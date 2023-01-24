ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

numberfire.com

Warriors starting Jonathan Kuminga for inactive Andrew Wiggins (illness) on Wednesday night

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. DiVincenzo will make his sixth appearance in Golden State's starting lineup after Andrew Wiggins was held out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Memphis team ranked first in defensive rating, Kuminga's FanDuel salary stands at $4.900.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

76ers' Montrezl Harrell coming off the bench on Wednesday

Philadelphia 76ers forward Montrezl Harrell is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Harrell will return to the bench on Wednesday with Joel Embiid back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Harrell to play 8.2 minutes against the Nets. Harrell's Wednesday projection includes 4.0...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Suns' Landry Shamet (foot) out again on Saturday

Phoenix Suns point guard Landry Shamet (foot) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Shamet continues to deal with right foot soreness and has been ruled out of Saturday's clash with the Spurs. His next chance to play will come against the Toronto Raptors on Monday.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Josh Richardson (knee) questionable on Saturday for Spurs

San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Richardson continues to deal with left knee soreness and is questionable to face the Suns on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 26.2 minutes against Phoenix. Richardson's Saturday projection...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Rui Hachimura playing in bench role for Lakers on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura will not start in Wednesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. According to head coach Darvin Ham, Hachimura will come off the bench "to ease him into things." In a favorable spot versus a Spurs' team ranked 30th in opposing true shooting percentage, our models project Hachimura to score 23.0 FanDuel points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Mike Muscala coming off the bench for Thunder on Wednesday

Oklahoma City Thunder forward/center Mike Muscala is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Muscala will return to the bench on Wednesday with Kenrich Williams back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Muscala to play 12.1 minutes against Atlanta. Muscala's Wednesday projection includes 6.0...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Denver's Nikola Jokic (hamstring) probable for Saturday's game against 76ers

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (hamstring) is probable to play in Saturday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Jokic is on track to return after Denver's superstar was held out on Wednesday with a hamstring ailment. In a matchup versus a 76ers' unit allowing 51.1 FanDuel points per game to the center position, our models project Jokic to score 58.2 FanDuel points.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Nuggets rule out Michael Porter Jr. (personal) on Wednesday

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (personal) will not play in Wednesday's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. Porter Jr. will miss his third straight game for personal reasons. Expect Bruce Brown to play an increased role against a Bucks' team ranked third in defensive rating. Brown's projection includes 19.7 points,...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Bulls' Goran Dragic (illness) probable on Saturday

Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (illness) is probable for Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Dragic is recovering from an illness and is probable for Saturday's clash with the Magic. Our models expect him to play 10.0 minutes against Orlando. Dragic's Saturday projection includes 4.1 points, 1.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists,...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (personal) not listed on Saturday's injury report

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (personal) is available for Saturday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Porter Jr. is on track to play after Denver's forward was sidelined three games for personal reasons. In a matchup versus a 76ers' team ranked 11th in opposing effective shooting percentage, our models project Porter Jr. to score 27.5 FanDuel points.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Thursday

Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Thursday's game against the New York Knicks. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Knicks on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against New York. Horford's Thursday projection includes...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Miami's Jimmy Butler (back) starting in Friday's lineup, Max Strus to bench

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (back) is starting in Friday's contest versus the Orlando Magic. Butler will make his 35th appearance in Miami's starting lineup after the 33-year old was held out on Wednesday with a back ailment. In 32.1 expected minutes, our models project Butler to score 40.0 FanDuel points.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Eric Gordon (knee) available for Houston on Saturday

Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Gordon has been removed from Saturday's injury report and should be good to go against the Pistons. Our models expect him to play 31.8 minutes against Detroit. Gordon's Saturday projection includes 14.3 points, 2.2...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Marcus Morris (rib) questionable for Clippers on Thursday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris (rib) is questionable to play in Thursday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Morris' availability is currently in the air after the veteran was forced to leave on Tuesday with a rib injury. In a matchup versus a Spurs' team ranked last in defensive rating, expect Nicolas Batum to see more minutes if Morris is out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Kelly Olynyk (ankle) questionable for Jazz on Saturday

Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Olynyk has been sidelined since January 8th with an ankle injury but has a chance to return on Saturday after being listed as questionable. Olynyk is averaging 12.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 26.0...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Antetokounmpo is dealing with knee soreness and is probable to face the Pacers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.0 minutes against Indiana. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 30.2 points,...
MILWAUKEE, WI

