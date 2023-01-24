ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

FanSided

Florida football: Another packed visitors list is headed to The Swamp

Florida football is doing a lot of work building up their 2024 recruiting class. Loads of elite talent are making their way to The Swamp week in and week out. This weekend is no different. There are multiple 5-stars and a few rival commits in town this weekend. 5-star QB commit DJ Lagway will be there with them, and he may be the best recruiter on campus.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Florida signees in the final 2023 Top247 rankings

247Sports made their final update to the Top247 rankings for the class of 2023 on Thursday afternoon. The Gators class entered the day ranked No. 13 ranked high school class in the country on 247Sports team rankings. Plenty of Florida targets and commits saw their rankings change in the latest update. Swamp247 breaks those changes down. You can also see the entire Top247 HERE.
GAINESVILLE, FL
FanSided

Florida Football: Contenders emerge for Jaden Rashada’s new home

At this point, most fans of Florida football want to put Jaden Rashada in their rearview mirror and never speak of him ever again. That’s fair, but the QB from California eventually will find a new home and there will also be a sizable portion of Gator Nation that will keep up with his progress to see if he turns into a superstar or the next Max Browne.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

The sheriff’s turkey trouble

Marion County’s top law enforcement officer broke a state law during the early days of Florida’s spring gobbler season in 2021. Sheriff Billy Woods and his wife were caught hunting turkey over bait while in a ground blind in rural Madison County on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, according to a report filed that day by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officer Randy McDonald.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Mayor Ward reacts to 13-year cyclist accident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mayor Harvey Ward and the city commission is continuing to work towards safer Gainesville streets after another accident. A 13-year-old was hit while riding his bike Wednesday night. This is just one of several injuries happening to pedestrians and cyclists on city streets. Mayor Ward says this most recent accident hits home because his children frequently walk around in the city.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Williams Elementary students demonstrate life during colonialism

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -One class of fifth graders put a month’s worth of work into a three-minute performance of life before the 1700s. Williams Elementary School students performed “Williamsville” on Thursday morning. The program consists of 9 three-minute long skits depicting various formers of colonial life. Whether it was witch trials, jobs, or school life, Williams Elementary teacher Laura Maxwell says the performance helps her students get a hands-on approach to learning this portion of American history.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville woman surprised with new home and roof after apartment fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a devastating apartment fire, Gainesville resident Tina Strawder is ready to sleep under a new roof. Strawder, a single mother of eight, and grandmother of 14, lived in her Gainesville apartment for 28 years. She was heartbroken to see the home where her children grew up engulfed in flames.
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Levy County couple give abused animals another chance at life

Cindy Kingsley Frazier’s two-bedroom house sits on 5 acres of land at the end of a long dirt road in Chiefland, Florida. It’s guarded by a locked gate, security cameras and a dog that sees everything. Coco, a 100-pound blue pit bull, watches through the window at the...
CHIEFLAND, FL
WCJB

Gainesville apartment fire displaces adults and children

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three adults and four children are displaced after an apartment fire in Gainesville on Thursday afternoon. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say a two-story building in the Holly Heights area had to be evacuated after the fire started around 2:15 p.m. Gainesville Fire Rescue also responded.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

