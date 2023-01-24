Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania witness says lights in sky moving to ground level is recurring
A Pennsylvania witness at Harleysville reported watching numerous lights in the sky under 600 feet that often moved to ground level at 10 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Changes coming to Pennsylvania SNAP program benefits
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh advised Pennsylvania residents of upcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits Starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) addition payment created during the COVID-19 health emergency and will resume receiving one SNAP payment […]
pahomepage.com
Changes proposed to Pennsylvania medical marijuana program
Two Pennsylvania State Senators are proposing changes to Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program. Changes proposed to Pennsylvania medical marijuana …. Two Pennsylvania State Senators are proposing changes to Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program. A conversation about community policing. A conversation about community policing. Tyre Nichols Video: Initial Memphis Police traffic...
Pa. House stalemate stops constitutional amendments from appearing on May ballot
A department spokesperson said that the General Assembly must pass the constitutional amendment by Jan. 27 to appear on the May 2023 ballot. The post Pa. House stalemate stops constitutional amendments from appearing on May ballot appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Lawmaker: All Pennsylvania schools should start after Labor Day
HARRISBURG (CBS) - The idea wasn't his. But state Rep. Jose Giral (D-Philadelphia) thought it was a good one, so he's introducing a bill that would establish a post-Labor Day start for Pennsylvania schools. While campaigning last fall, "I was out there knocking on doors and visiting folks at community events, and a lot of parents were coming up to me, and they were talking about the school year," Giral said – specifically, telling him it should start after Labor Day. Post-Labor Day school starts were once common but are increasingly rare. Pennsylvania's two largest school districts, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, both start...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Delaware County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyote being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent...
‘Flagship species’ was devastated by deforestation. Now PA experts may bring it back
The last members of the species in Pennsylvania were likely snuffed out in the 1920s, officials said.
To really fix Harrisburg we need to fix the Pa. Constitution | Patrick Beaty
As Pa. House Speaker Mark Rozzi said, 'Harrisburg is broken.' Fixing it will require long-term solutions. The post To really fix Harrisburg we need to fix the Pa. Constitution | Patrick Beaty appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Game Commission To Vote On New Doe Tag Regulations
Hunting is pretty popular here in Erie, and this Saturday could make things a lot easier for hunters to get doe tags. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is meeting on Jan. 28 to vote on a new regulation for doe tags. "The hunting season in Pennsylvania adds a ton to our...
Bipartisan pair begin push to free nurse practitioners in Pa. and hopefully ease care shortage
Two Pennsylvania state senators have introduced a bill that would give full independence to nurse practitioners, who have long worked under close supervision of doctors in Pennsylvania. Nurse practitioners are nurses who typically have a bachelor’s and master’s degree, including specialized training in a specific medical field such as primary...
Tangy tater tots; Chiefs connections; huge PPL bills: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
As Black History Month begins next week, we at PennLive are looking to put a spotlight on the new generation of Black leaders in central Pennsylvania. These people under 40 might be volunteers or professionals, activists or caregivers, teachers or ongoing students. They’ll all be “Trailblazers and Trendsetters.”
Are Pa.’s cities among America’s ‘dirtiest’? A study found out
Are any of Pennsylvania’s cities among the country’s filthiest?. According to a new study, kind of. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly still No. 3 ‘Bed Bug City’ in U.S.: Orkin. LawnStarter took a look at the United States’ 200 biggest cities to find which were 2023′s dirtiest. They did this by first setting down four main categories — “Pollution;” “Living Conditions;” “Infrastructure;” and “Consumer Satisfaction” — before weighing each location across metrics such as “Median Air Quality;” “Share of Homes with Signs of Cockroaches;” and “Rating of State Waste Regulations and Measures.”
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant
A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Pa. hospitals facing 30% staffing shortages
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Hospital staffing across the Commonwealth has reached critical levels, according to one industry expert. A recent study by the Hospital and Health System Association of Pennsylvania says three out of 10 positions remained vacant at the end of last year. The positions include registered nurses, medical...
Pennsylvania ‘Robot Man’ walks city’s streets ‘just going along for the ride’ | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Twelve Pa. schools accused of raising taxes unnecessarily
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A dozen Pennsylvania school districts, including three in Lancaster County, have been accused of raising school property taxes even when they had enough money to cover their budgets. A new report by the State Auditor General alleged 12 school districts were playing a “shell game”...
Pennsylvania Auditor General Claims Montco School Districts Raised Property Taxes in Annual ‘Shell Game’
Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released a statewide school-district audit that uncovered a legal (but suspect) practice. The study revealed 12 districts statewide raising local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their general funds.
Pennsylvania is one of the worst-ranked in tobacco usage
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania has a reputation for being home to many people who smoke and the American Lung Association is saying the commonwealth is not doing enough to change that. The Lung Association compiles a yearly report about tobacco control. The report just out Wednesday reveals Pennsylvania is among the states with […]
Pennsylvania graded poorly in annual tobacco report | Health Smart
YORK, Pa. — Every year, the American Lung Association releases its annual State of Tobacco Control report, and Pennsylvania is listed among the states with the worst policies in place to prevent and reduce tobacco use. The goal is to provide information on how states and the federal government...
butlerradio.com
New Black Bear Livestream To Give Glimpse Of PA Wildlife
Those interested in getting an up-close look at Pennsylvania’s wildlife without leaving the comforts of home have even more chances to do so courtesy of the Pennsylvania Game Commission. A new livestream has been launched at a site in Pike County where a female black bear is denned with...
