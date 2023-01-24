Read full article on original website
Related
WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths
LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization has called for "immediate and concerted action" to protect children from contaminated medicines after a spate of child deaths linked to cough syrups last year.
More than 1,000 dead in Malawi's worst cholera outbreak
Malawi has reported more than 1,000 deaths from a cholera outbreak that started in March 2022, the country's health ministry said in a statement Wednesday.
Woman Demands $3,000 In Compensation After Hotel Worker Walked Into Her Room At Midnight
A woman has demanded $3,000 in compensation after a hotel worker entered her room after midnight in order to deliver a platter of fruit. The hotel maintains it did no wrong and has refused not only compensation, but even to formally apologize. Hotel Worker Entered Into Woman’s Room At Midnight…To...
Conjoined Twin Electricians Provoked Outrage After Disclosing They Are Paid a Single Wage
After being abandoned by their parents after only two months, a set of conjoined twins has come forward to say that they are only given a single paycheck. Two months ago, 19-year-old twins Sohna and Mohna Singh from Punjab, India, appeared in an interview with documentary director Ruhi Çenet on YouTube, where they discussed their meager monthly income of $250. In previous interviews, the siblings said they were paid two different salaries, but it seems that has changed since then.
In Rare Address, Xi Jinping Says China Facing Tough Challenges As COVID-19 Enters 'New Phase'
In a rare video speech, President Xi Jinping said China was facing tough times as COVID-19 cases skyrocketed after the government eased curbs last month – one of the most direct acknowledgments of Beijing worsening health crisis. What Happened: Xi, addressing his people on the eve of the lunar...
Bodies burned in streets of China with funeral homes overwhelmed by COVID deaths
Graphic images appear to show families in China burning the bodies of their loved ones in the streets — a horrifying consequence of the country’s current surge in COVID cases. Chinese funeral homes and hospitals say they’ve become overwhelmed after the country’s “zero-COVID” policies were reversed last month. Videos shared to Twitter show purported makeshift cremations taking place in the streets. In one clip, a wooden casket can be seen burning in a seemingly rural part of the country. Another video, believed to be filmed in Shanghai, shows a group of people gathered around a makeshift pyre that has been set aflame. One...
Coronavirus outbreak: 36,000 deaths estimated in a day as coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in China
Experts have warned that millions of people could return home for the Chinese New Year, which could lead to a surge in Covid cases and deaths . The havoc of the corona virus in China is not ending or decreasing. A new estimate has revealed that the outbreak of covid-19 in China is going to increase and on January 26, about 36,000 deaths are expected in a day. This also seems to be happening because millions of people are going home for the Chinese New Year. China has recently eased restrictions, after which the outbreak of the epidemic is likely to increase further .
The Symptoms Of COVID Variant XBB That Doctors Are Seeing Right Now
Pay attention to these common signs of infection.
Brother and Sister Die From Rabies After Multiple Bites From 'Wild Animal'
Rabies is preventable if treatment is administered promptly following exposure, but once symptoms appear, the disease is almost always fatal in humans.
Australians dying from fatal heart attacks due to lingering impacts of Covid lockdowns
Up to 10,200 Australians died of ischemic heart disease in the first eight months of 2022 - marking a 17 per cent increase on what would be expected in a 'normal' year.
How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists
When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....
A new cholera outbreak is killing hundreds in Haiti. Scientists think it's the same strain that was brought to the country by UN troops more than a decade ago.
The current strain of cholera fueling an outbreak in Haiti is likely related to the strain that caused the 2010 outbreak, according to scientists.
An early indication of a Pfizer bivalent COVID injection connection to stroke is seen by the CDC and U.S. FDA.
Following early data examined by U.S. health authorities, a safety monitoring system warned that the revised COVID-19 shot from American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech might be connected to a specific type of cerebral stroke in older persons.
KITV.com
CDC identifies possible safety issue with Pfizer's updated COVID-19 vaccine
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday said there is a possible safety issue with the bivalent Covid-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech, but it's unlikely it represents a true risk. The agency said it continues to recommend people stay up-to-date with Covid-19 vaccines. The CDC...
8 infectious diseases that made a comeback in 2022 unexpectedly — and illnesses that could surge in 2023
Polio, cholera, monkeypox, RSV, and measles all surged in communities that hadn't dealt with major outbreaks in years — or ever before.
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 possibly more likely to infect those who are vaccinated, officials say
New York City health authorities warned that the highly transmissible omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 may be more likely to infect those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
'COVID Isn't Over': Here's What Experts Expect The COVID-19 Pandemic To Be Like This Year
With the rise of highly transmissible variants including XBB, experts warn COVID is far from over. But there are new tools to help and more research is underway.
Urgent warning to 500,000 at risk of heart attack or stroke over medication delay
HALF a million Brits should have started vital heart meds during lockdown but did not get medical help. Now 13,500 more people are at risk of serious illnesses like strokes and heart attacks because of the delays. The British Heart Foundation said there were 491,306 fewer first prescriptions for blood...
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
Ars Technica
Gonorrhea is becoming unstoppable; highly resistant cases found in US
The most highly drug-resistant cases of gonorrhea detected in the US to date appeared in two unrelated people in Massachusetts, state health officials announced Thursday. The cases mark the first time that US isolates of the gonorrhea-causing bacterium, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, have shown complete resistance or reduced susceptibility to all drugs that are recommended for treatment.
Comments / 0