Man caught on camera taking tip jar from store in Turner
(TURNER)- A security camera video of a worker in Turner has gone viral for her reaction to someone stealing the store’s tip jar. The incident happened at the Bear Pond Variety & Diner on Sunday shortly before 3 p.m., according to the time stamp on the video, which was posted to the store's Facebook page.
Mainer accused of murdering infant daughter appears in court
A Buckfield man charged with the death of his infant daughter appeared in court on Friday. Trevor Averill is accused of killing his 2-month-old daughter, Harper Averill, in July of 2020. He's pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors allege Averill shook Harper, causing a fractured skull, bleeding in the brain, and a...
Can you identify the Maine mystery critter in this nighttime trail camera photo?
ANDOVER (BDN) -- Sometimes trail cameras can provide us with amazing and beautiful images that take our breath away. Other times, given the limitations of the technology and the conditions, they can give us fits — to the point where we can’t really tell exactly what we’re seeing.
Inland Maine slammed with third round of heavy snow
LEWISTON (WGME) – Inland Maine was hit with another round of heavy snow Wednesday night. Some certainly have had enough of this intense snowfall. Others are taking advantage of the work and play. Either way, everyone spent the day getting ready for one more storm. “It’s just never ending,”...
Lawsuit claims mini Fireball bottles don't contain any whisky
LEWISTON, Maine (WGME) — Fireball, which has a bottling plant in Lewiston, is being sued for not having whisky in the mini bottles of the fiery drink. Fireball Cinnamon is a malt beverage that’s flavored to taste like whiskey, which is why Anna Marquez from Illinois is now suing the Sazerac Company, the maker of Fireball, for "misleading" packaging.
State settles lawsuit against Windham-based moving company
WINDHAM (WGME) -- The state has settled a lawsuit against a Windham-based moving company accused of preventing customers from posting negative reviews. According to the Maine Attorney General's Office, an investigation found Liberty Bell Moving and Storage Inc. and its owner, Kevin Finkenaur, violated federal and state acts by prohibiting customers’ negative reviews online and threatening others into removing negative reviews already posted.
MSAD 52 school board to vote on whether to keep controversial book in library
The board of directors of a Turner-based school district will respond to an appeal about keeping a controversial book in a library. According to the Sun Journal, the MSAD 52 school board recommended "Gender Queer: A Memoir" remain in the library at Leavitt Area High School. One parent appealed that...
Lewiston church plans to revamp building to better serve community
LEWISTON (WGME)-- Lewiston Trinity Episcopal Church members are envisioning how to best use the building after the number of parishioners has plummeted over the years. Trinity Church members say the community worshipped at the church for more than 100 years, but for the last two years, congregation numbers have dwindled to just around 25 people.
