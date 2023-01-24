ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 1

Related
WETM 18 News

Changes coming to Pennsylvania SNAP program benefits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh advised Pennsylvania residents of upcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits Starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) addition payment created during the COVID-19 health emergency and will resume receiving one SNAP payment […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Changes proposed to Pennsylvania medical marijuana program

Two Pennsylvania State Senators are proposing changes to Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program. Changes proposed to Pennsylvania medical marijuana …. Two Pennsylvania State Senators are proposing changes to Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program. A conversation about community policing. A conversation about community policing. Tyre Nichols Video: Initial Memphis Police traffic...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Lawmaker: All Pennsylvania schools should start after Labor Day

HARRISBURG (CBS) - The idea wasn't his. But state Rep. Jose Giral (D-Philadelphia) thought it was a good one, so he's introducing a bill that would establish a post-Labor Day start for Pennsylvania schools. While campaigning last fall, "I was out there knocking on doors and visiting folks at community events, and a lot of parents were coming up to me, and they were talking about the school year," Giral said – specifically, telling him it should start after Labor Day. Post-Labor Day school starts were once common but are increasingly rare. Pennsylvania's two largest school districts, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, both start...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Are Pa.’s cities among America’s ‘dirtiest’? A study found out

Are any of Pennsylvania’s cities among the country’s filthiest?. According to a new study, kind of. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly still No. 3 ‘Bed Bug City’ in U.S.: Orkin. LawnStarter took a look at the United States’ 200 biggest cities to find which were 2023′s dirtiest. They did this by first setting down four main categories — “Pollution;” “Living Conditions;” “Infrastructure;” and “Consumer Satisfaction” — before weighing each location across metrics such as “Median Air Quality;” “Share of Homes with Signs of Cockroaches;” and “Rating of State Waste Regulations and Measures.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pa. hospitals facing 30% staffing shortages

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Hospital staffing across the Commonwealth has reached critical levels, according to one industry expert. A recent study by the Hospital and Health System Association of Pennsylvania says three out of 10 positions remained vacant at the end of last year. The positions include registered nurses, medical...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Twelve Pa. schools accused of raising taxes unnecessarily

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A dozen Pennsylvania school districts, including three in Lancaster County, have been accused of raising school property taxes even when they had enough money to cover their budgets. A new report by the State Auditor General alleged 12 school districts were playing a “shell game”...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Pennsylvania is one of the worst-ranked in tobacco usage

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania has a reputation for being home to many people who smoke and the American Lung Association is saying the commonwealth is not doing enough to change that. The Lung Association compiles a yearly report about tobacco control. The report just out Wednesday reveals Pennsylvania is among the states with […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

New Black Bear Livestream To Give Glimpse Of PA Wildlife

Those interested in getting an up-close look at Pennsylvania’s wildlife without leaving the comforts of home have even more chances to do so courtesy of the Pennsylvania Game Commission. A new livestream has been launched at a site in Pike County where a female black bear is denned with...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy