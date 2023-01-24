Read full article on original website
Rediscover Nebraska authors in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln library system features a Heritage Room on the third floor of Bennett Martin Library. It features many books by authors with Nebraska ties. 10/11 NOW caught up with Traci Glass, who is the Assistant Director of Lincoln Public Libraries to talk about the Heritage Room.
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission hosts ice-fishing clinic this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hosting a free ice-fishing clinic on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. The clinic will take place on the north shore of Holmes Lake and is open to anglers of all ages and experience levels. Ice-fishing enthusiast and fishing programs coordinator...
Bulldogs advance to CIT Championships
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Concordia men’s and women’s basketball teams both advanced to the CIT Championship on Friday. The Bulldogs, playing on their home floor at Friedrich Arena, were led by Noah Shutte’s 22 point, 12 rebound-effort. Gage Smith added 13 points. In the women’s game,...
Short-handed Huskers travel to Maryland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska basketball will be short-handed the rest of the season and their next stop is at Maryland on Saturday. The Huskers will be without starters Emmanuel Bandoumel and Juwan Gary, who will both miss the rest of the year due to injuries. Nebraska’s first test without both starters was at a home loss on Wednesday to Northwestern.
Nebraska Wesleyan vs. Buena Vista
Highlights & postgame report from Nebraska's 78-63 loss to Northwestern. Gov. Pillen highlights goals during state of the state speech. Pillen speaking about his goals as governor during state of the state address.
Public listening sessions scheduled for UNL chancellor search
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced today it will hold a series of listening sessions to gather public opinion as the search for the university’s next chancellor continues. The sessions will be moderated by AGB Search, the firm UN System President Ted Carter hired to assist...
10/11 NOW at 6
Crete Firefighter who was badly burned fighting fire comes home after 3 months in Lincoln hospital. The community lined the streets of Crete to welcome Brad Elder home from the hospital. A stabbing investigation is underway in rural Lancaster County near N 112th and Branched Oak Road, the sheriff’s office...
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
A stabbing investigation is underway in rural Lancaster County near N 112th and Branched Oak Road, the sheriff’s office confirmed Friday. Check out Amber's recipe for sous vide short ribs served with peanut gremolata over polenta. Haymarket business owners concerned over Lincoln Bold project. Updated: 14 hours ago. Lincoln...
Tominaga scores 22 points in loss to Northwestern
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Keisei Tominaga paced the Huskers with 22 points, but Nebraska was unable to keep up with Ty Berry and Northwestern, as the short-handed Huskers fell to the Wildcats 78-63 Wednesday evening. Tominaga racked up 22 points, his second 20-point effort of the season, on 9-of-17 shooting for the Huskers.
Malcolm teacher wins this month’s Golden Apple Award
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Malcolm middle school English teacher and speech/drama coach, Tami Maytum, has won the Golden Apple Award for teaching for January 2023. Each month of the school year, 10/11 gives this award to a deserving teacher in Nebraska. Maytum is from Lincoln and went to Lincoln Christian...
City selects developer for South Haymarket Park redevelopment site
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Urban Development Department announced Thursday the City has selected EADO, LLC of Lincoln for the redevelopment site at the southwest corner of Seventh and “N” streets. The 1.54-acre site is located on the northeast end of the six-acre lot that will be home to the proposed South Haymarket Park. EADO, LLC, is a partnership between Speedway Properties and Nelnet, Inc.
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities provides progress report on streetlight project
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott provided an update on a project that began last October to replace 1,000 malfunctioning LED streetlights. The streetlights are being replaced due to a manufacturing defect that causes them to turn from white to purple. “Our crews have been working...
Lincoln Mayor and LPD Chief comment on killing of Tyre Nichols
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins released a statement on the death of Tyre Nichols on Friday. On Jan. 7, Nichols was reportedly beaten and killed by Memphis police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons. Memphis authorities released video footage Friday showing the beating. The officers involved were charged with murder in Nichols’ death.
Family donates blood in honor of relatives facing cancer diagnoses
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was Janice Schmitz’s first time ever donating blood, and she brought a good portion of her family along. “My two daughters, my daughter-in-law and my sister,” Schmitz said. All five of them donated a unit of blood this afternoon at the Broadcasters Unite...
Dog, cat die in Omaha house fire caused by dryer lint
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three pets were rescued, but a cat and dog died in a Thursday night house fire in Omaha. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire near 38th and Spencer Thursday night at 10:41 p.m. One resident of the home evacuated...
Lash scores 20, men’s basketball bounces back to beat Beavers
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - In Snyder Arena on Wednesday night, Nebraska Wesleyan’s Prairie Wolves bounced back from a loss to defeat Buena Vista University, 75-56, led by 20 points from sophomore guard Peter Lash. The Prairie Wolves, currently 12-7 overall and 7-3 in the American Rivers Conference, received...
Crete volunteer firefighter returns home after three-month hospital stay
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Back in October, 10/11 NOW brought you the story of a volunteer firefighter who was severely burned after fighting the wild fires in Hallam. On Friday, the city of Crete welcomed him home from the hospital. Brad Elder made his way home after nearly 90 days of...
Haymarket business owners concerned over Lincoln Bold project
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Bold promises a glittering 22-story tower of windows, but many of the Haymarket’s business owners say they’re concerned about the project’s transparency. “That’s why we’re looking for answers,” Jon Camp, the president of Haymarket Square Developers. “Tell us t for traffic, how...
Capital Humane Society’s ‘Betty White Challenge’ still having impacts one year later
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In January 2022, more than $20,000 poured in to the Capital Humane Society from people in Lincoln . The gifts and donations came from a nationwide challenge in honor of what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday. The #BettyWhiteChallenge helped inspire people from all over to donate to their local animal shelter. That money had a lasting impact on the Capital Humane Society.
