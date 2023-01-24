Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
NFL Star Swears He's Not A "Diva"OnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
Republicans still want visitor logs for Biden's home in DelawareVictorWilmington, DE
Related
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Jonathan Kuminga for inactive Andrew Wiggins (illness) on Wednesday night
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. DiVincenzo will make his sixth appearance in Golden State's starting lineup after Andrew Wiggins was held out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Memphis team ranked first in defensive rating, Kuminga's FanDuel salary stands at $4.900.
numberfire.com
76ers' Montrezl Harrell coming off the bench on Wednesday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Montrezl Harrell is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Harrell will return to the bench on Wednesday with Joel Embiid back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Harrell to play 8.2 minutes against the Nets. Harrell's Wednesday projection includes 4.0...
numberfire.com
Suns' Landry Shamet (foot) out again on Saturday
Phoenix Suns point guard Landry Shamet (foot) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Shamet continues to deal with right foot soreness and has been ruled out of Saturday's clash with the Spurs. His next chance to play will come against the Toronto Raptors on Monday.
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson (knee) questionable on Saturday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Richardson continues to deal with left knee soreness and is questionable to face the Suns on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 26.2 minutes against Phoenix. Richardson's Saturday projection...
numberfire.com
Rui Hachimura playing in bench role for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura will not start in Wednesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. According to head coach Darvin Ham, Hachimura will come off the bench "to ease him into things." In a favorable spot versus a Spurs' team ranked 30th in opposing true shooting percentage, our models project Hachimura to score 23.0 FanDuel points.
Former Charlotte Hornets Owner Admits He Regrets Selling His Franchise To Michael Jordan
Former Hornets owner Bob Johnson admitted that selling the franchise was one of his big regrets.
numberfire.com
Clippers list Luke Kennard (calf) as questionable for Thursday's game versus Spurs
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard (calf) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Kennard appears closer to a potential return after the 26-year old missed nine games with a calf injury. Expect Norman Powell to play an increased role at the guard positions if Kennard is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Mike Muscala coming off the bench for Thunder on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder forward/center Mike Muscala is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Muscala will return to the bench on Wednesday with Kenrich Williams back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Muscala to play 12.1 minutes against Atlanta. Muscala's Wednesday projection includes 6.0...
numberfire.com
Kevon Looney starting for Warriors on Friday, Jonathan Kuminga coming off the bench
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Looney will get the start on Friday with Jonathan Kuminga moving back to the bench. Our models expect Looney to play 24.0 minutes against Toronto. Looney's Friday projection includes 6.6 points, 8.6...
numberfire.com
Denver's Nikola Jokic (hamstring) probable for Saturday's game against 76ers
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (hamstring) is probable to play in Saturday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Jokic is on track to return after Denver's superstar was held out on Wednesday with a hamstring ailment. In a matchup versus a 76ers' unit allowing 51.1 FanDuel points per game to the center position, our models project Jokic to score 58.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Nuggets rule out Michael Porter Jr. (personal) on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (personal) will not play in Wednesday's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. Porter Jr. will miss his third straight game for personal reasons. Expect Bruce Brown to play an increased role against a Bucks' team ranked third in defensive rating. Brown's projection includes 19.7 points,...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Goran Dragic (illness) probable on Saturday
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (illness) is probable for Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Dragic is recovering from an illness and is probable for Saturday's clash with the Magic. Our models expect him to play 10.0 minutes against Orlando. Dragic's Saturday projection includes 4.1 points, 1.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists,...
numberfire.com
Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (personal) not listed on Saturday's injury report
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (personal) is available for Saturday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Porter Jr. is on track to play after Denver's forward was sidelined three games for personal reasons. In a matchup versus a 76ers' team ranked 11th in opposing effective shooting percentage, our models project Porter Jr. to score 27.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Gordon Hayward starting for Hornets on Thursday, Jalen McDaniels coming off the bench
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Hayward will return to the starting lineup on Thursday with Jalen McDaniels moving back to the bench. Our models expect him to play 24.8 minutes against Chicago. Hayward's Thursday projection includes 11.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Thursday
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Thursday's game against the New York Knicks. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Knicks on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against New York. Horford's Thursday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Miami's Jimmy Butler (back) starting in Friday's lineup, Max Strus to bench
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (back) is starting in Friday's contest versus the Orlando Magic. Butler will make his 35th appearance in Miami's starting lineup after the 33-year old was held out on Wednesday with a back ailment. In 32.1 expected minutes, our models project Butler to score 40.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Eric Gordon (knee) available for Houston on Saturday
Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Gordon has been removed from Saturday's injury report and should be good to go against the Pistons. Our models expect him to play 31.8 minutes against Detroit. Gordon's Saturday projection includes 14.3 points, 2.2...
numberfire.com
Marcus Morris (rib) questionable for Clippers on Thursday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris (rib) is questionable to play in Thursday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Morris' availability is currently in the air after the veteran was forced to leave on Tuesday with a rib injury. In a matchup versus a Spurs' team ranked last in defensive rating, expect Nicolas Batum to see more minutes if Morris is out.
numberfire.com
Kelly Olynyk (ankle) questionable for Jazz on Saturday
Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Olynyk has been sidelined since January 8th with an ankle injury but has a chance to return on Saturday after being listed as questionable. Olynyk is averaging 12.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 26.0...
numberfire.com
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Antetokounmpo is dealing with knee soreness and is probable to face the Pacers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.0 minutes against Indiana. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 30.2 points,...
Comments / 0