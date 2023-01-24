Read full article on original website
WSAW
SPASH, Pacelli and Mosinee girls snag wins Friday
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A frigid Friday in central Wisconsin created a good opportunity to head inside for some basketball as several girls’ teams played pivotal conference match-ups. First, in Stevens Point, the SPASH Panthers kept their perfect Valley record in-tact by topping Wausau West 51-44. Despite falling...
onfocus.news
Area Wrestlers Ranked in Top 10: Wisconsin Grappler Rankings January 25
Wisconsin Individual Wrestling Rankings, from WisconsinGrappler.com. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:
WSAW
Briq’s to reopen Weston location for the season on Saturday
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Central Wisconsin-based ice cream shop Briq’s says it will reopen its Weston location for the season on Saturday. Temps are expected to be in the teens, but that likely won’t discourage its loyal customers. Briq’s announced Weston will open at 11 a.m. The Wausau...
WSAW
SPASH teen signs apprenticeship with Carpenter’s Union
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A SPASH teen is starting to build his career as a youth apprentice after enrolling as a registered apprentice with the Carpenter’s Union. Owen Kirsteatter is the first youth apprentice in the state to dually enroll as a registered apprentice. He will be working with Boldt Construction for the apprenticeship and said he is looking forward to getting a head start in the industry.
UPDATE: Name released in fatal Rhinelander-area snowmobile crash
A 57-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash north of Rhinelander, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 5:30 p.m. on Hwy, 47 and Bridge Road in the town of Newbold. Sheriff’s officials say a group of snowmobiles were crossing Hwy. 47 from east to west when the last snowmobile in the group was struck by a southbound 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. The snowmobile driver, identified by police as 57-year-old Michael Green, of Oak Lawn, Ill., died at the scene.
Wausau area births, Jan. 26
Dale and Cassandra Wendt announce the birth of their daughter Vivian Grace, born at 9:09 a.m. Jan. 24, 2023. Vivian weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Craig and Kayla Sachse announce the birth of their daughter Nova Kay, born aat 11:18 a.m. Jan. 23, 2023. Nova weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces.
WSAW
UW-Stevens Point men’s hockey drops contest to UW-Eau Claire
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point men’s hockey fell 2-1 to UW-Eau Claire on Wednesday. The Pointers never led in the game, as Blugolds struck first with a goal from Jordan Randall in the first period. The Pointers quickly evened it up when Jordan Fader’s soft toss at the net snuck through the crease. The two sides were tied 1-1 through the first period.
WSAW
UW-Stevens Point mens hoops picks up conference win over UW-Stout
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point basketball ended their losing ways with a 14-point win over UW-Stout on Wednesday. The Pointers went back and forth with the Blue Devils in the early-going until the last eight minutes of the first half. They reeled off a 15-5 run to take a nine point lead into halftime. The second half proved to be the dagger.
Injuries reported in fiery Lac du Flambeau snowmobile crash
Rescue crews have been paged Thursday to the scene of a snowmobile crash involving two sleds, according to emergency scanner traffic. The crash was reported at about 3:52 p.m. on a trail of of Trail 17 near Chewalla Lake. Initial reports suggest both sleds are engulfed in flames. At least one person is injured, but the extent of those injuries is not yet clear.
WSAW
First Student tells Wausau parents they’ve made changes to improve bussing service
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - First Student, the company that provides transportation for students in the Wausau School District, said it’s many changes to hopefully improve its reliability. Since the school year started, parents have reported frustrations over canceled and delayed routes. The letter to parents states First Student recently...
WSAW
Illinois man killed in Oneida County snowmobile vs. vehicle crash
MCNAUGHTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a man killed Thursday while snowmobiling. Investigators said Michael Green, 57, was attempting to cross Highway 47 near McNaughton with a group of snowmobilers when he was struck by a vehicle. The crash happened near Bridge Road in the town of Newbold.
WSAW
Jury finds Wausau father guilty of infant son’s death
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A jury has found a 41-year-old Wausau man guilty in the death of his newborn son. After a six-day trial, Ronnie Lofton was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide and bail jumping. An investigation began on Jan. 9, 2021 after the 3-month-old boy was brought to the...
WSAW
Hypothermia and frostbite remain as major issues for area hospitals
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With temperatures taking a severe dip over the weekend, a common question that rises is when can staying in the cold for an extended period of time be unsafe?. Hypothermia is a condition that occurs when you’re body is too cold to function normally. It causes...
cwbradio.com
Medford Man Charged With Fatal Clark County Crash Appears in Court
A Medford man charged for a fatal crash in Clark County appeared in Clark County Court on Tuesday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call regarding a crash at about 3:13pm, on Monday November 14th. The initial investigation indicated an SUV was northbound on Highway 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered the west ditch, went over a driveway and struck a tree, coming to rest on its side.
WSAW
Everest Metro Police investigating complaints against Meraki Salon
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Everest Metropolitan Police Department said they’ve received complaints regarding service and product purchases, that have allegedly been paid for and not received at Meraki Salon in Schofield. “We are also aware of social media threads that allege the possibility of numerous victims. We are...
939thegame.com
Trial Set for Wausau Man Accused of Attempted Homicide
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — A Wood County judge has scheduled a two-day trial for a Wausau man accused of attempted homicide last summer. Court records show that Christopher Stevens will face a twelve-person jury on April 12th and 13th. The 17-year-old is accused of shooting another man during...
wxpr.org
DNR urges sled safety after two deadly snowmobile accidents less than six hours apart on Northwoods trails
Two snowmobilers in two different accidents have died on Northwoods trails in the last 24 hours. As WXPR reported earlier, a 57-year-old died when the rider’s sled was hit by a car while trying to cross Highway 47 near Bridge Road north of Rhinelander Thursday evening. The Sheriff’s Office...
cwbradio.com
Neenah Woman Arrested in Wausau for Driving the Wrong Way on Highway 29
A Neenah woman was arrested in Wausau after driving the wrong way on Highway 29. According to the Wausau Police Department, around 10:30pm on Saturday, they received reports of a vehicle driving east in the westbound lanes of Highway 29 near 72nd Avenue. The 34-year-old driver nearly collided with a squad car head-on before coming to a stop.
WSAW
Northwoods YMCA to host “Clash of the Paddles” pickleball tournament
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The YMCA of the Northwoods and Rhinelander High School Tennis Team are hosting an indoor pickleball tournament on March 25 at the Hodag Dome in Rhinelander. Participants can register through the YMCA with a partner and play a round-robin format based on their USAPA ratings. There...
WJFW-TV
Not guilty pleas entered for the Langlade Co. man accused in a fatal hit-and-run crash
ANTIGO (WJFW) - The man charged in the hit-and-run death from last June, has entered not-guilty pleas for each of his charges. Cory Hansen, 31, is facing five felony charges including:. First-degree reckless homicide. Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Hit and run involving death. Battery or threatening a...
