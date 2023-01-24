Read full article on original website
Surveillance Firm Hawk AI Raises $17M as Financial Crimes Grow
Hawk AI has raised $17 million to boost its fraud prevention and anti-money laundering efforts. The Munich company announced the Series B on Thursday (Jan. 26), saying the funds would help it expand its platform, which uses artificial intelligence and cloud technology to help financial institutions (FIs) detect fraudsters. “Financial...
Crypto Noise Puts Further Focus on Binance’s Operations
Regulatory scrutiny post-FTX’s dramatic implosion has prompted a crisis of confidence in other industry actors. Perhaps no other firm has bee affected more so than rival cryptocurrency exchange Binance, itself in no small way responsible for the chain of events that led to FTX’s multi-billion-dollar evaporation in November of last year.
Credit Karma to pay $3M for misleading consumers, feds say
The Federal Trade Commission has finalized its order, forcing Credit Karma to pay prospective customers $3 million for tricking them into applying for "pre-approved" credit card offers.
Report: $45 billion in US pandemic unemployment claims flagged as potentially fraudulent
A government watchdog agency verified at least $45 billion in unemployment claims were flagged as potentially fraudulent and it may have been more.
Finance Leaders Invest in Modernization, Take Aim at ‘Technical Debt’
The B2B payment landscape is in the midst of a pivotal migration toward modern solutions. This, as decades-old legacy platforms and historically siloed finance office operations are creating a mounting technical debt that negatively impacts business planning and development cycles, hinders speed to market, as well as strains B2B ecosystem relationships with accounting and bill pay solutions that talk past each other.
Tenable to Invest Up to $25M in Early-Stage Cybersecurity Firms
Tenable will invest up to $25 million in startups that can help its cybersecurity efforts. Those ventures will be part of the company’s new corporate investment Tenable Ventures, the firm said in a news release Thursday (Jan. 26). “Tenable Ventures will focus globally on early-stage startups developing novel capabilities...
Crypto Banks Hit Reset While Shedding Risky Innovation Ambitions
Smaller banks that sought to serve once-hot sectors like cryptocurrency are now exiting those verticals. This, as long-time crypto industry partner Silvergate Bank reports steep quarterly losses tied to $8.1 billion in withdrawals while it looks to reshuffle its digital asset business offerings, and Voyager Digital-servicing Metropolitan Commercial Bank and FTX-linked Moonstone Bank have both announced they are closing their crypto business lines and exiting the turbulent space.
Trustly Completes Ecospend Acquisition to Grow Open Banking in UK
Trustly has closed its acquisition of Ecospend to grow its offerings in the United Kingdom. The acquisition brings together Trustly’s global payments platform for digital account-to-account (A2A) transactions and Ecospend’s payment initiation services and data services, Trustly said in a Friday (Jan. 27) press release. “This is an...
Dubai Investments Takes 9% Stake in UK Digital Bank Monument
Dubai Investments has acquired a 9% stake in Monument Bank. The Emirati investment company announced the news in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release, with Vice Chairman and CEO Khalid Bin Kalban saying, “Investment in Monument Bank provides the Group a unique opportunity to foray into [the] digital banking space in one of the most advanced and regulated markets at an early stage.”
Report: BlockFi Had Undisclosed $1.2B Tie to FTX
Bankrupt crypto firm BlockFi reportedly had over $1.2 billion in assets tied to FTX. That means the digital asset lender’s exposure to FTX and its companies was greater than earlier disclosures suggested, CNBC reported Tuesday (Jan. 24), citing company financials that were mistakenly uploaded. In response to a request...
Crypto’s New Congressional Subcommittee Aims for 'Responsible Innovation'
Cryptocurrency industry regulation in the post-FTX era has emerged as a pressing concern for the new Congress. It is no less pressing a concern for American consumers. This, as Sen. Elizabeth Warren claimed in an interview Wednesday (Jan. 25) with the American Economic Liberties Projects (AELP) that the prior administration “essentially gave the green light” to a cryptocurrency market “full of junk tokens, unregistered securities, rug pulls, Ponzi schemes, pump and dumps, money launderings and sanctions evasions.”
Visa Q1 Led by Travel Surge and 20% New Payment Volume
Visa reported fiscal first quarter results that showed continued strides in new payment flows, including Visa Direct and contactless payments. Payments volume for the three months ending Dec. 31 increased 7% over the prior year on a constant-dollar basis. Cross-border volume, excluding intra-Europe, was up 31%. As had been seen...
Nearly Three-Quarters of Businesses Know They Need Better Digital Fraud Tools
Automated fraud-fighting systems have proven successful, although data suggests that firms planning in-house solutions may encounter unexpected headaches. One of the toughest challenges for firms trying to avoid falling victim to scams and bad actors is effectively authenticating another organization’s identity for business transactions. The January PYMNTS/nsKnox “B2B Fraud Tracker” noted that many businesses realize the need to modernize their current systems to battle the modern fraudster, but less than one-third plan to outsource this upgrading. This implies that most companies planning to make changes will do so in-house.
Real-Time Payroll Helps Struggling Workers Avoid Payday Loans
Sixty-three percent of Americans were living paycheck to paycheck as of November, up from 60% the month prior, according to a recent report. Low wages do not entirely explain this growth, as 47% of those earning more than six figures per year also reported living paycheck to paycheck, up from 43% in October. The inability to save can have massive downstream effects, as any unexpected expense that may arise could potentially result in financial ruin.
