Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
FOX Sports
NFC Championship Game odds: 3 reasons to bet the Eagles against 49ers
The Philadelphia Eagles (15-3) have put together an impressive season. So impressive, in fact, that they earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They're also the team that went the longest this year before losing a game. The San Francisco 49ers (15-4), however, are also hot and come into...
FOX Sports
NFC's best clash for trip to Super Bowl: Analyzing 49ers-Eagles showdown
The Philadelphia Eagles have been rolling toward this moment since the start of this season. They've believed since training camp opened that they had the makings of a Super Bowl team. They just couldn't have imagined that a San Francisco 49ers team that was 3-4 nearly halfway through the season...
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Former Charlotte Hornets Owner Admits He Regrets Selling His Franchise To Michael Jordan
Former Hornets owner Bob Johnson admitted that selling the franchise was one of his big regrets.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Betting edges on 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs
The NFL's conference championships are finally here! Two exciting matchups will take place over the weekend, including the big San Francisco 49ers-Philadelphia Eagles showdown on FOX and the FOX sports app. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for each game in this weekend's...
Yardbarker
Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday
The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy have faced each other before, and it was epic
Each week, RJ Young passes along a handful of nuggets, anecdotes and stats from around college football. Let's go deep. When the San Francisco 49ers challenge the Philadelphia Eagles for NFC supremacy on Sunday, Oklahoma, Iowa State and Big 12 fans can confidently say they've seen this movie before. Or, at least they can say they've seen the two leads — quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy.
FOX Sports
2023 NFL Draft rankings: Initial draft board of top 50 prospects
With a few notably skilled exceptions, the bulk of the best players in the 2023 NFL play in the trenches. With name, image and likeness rule changes and the transfer portal providing players more options than in the past, there are fewer underclassmen in this draft than in past years. There were 100 underclassmen granted special eligibility by the league in 2020 and 128 in 2021. This year only features 82. That said, the quality of this year's additions is high. Among these rankings of my top 50 prospects available, 37 of them are underclassmen.
FOX Sports
The Brady Hunch: Would Tom Brady fit with Raiders, Dolphins or 49ers? | THE HERD
In today's Best For Last, Colin Cowherd plays the 'Brady Hunch' (ala 'The Brady Bunch') game, where he decides which teams would be a good fit for Tom Brady. Watch as Colin decides whether TB12 would be a good fit in Las Vegas, Miami, Nashville or retired at home.
FOX Sports
Billy Packer, legendary college hoops broadcaster, dies at 82
Billy Packer, an Emmy award-winning college basketball broadcaster who covered 34 Final Fours for NBC and CBS, died Thursday. He was 82. Packer’s son, Mark, told The Associated Press that his father had been hospitalized in Charlotte for the past three weeks and had several medical issues, and ultimately succumbed to kidney failure.
FOX Sports
Nick is betting on Chiefs to have firm control over Bengals despite Mahomes' ankle | What's Wright?
The Championship Games are here! The Kansas City Chiefs will host the AFC Championship Game for the fifth season in a row as they look to seek revenge on the confident Cincinnati Bengals from last year's matchup. With Patrick Mahomes' high ankle sprain, the line has shifted all across the board, from Chiefs (-2.5), (-1.5), (-1) to Bengals (-2.5), (-1.5) and now (-1). This is only the second time in Mahomes' career that he is a home underdog. Despite the low odds, Nick Wright is confident in his Chiefs controlling the entire game against Joe Burrow's squad with the recent attention Cincy has sparked through their recent comments and a tough K.C. defense against a battered Bengals offensive-line.
FOX Sports
Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn tells teams he's staying in Dallas
Dallas Cowboys fans are still reeling from their team's playoff elimination at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but they got a big boost Thursday as reports emerged that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has informed interested teams that he will stay in his current role in Dallas.
FOX Sports
NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart Returns to the FOX Sports Broadcast Booth for the Clash and Daytona 500
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – For the second consecutive year, FOX Sports kicks off its NASCAR season coverage in Los Angeles and Daytona with NASCAR Hall of Famer and three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart serving as an analyst in the FOX NASCAR booth alongside Mike Joy and former racing teammate Clint Bowyer.
FOX Sports
Should Jets pursue Aaron Rodgers after hiring Nathaniel Hackett? | SPEAK
The New York Jets fired their now-former offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur with new hire Nathaniel Hackett. He was fired after one season with the Denver Broncos but was previously the Green Bay Packers OC, where Aaron Rodgers won two MVPs. Rodgers expressed the likelihood of leaving Green Bay. Now that Hackett is in New York, will the QB follow him? Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman debate on whether the Jets should want and pursue Rodgers.
FOX Sports
Why it is time for the Aaron Rodgers-Packers era to end | THE HERD
Aaron Rodgers opened up about his future with the Green Bay Packers on the Pat McAfee Show, saying that 'if they feel like it was in the best interests of the team to move forward, so be it. Again, that wouldn't offend me and it wouldn't make me feel like a victim.' The Packers are reportedly open to trading Rodgers but only to AFC teams. Colin Cowherd explains why it is time for the Rodgers era to end.
FOX Sports
Chiefs host Bengals in highly anticipated AFC Championship Game | UNDISPUTED
The Kansas Chiefs are back to being a 1.5-point favorite over the Cincinnati Bengals according to FOX Bet Sportsbook. The Kansas City Chiefs, led by QB Patrick Mahomes will try and snap their three-game losing streak against Joe Burrow and the Bengals going back to last season. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict the winner of the AFC Championship Game.
FOX Sports
Joe Burrow & Patrick Mahomes top Colin's 10 best players of the AFC Championship Game | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd ranks his Top 10 players of the AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs. Watch as he lists where Patrick Mahomes, Joe Mixon, and Joe Burrow land on his list.
