Whitmer: Pension tax rollback and EITC should be 2023's first laws

Governor Gretchen Whitmer would like the first two public acts of her second term to be lifting the income tax on pensions and expanding the earned income tax credit. That’s as the state Legislature controlled by new Democratic majorities has started sending bills to her desk. The Legislature approved...
Governor pushing gun reforms in Michigan State of the State

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling on the Democratic-controlled legislature to pass new gun laws. That call is fueling a debate at the Capitol about whether red flag and safe storage laws would prevent shootings. The governor said if the state had these laws on the books,...
State Court of Appeals: 'Adopt and amend' tactic is constitutional

The Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled the state Legislature acted legally when it watered down laws that raised the state’s minimum wage and promised workers paid sick leave. The court case stems from a 2018 voter-led referendum that sought to raise the minimum wage, and provide paid sick...
State Representative Dale Zorn Gives Response to Governor’s State of the State

Lansing, MI – State Representative Dale Zorn of Onsted gave this statement regarding Governor Whitmer’s State of the State this week:. “The governor’s plan to ‘eliminate the retirement tax’ is half-hearted. It creates a system of winners and losers, where people with public pensions get a large tax break, those with other retirement income benefit less, and working seniors get nothing. Seniors with all types of income should be included.”
Michigan Senate moves 2 Whitmer priorities forward

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Senate is moving forward with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s agenda aimed at getting more money in people’s pockets. Thursday, it approved an expansion to the Working Family Tax Credit, but some senators think this could be opening the state up for fraud. This...
‘No Time for Games’ Whitmer Reacts to GOP Response to Address

The day after her fifth State of the State Address, Governor Gretchen Whitmer hit the road to pitch her plans to impacted communities. Thursday, she made stops in Grand Rapids and Muskegon to highlight her plans to repeal the retirement tax for seniors and expand free post secondary education. These...
Michigan passed another proposal expanding voting rights in 2022. What comes next?

While voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment expanding voting rights in November, the work to put Proposal 2 in place is only just getting started. “Actual implementation is just now starting to be discussed, which is quite frankly concerning because time is not on our side,” said Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum, one of the […] The post Michigan passed another proposal expanding voting rights in 2022. What comes next? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Whitmer proposes seven government expansions in State of the State address

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in her State of the State address Wednesday evening proposed seven permanent government expansions. Although the state is sitting on a projected one-time surplus of $9.2 billion, it remains unclear how much those expansions will cost Michigan taxpayers. Whitmer wants to provide tuition-free pre-K to all 110,000 four-year-olds statewide, subsidize the cost of some higher education or certification by dropping the minimum age...
Bollin worries Whitmer will go on ‘reckless statewide spending spree’

After Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s 5th State of the State address on Wednesday, state Rep. Ann Bollin, R-Brighton Township, said in a statement that she had hoped to hear the governor support a relief plan with “immediate, noticeable relief to working families and seniors on fixed incomes have been crushed by inflation.”
Michigan minimum wage increase, paid sick leave wiped out after appeals panel ruling

A three-judge Court of Appeals panel on Thursday reversed a lower court decision, preventing Michigan’s hourly minimum wage from rising to $13.03 and changing the state’s laws on paid sick leave on Feb. 19. The ruling likely sets up a battle at the Michigan Supreme Court between advocates who pushed for the wage and sick time changes and state attorneys.  The panel, consisting of Court of Appeals Judges Christopher Murray, Michael Kelly and Michael Riordan, ruled the Michigan...
After years of turmoil, Michigan Gov. Whitmer looks to shape an ambitious Democratic agenda

After spending the better part of her first term ferrying Michigan through the biggest confluence of public health, economic and political turmoil the state has seen in decades — and keeping a publicly cool head through all of it — it’s hard not to wonder if the protagonist of her favorite film, Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski, might have rubbed off a bit of wisdom.
Whitmer pitches plans ahead of State of the State speech

Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivers her fifth State of the State address Wednesday night. But she’s already on the road to drum up support for her plans for 2023 with stops Tuesday in Lansing and Brighton. Her plans include officially repealing Michigan’s dormant abortion ban even though it’s abrogated by...
Michigan Legislature approves $1 billion in tax relief; GOP decries fairness

Lansing — The Michigan Legislature approved proposals Thursday that would provide about $1 billion in tax cuts, advancing top priorities of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer less than four weeks after Democrats took full control of the Legislature. Senators voted 27-11 to expand the state's Earned Income Tax Credit, which will...
City of Lansing launches committee to address homelessness in the city

On any given night, there are more than 8,000 people in the state of Michigan experiencing homelessness, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The members of a new City of Lansing committee on homelessness want to help change that. City Councilmember Jeffrey Brown chairs the committee. He says they met for the first time this week to come up with a strategy to find solutions.
