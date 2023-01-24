ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles sign OT Jarrid Williams to a reserve/future contract

The Eagles are always looking to add potential to the roster and on Tuesday, added a familiar face back in the fold.

Philadelphia signed offensive tackle Jarrid Williams to a reserve/futures deal ahead of the NFC Championship Game.

Signed as an undrafted free agent, Philadelphia Originally released Williams ahead of Training Camp on July 27th.

The 25-year-old, who spent time at the University of Houston and Miami, graded out as the fourth-best tackle in the ACC in 2021, per Pro Football Focus.

Willians also spent time on the Lions’ practice squad this season.

