Ceebla Cuud

Conjoined Twin Electricians Provoked Outrage After Disclosing They Are Paid a Single Wage

After being abandoned by their parents after only two months, a set of conjoined twins has come forward to say that they are only given a single paycheck. Two months ago, 19-year-old twins Sohna and Mohna Singh from Punjab, India, appeared in an interview with documentary director Ruhi Çenet on YouTube, where they discussed their meager monthly income of $250. In previous interviews, the siblings said they were paid two different salaries, but it seems that has changed since then.
New York Post

Bodies burned in streets of China with funeral homes overwhelmed by COVID deaths

Graphic images appear to show families in China burning the bodies of their loved ones in the streets — a horrifying consequence of the country’s current surge in COVID cases. Chinese funeral homes and hospitals say they’ve become overwhelmed after the country’s “zero-COVID” policies were reversed last month. Videos shared to Twitter show purported makeshift cremations taking place in the streets. In one clip, a wooden casket can be seen burning in a seemingly rural part of the country. Another video, believed to be filmed in Shanghai, shows a group of people gathered around a makeshift pyre that has been set aflame. One...
Sikara

Coronavirus outbreak: 36,000 deaths estimated in a day as coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in China

Experts have warned that millions of people could return home for the Chinese New Year, which could lead to a surge in Covid cases and deaths . The havoc of the corona virus in China is not ending or decreasing. A new estimate has revealed that the outbreak of covid-19 in China is going to increase and on January 26, about 36,000 deaths are expected in a day. This also seems to be happening because millions of people are going home for the Chinese New Year. China has recently eased restrictions, after which the outbreak of the epidemic is likely to increase further .
TheDailyBeast

How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists

When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....
KITV.com

CDC identifies possible safety issue with Pfizer's updated COVID-19 vaccine

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday said there is a possible safety issue with the bivalent Covid-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech, but it's unlikely it represents a true risk. The agency said it continues to recommend people stay up-to-date with Covid-19 vaccines. The CDC...
Ars Technica

Gonorrhea is becoming unstoppable; highly resistant cases found in US

The most highly drug-resistant cases of gonorrhea detected in the US to date appeared in two unrelated people in Massachusetts, state health officials announced Thursday. The cases mark the first time that US isolates of the gonorrhea-causing bacterium, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, have shown complete resistance or reduced susceptibility to all drugs that are recommended for treatment.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

