herself off once again recently.
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract
Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque Has Big Plans in Store for the WWE. What Happens Now That Vince McMahon Is Back?
It’s Jan. 4, just one day before Vince McMahon would come crashing back into the WWE, but if new creative head Paul “Triple H” Levesque knew something was afoot, he hid it well. “F–k if I know,” Levesque told Variety, when asked how McMahon was biding his time since leaving the WWE back in July. “I didn’t know what he was up to every day when he was here! I’ll be honest, I don’t know what he’s doing. I think he’s keeping himself busy.”A day later, the world would know exactly what McMahon was up to. On Jan. 5, it...
Bray Wyatt: The Fiend Died At WrestleMania 37
"The Fiend" is dead. Long live "The Fiend." Bray Wyatt introduced his alter ego "The Fiend" to the wrestling world in the summer of 2019, starting a nearly two-year run that included a WWE Universal Title reign, an infamous Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins, the inclusion of Alexa Bliss, setting himself on fire, and much more.
First Look At Cody Rhodes In WWE 2K23, Undertaker Talks To Sports Illustrated | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, January 27, 2023. - 2K has released a first look at Cody Rhodes in WWE 2K23:. - The Undertaker recently spoke to Sports Illustrated for an interview. In the piece, Undertaker mostly talked about his live shows that he's been hosting during WWE premium live event weekends. Fans can find that interview by clicking here.
Sami Zayn: If Done Right, Fans Will Absolutely Buy Me Beating Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
Sami Zayn discusses fan desire to see him win the Royal Rumble Match and feeling he could believably defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania as long as the creative storytelling remains strong. Sami Zayn and The Bloodline is currently the hottest act in WWE. Starting from the inkling of an idea...
Konnan Believes Current WWE Star Has Reached 'Living Legend' Status
Rey Mysterio has stood the test of time. Mysterio, who made his pro wrestling debut in 1989 when he was just 14, made his way to WWE in 2002 and went on to win a number of championships, including the WWE Title and World Heavyweight Title. After nearly four years away, Mysterio returned to WWE in 2018 to begin his second run there.
Mark Briscoe Honors Jay Briscoe, Wins Debut AEW Match On 1/25 Dynamite
Mark Briscoe officially made his All Elite Wrestling debut on the January 25, 2023 edition of Dynamite, as he was able to defeat Jay Lethal in a Jay Briscoe Tribute Match. Mark Briscoe and Lethal went all out for their fallen brother/friend in the match, which went nearly twenty minutes. Briscoe was able to pick up the victory after hitting Lethal with a Jay Driller.
Jay Briscoe Tribute Show Results (1/26): ROH Pays Tribute To Jay Briscoe
Ring of Honor aired its tribute show to Jay Briscoe on January 26 on YouTube. Fans can watch the show in the video above. Matches were taped on January 18. Jay Briscoe Tribute Show Results (1/26) - Video package for Jay Briscoe. - ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) def....
AEW Dynamite Surpasses 1 Million Viewers On 1/25/23
The numbers are in for the January 25 episode of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on January 25 drew 1,003,000 viewers. This number is up from the 969,000 viewers the show posted on January 18, and the show's first time cracking a million viewers since October 5, 2022.
Kofi Kingston Reflects On Jay Briscoe's Legacy: I Never Met The Briscoes, But I Feel Like I Know Them
Kofi Kingston reflects on the life and legacy of Jay Briscoe. The wrestling world tragically lost Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe) in a car accident on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the age of 38. In the wake of his passing, personalities from all over the wrestling globe have reflected on...
Backstage News On Who's Been Playing Uncle Howdy
Since Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE back in October of last year, he has had to deal with Uncle Howdy, a masked menace who has been trying to throw him off his path to being a better human being. Wyatt was even attacked by Uncle Howdy during the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Now, an update on who has been playing the Uncle Howdy character on WWE TV has surfaced.
Jordynne Grace, Christopher Daniels & More Announced for 2023 AAA Lucha World Cup Trios Tourneys.
After the tourney was announced with the Mexico Dream Team (Alberto Del Rio, Psycho Clown & Hijo del Vikingo) was previously announced, AAA announced the remaining teams participating in the 2023 edition of the Lucha World Cup. The show is set to take place on 3/19/2023 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico with comprised of talents from multiple companies including AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, NWA, Dragon Gate, TJPW, & from across the international independent circuit.
Sheamus: My Goal Is To End The Trilogy And Beat Gunther At WrestleMania
Sheamus reveals what's on his vision board in 2023. Throughout the past number of years, fans have gotten to see a reinvigorated version of Sheamus. In many interviews, 'The Celtic Warrior' has stated that he is having the most fun he's ever had in wrestling currently and that his passion is at an all time high.
