The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Golden offers update on Alex Fudge ahead of road game at Kansas State
Sophomore forward Alex Fudge, who missed the Florida's home game on Wednesday against South Carolina due to a concussion, is questionable for the Gators' road game at No. 5 Kansas State on Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas. “He’s getting better," Florida head coach Todd Golden said Friday morning. "I would say...
Everything Todd Golden said ahead of Florida battle with No. 5 Kansas State
Following a 21-point win Wednesday at home over South Carolina, the Gators turn their attention to a daunting slate, with three of their next four contests against teams ranked within the top-5 of the Associated Press' Top-25 men's basketball poll. The first match-up on the docket will see the Gators...
Florida football: Another packed visitors list is headed to The Swamp
Florida football is doing a lot of work building up their 2024 recruiting class. Loads of elite talent are making their way to The Swamp week in and week out. This weekend is no different. There are multiple 5-stars and a few rival commits in town this weekend. 5-star QB commit DJ Lagway will be there with them, and he may be the best recruiter on campus.
Florida Football: FSU has learned nothing from Dan Mullen
The Florida State Seminoles beat the Florida Gators this past season in a thrilling contest and they were so excited in Tallahassee to beat a 6-6 Florida football squad that they stormed the field. Do you Neighbors to the West. Do you. And to be fair FSU will probably be...
Florida signees in the final 2023 Top247 rankings
247Sports made their final update to the Top247 rankings for the class of 2023 on Thursday afternoon. The Gators class entered the day ranked No. 13 ranked high school class in the country on 247Sports team rankings. Plenty of Florida targets and commits saw their rankings change in the latest update. Swamp247 breaks those changes down. You can also see the entire Top247 HERE.
Florida Football: Contenders emerge for Jaden Rashada’s new home
At this point, most fans of Florida football want to put Jaden Rashada in their rearview mirror and never speak of him ever again. That’s fair, but the QB from California eventually will find a new home and there will also be a sizable portion of Gator Nation that will keep up with his progress to see if he turns into a superstar or the next Max Browne.
Florida football: Gators making a run at current LSU commit
Florida football is expanding its reach to the commit list of their SEC foes as they work on building their 2024 recruiting class. They’ve already reached out to Arkansas commit Kavion Henderson, and now they’re going down to the Bayou for some skill players. The Gators re-offered 4-star...
Body of missing man found on family property, foul play not suspected
STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The search for a missing man is over after a body was found in Dixie County. Sheriff’s officials say David Crapps, 83, of Gainesville was found dead on a family property near Sink Creek in Dixie County. He had been missing since Saturday when family...
Florida Highway Patrol officials urge driver safety during Move Over Awareness Month
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - January is Move Over Awareness Month. Florida Highway Patrol officials are reminding drivers to move over to protect law enforcement officers, first responders, and other public servants. According to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, there have been 15 hundred move-over crashes since 2015. Out of...
The sheriff’s turkey trouble
Marion County’s top law enforcement officer broke a state law during the early days of Florida’s spring gobbler season in 2021. Sheriff Billy Woods and his wife were caught hunting turkey over bait while in a ground blind in rural Madison County on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, according to a report filed that day by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officer Randy McDonald.
Gainesville Mayor Ward reacts to 13-year cyclist accident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mayor Harvey Ward and the city commission is continuing to work towards safer Gainesville streets after another accident. A 13-year-old was hit while riding his bike Wednesday night. This is just one of several injuries happening to pedestrians and cyclists on city streets. Mayor Ward says this most recent accident hits home because his children frequently walk around in the city.
‘We’ve been heard’: Florida lawmakers are considering turning their attention to municipal utilities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday, Florida House members raised the possibility of giving state regulators more oversight of municipal utilities. Those include Gainesville Regional Utilities and Ocala Electric Utility. State Sen. Keith Perry said high prices are a concern for those who are customers of municipal utilities but live...
5th graders at Williams Elementary School present their colonial village Williamsville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Williams Elementary School 5th graders will be present their colonial village Williamsville to their fellow students on Thursday. For first time in two years, 39 students will present nine scenes representing different aspects of colonial life. Students will be in costume and using props and sets,...
Williams Elementary students demonstrate life during colonialism
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -One class of fifth graders put a month’s worth of work into a three-minute performance of life before the 1700s. Williams Elementary School students performed “Williamsville” on Thursday morning. The program consists of 9 three-minute long skits depicting various formers of colonial life. Whether it was witch trials, jobs, or school life, Williams Elementary teacher Laura Maxwell says the performance helps her students get a hands-on approach to learning this portion of American history.
Gainesville woman surprised with new home and roof after apartment fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a devastating apartment fire, Gainesville resident Tina Strawder is ready to sleep under a new roof. Strawder, a single mother of eight, and grandmother of 14, lived in her Gainesville apartment for 28 years. She was heartbroken to see the home where her children grew up engulfed in flames.
Levy County couple give abused animals another chance at life
Cindy Kingsley Frazier’s two-bedroom house sits on 5 acres of land at the end of a long dirt road in Chiefland, Florida. It’s guarded by a locked gate, security cameras and a dog that sees everything. Coco, a 100-pound blue pit bull, watches through the window at the...
Gainesville crash sends 13-year-old to hospital with life threatening injuries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 13-year-old child is in the hospital after getting hit while riding his bicycle. The Gainesville Police Department responded to the crash at 4400 Northwest 13th Street. The bicyclist was traveling west down Northwest 44th Avenue. When he entered the roadway Northwest 13th Street, he was...
Trinity United Methodist Church hosts the Alachua County teacher of the year ceremony
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teachers, with 60 years of experience combined, will take part in the Alachua County teacher of the year ceremony on Thursday. The three finalists are Lilliemarie Gore, the behavior resource teacher at Sidney Lanier School, Richard Thomas, the dean at Kanapaha Middle School, and Karen Kearney a teacher at Buchholz High School.
Gainesville apartment fire displaces adults and children
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three adults and four children are displaced after an apartment fire in Gainesville on Thursday afternoon. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say a two-story building in the Holly Heights area had to be evacuated after the fire started around 2:15 p.m. Gainesville Fire Rescue also responded.
Chiefland Police officer, Levy County deputy honored for arresting suspect on New Years Day
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A Chiefland Police officer and a Levy County deputy are being honored for their part in arresting an armed suspect on New Years Day. Officer Timothy O’Shaughnessy and Deputy John Finkell worked together to arrest James Washington, 37. On January 1st, the officers pursued Washington...
