Burnsville, MN

Inside Former Dairy Queen CEO’s Minnesota Lakeside Condo Listed Over $2 Million

Former Dairy Queen CEO and Minnesota businessman Chuck Mooty has put his Minnesota lakeside condo on the market for $2.79 million. Last summer, Mooty was announced as a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee. According to Yahoo, he is now retired, but helped rejuvenate and rebrand several businesses including Dairy Queen, Faribault Woolen Mill, Fairview Health Services, and Jostens Inc.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Most Pop Flavors Under One Roof, Can Be Found Right Here in Minnesota

Growing up having a soda, or a pop as we call it here in Minnesota, was a treat. Especially when my brothers and I would go to my Grandma Helen's place. We'd always have a movie night that included homemade popcorn (with real butter) and a pop that we made on her very own make-at-home soda machine. We had a choice of strawberry, grape or orange and we'd drink it out of the glass pop bottles she had.
MINNESOTA STATE
Jurassic Quest Coming to Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - The Minneapolis Convention Center is going back in time this weekend. Jurassic Quest, the nation’s biggest dinosaur experience, runs this weekend, January 27th through the 29th. Jurassic Quest features some of the largest photo-realistic dinosaurs, interactive science and art activities, and a self-guided scavenger hunt.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Ridesharing Under Scrutiny in Minnesota

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Uber and other ride-sharing apps are under scrutiny in the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Rideshare Association has approached city and state leaders asking for more protection for rideshare drivers, especially in the percentage of each fare the driver keeps. Members of the association are asking...
MINNESOTA STATE
Owatonna Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire

The Owatonna Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2100 block of Saint Paul Road Northeast last evening. Shortly after 5 pm on Thursday, January 26th, Owatonna firefighters were dispatched for a report of a fire in the basement laundry room of the residence. Upon arrival, fire crews observed light smoke coming from an open garage door.
OWATONNA, MN
Young Student Run Over by School Bus in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A young child was run over by a school bus in the Twin Cities this afternoon. A preliminary report issued by the Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers responded to a report of a hit and run involving a school bus shortly after 3 PM. When they arrived at the scene, the officers found the lower extremities of a 6-year-old child had been run over by a bus. The victim was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Minnesota Man Critically Injured in Crash on Rural Highway

Waseca, MN (KROC-AM News) - An early-morning crash left a Waseca man with severe injuries. The State Patrol says the head-on collision occurred around 3:25 AM on Highway 13 just north of Waseca. 28-year-old Sebastian Schumacher was headed north when his car collided with a southbound car driven by another Waeca man.
WASECA, MN
Police Officer Shot in White Bear Lake

WHITE BEAR LAKE (WJON News) -- An officer from the White Bear Lake Police Department was shot Tuesday night. At about 10:00 p.m. officers were trying to make an arrest when shots were fired. The officer that was hit by the gunfire was taken to a hospital for surgery. The White Bear Lake Police Department says he is in stable condition.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
When Was the Last Time a Minnesota Vikings Player Won NFL MVP?

There were many moments during the Vikings season that we thought Justin Jefferson is an MVP! Chants were even heard throughout the season, like here:. 128 Receptions (finished first) 1,809 Yards (finished first) 8 Touch Downs (why does it feel like more than that?) Beyond that he also broke Randy Moss's record for most receiving yards in a single season set by a Minnesota Viking. But he also broke Cris Carter's record for most receptions in a single season for a Viking. Carter previous set the record with 122 catches in a season back in 1994. Jefferson was even congratulated by Carter on the achievement via twitter like the classy person he is:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Justin Jefferson Named NFL MVP Finalist, Could He Beat The Other Finalists?

The NFL has announced the finalists for the Most Valuable Player of the year. Could Justin Jefferson from the Minnesota Vikings actually win it?. No doubt about it, that "J Jettas" had an outstanding year for the Vikings. This 2022-2023 season he was first in the entire league with receptions, catching 128 balls being thrown his way. He was also first this year with receiving yards at 1,809 yards. He was tied for 11th with 8 touchdowns and averaged 14.1 yards a catch.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
