Families turn out to protest Ojai Unified School District's handling of budget

By Isaiah Murtaugh, Ventura County Star
 3 days ago

Dozens of Ojai Unified School District teachers, parents and children crowded the corner of Bristol Road and Ojai Avenue Monday night to protest the district's handling of its budget.

Ojai Unified is considering $3.8 million in budget cuts and the closure of two elementary schools in response to a state review this month that declared the district at "high risk" of fiscal insolvency and a county cashflow analysis that found it would exhaust its cash reserves in the next three years if nothing changes.

The protest took place prior to a special board meeting to discuss school closures, but the board members took no action Monday. The board's next scheduled meeting is Feb. 8.

A two-decade decline in the district's enrollment – and so in annual revenue – has been compounded by a string of six-figure budget errors and a long reluctance to make structural cuts. That reluctance dissipated under a newly elected school board and intensifying heat from the Ventura County Office of Education.

The cuts come as months-long contract negotiations between the district and Ojai Federation of Teachers hit a standstill.

