Wrestling: No. 6 Ohio State puts winning ways on the line in rivalry showdown at No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fishbowl Improv to bring back annual Tides Comedy FestivalThe LanternColumbus, OH
myfox28columbus.com
Looking back at the Blizzard of 1978
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio was covered in snow on Wednesday morning, but on that day 45 years before, the Buckeye State was covered by a different kind of snowstorm- A deadly severe blizzard. In January and February of 1978, a series of three storms covered the northwest...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio putting up state funds for Westland Mall demolition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nearly 600 buildings are set to be demolished with the help of funding from the state of Ohio, including the Westland Mall building. Counties were eligible to receive funds from the $150 million allocated to the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. “So many...
myfox28columbus.com
Ride along with an ODOT snow plow driver as he prepares roads for freezing temperatures
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — As temperatures drop overnight into Thursday morning, roads could freeze and make the drive to work or school slippery. Ohio Department of Transportation crews are doing what they can to prevent roads from getting icy. WSYX reporter Isabelle Hanson rode along with an ODOT...
myfox28columbus.com
'Snow Dogs' work to keep runways clear and flights on time at Columbus airport
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Travelers said they set out early for the airport Wednesday as Central Ohio was dealing with wicked weather. Some said they were anxious about road conditions driving to catch flights and pick up passengers. More people said they parked in the garage to avoid the...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Zoo closed Wednesday due to inclement weather
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be closed Wednesday due to inclement weather. “The safety and wellbeing of the animals, our guests, and staff is our top priority. Please know that the animals continue to be in great care, thanks to our devoted Animal Care and Facilities teams,” the zoo said on social media.
myfox28columbus.com
Video: Confused hawk steals stuffed chicken toy from dog in Granville
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you think a hawk can't steal something from your backyard, then think again!. A hawk was scoping out the Granville area during a snowstorm, looking for its next meal, when it landed in Nancie Snyder's backyard. Her dogs started barking when the hawk appeared...
myfox28columbus.com
614 Restaurant Week arrives in Columbus, Barrel and Boar previews favorite dishes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 614 Restaurant Week is here in Columbus!. The event is presented by Revolution Mortgage and this year's beneficiary is the Children’s Hunger Alliance. Barrel and Boar stopped by Good Day Columbus on Wednesday to share some of their favorite dishes. Residents have the chance...
myfox28columbus.com
As snow melts, experts offer tips to prevent a flooded basement
ASHVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — When the snow melts and the rain pours, Courtney Johnson never wants to relive a flooded basement. "It's expensive to replace," Johnson said. "We've spent multiple thousands of dollars to make our basement secure now so that we don't have to worry about it," Johnson...
myfox28columbus.com
Chipotle looking to fill new jobs in Columbus, hiring 15,000 people across North America
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Chipotle announced Thursday that it is looking to fill new jobs in Columbus through a new hiring campaign. The popular chain is aiming to hire 15,000 new team members across North America in time for burrito season, which according to Chipotle starts in March and ends in May.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Dollar General stores shut down to change shelf prices, AG Dave Yost confirms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Dollar General stores closed their doors Friday morning to re-tag all shelf prices, which is the reason Attorney General Dave Yost sued the company in 2022. Yost responded to the store closers in a social media post, Yost wrote,. Glad to see this first...
myfox28columbus.com
1 person injured in north Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a car crash in north Columbus early Friday morning. The accident happened around 2 a.m. on State Route 315 near Ackerman Road. Police said one person was taken to OSU Main in stable condition. Southbound lanes were closed for over...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus to host U.S. Figure Skating Championships for first time in 2024
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus will be hosting the U.S. Figure Skating Championships for the first time in 2024. The championships will take place Jan. 22-24, 2024 at Nationwide Arena. "We are excited to bring the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and High-Performance Development Camp to Columbus for the first...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Police celebrate 138th recruit class
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After completing more than 30 weeks of training, the 138th Columbus police graduating class will soon hit the streets. 31 recruits officially graduated Friday, but the city is still short a number of officers it wants to help protect and serve. It comes at a...
myfox28columbus.com
Retired Columbus police officer says empathy is big part of police de-escalation training
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "De-escalation starts in the academy when you are a recruit officer going through 29 weeks of training," retired Columbus police officer Larry Nelson said. Nelson spent 28 years on the force and was part of CPD's advanced training unit, before retiring in Jan. 2023. He...
myfox28columbus.com
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Blakely and Diva from Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Blakely and Diva from the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center. Both pups came to the shelter as strays and are looking for their fur-ever families!. Blakely. This young pup is 9 months old and weighs around 34 pounds. She is a mixed...
myfox28columbus.com
'Heartbroken and saddened;' Columbus police chief on video of Tyre Nichols' beating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said she is heartbroken and saddened after watching the videos of Tyre Nichols released by the Memphis Police Department. Nichols died days after a confrontation with officers during a traffic stop on January 7. The video, which was released in...
myfox28columbus.com
Amazon buying nearly 400 acres for $116 million in Licking County near Intel site
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Amazon is buying hundreds of acres of more land in Licking County. According to Licking County Auditor records, Amazon Data Services Inc. bought 392.11 acres of land on the west side of Beech Road and straddling Miller Road on January 17, 2023. The transaction for...
myfox28columbus.com
Kids pack indoor parks as school districts give students snow day
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Snow days are known as some of the best days for kids with school being out. This year, there are more options for kids on snow days such as indoor trampoline parks. Big Air Trampoline Park in Polaris is one that saw tons of kids jumping around.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Gas waits for approval of Intel pipeline, says it won't impact private property
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbia Gas of Ohio is waiting for the approval of their proposed natural gas pipeline for Intel in Licking County. The pipeline would run 4.2 miles beginning on South County Line Road and will eventually make its way east on Miller Road before arriving at the Intel site on Clover Valley Road.
myfox28columbus.com
Local puzzlemaker shows off 3D wooden designs ahead of National Puzzle Day
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — As National Puzzle Day approaches on January 29th, local entrepreneur Kyle Vandeveer, inventor and founder of Intrism, joins Good Day Columbus to showcase his unique 3D wooden puzzles that transform into marble labyrinth maze games once assembled!. Intrism mazes offer a new level of engagement...
