Dallas, TX

OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Deadline

Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Betting edges on 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs

The NFL's conference championships are finally here! Two exciting matchups will take place over the weekend, including the big San Francisco 49ers-Philadelphia Eagles showdown on FOX and the FOX sports app. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for each game in this weekend's...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday

The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy have faced each other before, and it was epic

Each week, RJ Young passes along a handful of nuggets, anecdotes and stats from around college football. Let's go deep. When the San Francisco 49ers challenge the Philadelphia Eagles for NFC supremacy on Sunday, Oklahoma, Iowa State and Big 12 fans can confidently say they've seen this movie before. Or, at least they can say they've seen the two leads — quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Sports

2023 NFL Draft rankings: Initial draft board of top 50 prospects

With a few notably skilled exceptions, the bulk of the best players in the 2023 NFL play in the trenches. With name, image and likeness rule changes and the transfer portal providing players more options than in the past, there are fewer underclassmen in this draft than in past years. There were 100 underclassmen granted special eligibility by the league in 2020 and 128 in 2021. This year only features 82. That said, the quality of this year's additions is high. Among these rankings of my top 50 prospects available, 37 of them are underclassmen.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX Sports

Billy Packer, legendary college hoops broadcaster, dies at 82

Billy Packer, an Emmy award-winning college basketball broadcaster who covered 34 Final Fours for NBC and CBS, died Thursday. He was 82. Packer’s son, Mark, told The Associated Press that his father had been hospitalized in Charlotte for the past three weeks and had several medical issues, and ultimately succumbed to kidney failure.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Nick is betting on Chiefs to have firm control over Bengals despite Mahomes' ankle | What's Wright?

The Championship Games are here! The Kansas City Chiefs will host the AFC Championship Game for the fifth season in a row as they look to seek revenge on the confident Cincinnati Bengals from last year's matchup. With Patrick Mahomes' high ankle sprain, the line has shifted all across the board, from Chiefs (-2.5), (-1.5), (-1) to Bengals (-2.5), (-1.5) and now (-1). This is only the second time in Mahomes' career that he is a home underdog. Despite the low odds, Nick Wright is confident in his Chiefs controlling the entire game against Joe Burrow's squad with the recent attention Cincy has sparked through their recent comments and a tough K.C. defense against a battered Bengals offensive-line.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Should Jets pursue Aaron Rodgers after hiring Nathaniel Hackett? | SPEAK

The New York Jets fired their now-former offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur with new hire Nathaniel Hackett. He was fired after one season with the Denver Broncos but was previously the Green Bay Packers OC, where Aaron Rodgers won two MVPs. Rodgers expressed the likelihood of leaving Green Bay. Now that Hackett is in New York, will the QB follow him? Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman debate on whether the Jets should want and pursue Rodgers.
NEW YORK STATE
FOX Sports

Why it is time for the Aaron Rodgers-Packers era to end | THE HERD

Aaron Rodgers opened up about his future with the Green Bay Packers on the Pat McAfee Show, saying that 'if they feel like it was in the best interests of the team to move forward, so be it. Again, that wouldn't offend me and it wouldn't make me feel like a victim.' The Packers are reportedly open to trading Rodgers but only to AFC teams. Colin Cowherd explains why it is time for the Rodgers era to end.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Chiefs host Bengals in highly anticipated AFC Championship Game | UNDISPUTED

The Kansas Chiefs are back to being a 1.5-point favorite over the Cincinnati Bengals according to FOX Bet Sportsbook. The Kansas City Chiefs, led by QB Patrick Mahomes will try and snap their three-game losing streak against Joe Burrow and the Bengals going back to last season. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict the winner of the AFC Championship Game.
CINCINNATI, OH

