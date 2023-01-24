Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
What to See and Do in Iowa CityEast Coast TravelerIowa City, IA
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State falls short 83-72 in Big Ten showdown versus No. 10 Iowa, snaps 19-game win streakThe LanternColumbus, OH
'Transparency Matters' presentation Wednesday, Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes beat Hawkeyes 93-77, snap 5-game skidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City man could face 150 years for arson, trapping multiple people inside apartment
A Johnson County jury convicted an Iowa City man with attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend, and three children, after lighting their apartment on fire. 32-year-old Ishmael S. Carter faces up to 150 years in prison after he was found guilty of first degree arson, and five counts of first degree attempted murder. Each offense carries 25 years in prison.
cbs2iowa.com
Southeast Iowa man accused of cocaine, methamphetamine possession
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is facing eight drug and weapons charges following his arrest on Friday morning. The Fairfield Police Department said the charges against Timothy Michael Carey Jr., 39, of Fairfield, include possession with intent to deliver cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms. Other charges...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help identifying 3 men who collected on stolen lottery tickets
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are asking the public to help identify three men they say collected winnings from stolen lottery tickets. According to police, around 2 a.m. on Jan. 3 multiple scratch-off lottery tickets were taken from a convenience store in Davenport. Three men collected the winnings from the...
KWQC
Police: Muscatine woman hit 17-year-old with vehicle
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine woman was charged after police say she hit a 17-year-old with her vehicle. Cora Lynn Reed, 18, was charged with serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor. Muscatine police responded on Jan. 13, to reports of a collision...
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. FREDERICO GUILLEN, 27, 5’8”, 218 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for sex...
KCRG.com
One hurt in shooting in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after one person was shot in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday night. Police said they responded to a report of the shooting near 2010 Glass Road Northeast just after 8 p.m. Police said the man that was shot was taken to the hospital...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City Animal Services needs your help to investigate a dog bite case
Iowa City Animal Services says a man was bitten while trying to break up a fight between their leashed dog and untethered dog on Wednesday around midnight. Reports say the bite happened around midnight outside the 600 Block of South Dodge Street area. The loose dog is described as a...
cbs2iowa.com
Davenport man sentenced to 20 years in prison related to 2021 shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of meddling with a witness. According to a press release from the DOJ's Southern District of Iowa office, Roylee Richardson Jr., 32, went to trial in August of 2022 and was found guilty by a federal jury.
KBUR
Iowa City man’s murder conviction for suicide attempt upheld
Des Moines, IA- The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of an Iowa City man who killed another man in a failed suicide attempt. Radio Iowa reports that investigators say Stephen Lucore drove his car the wrong way at a high rate of speed on I-80 in Johnson County in 2019. He hit another car head-on, killing a man from Texas and injuring three others.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids shooting sends one person to the hospital
A shooting Wednesday night in Cedar Rapids sent one person to the hospital, police say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 2010 Glass Road NE at 8:07pm. One man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident...
College Student Who Wiped Out Entire Family Found Guilty by Iowa Jury
Alexander Jackson, the University of Iowa student accused of slaughtering his entire family before calling 911 to blame it on a masked intruder, was found guilty for their murders by an Iowa jury on Wednesday morning. The jury found Jackson guilty on three counts of first-degree murder in the slaying of his parents, Jan and Melissa, and his 19-year-old sister, Sabrina Jackson. The trial uncovered that Jackson told cops he was shot in the foot as he tried to wrestle a rifle away from an intruder. The gun that Jackson claimed the intruder used belonged to his family, however, and investigators testified they found two clear palm prints on the gun that belonged to Jackson, as well as the gun’s box under his bed. All three of his family members died by gunshot wounds from the gun, cops said. Jackson, 22, will be sentenced at a later date, but faces a minimum sentence of life behind bars. Read it at KGAN
Police: Eastern Iowa Woman Stole From Hundreds of People with False Claims
A 19-year-old woman from eastern Iowa has been arrested, less than two weeks after police learned that she may be stealing from people who were trying to help her. The problem was, the police says the story she was telling wasn't true. The Eldridge Police Department says in a release...
Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation
State officials say they are conducting a criminal investigation into the treatment of residents at a southern Iowa nursing home. State inspectors say a female resident of Sigourney’s Windsor Place Senior Living Campus was left in a vegetative state in November after the facility’s administrator ignored the staff’s concerns about the woman’s worsening condition and […] The post Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City adds bus stop to university's English-Philosophy Building
Iowa City, IA — Iowa City Transit is adding a bus stop at the University of Iowa's English-Philosophy Building. Service to the stop will begin on January 30. Stop #7340 will be added to the 10-West Iowa City route. It will be located at the same stop CAMBUS currently uses in the 200 Block of West Iowa Avenue, just east of the Iowa Avenue Bridge.
cbs2iowa.com
Roundabouts to double in Cedar Rapids
The City of Cedar Rapids announced it will be constructing 10 new roundabouts in areas they deem as safety issues. After analyzing car crashes and high-speed studies, the city determined the best way to limit traffic incidents is by removing the stop signs and adding the roundabouts. Eleven have been...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids to add 11 new roundabout to scale back on traffic and major crashes
Cedar Rapids will be adding 11 more roundabouts to the city's road network in hopes of clearing some congested intersections. Roundabouts are also known to cut down on serious crashes, but not everyone is a fan. The city says it is the solution to reducing traffic and major crashes. But...
cbs2iowa.com
Mercy Cedar Rapids to build new emergency department in Marion
MARION, Iowa — Mercy Cedar Rapids announced the health facility will expand its emergency services with a second off-site, hospital-based emergency department extension in Marion. The new site will be located at 3701 Katz Dr. off 10th Ave. next to the MercyCare Marion clinic. In a press release sent...
cbs2iowa.com
Social justice coalition to host I Am Devonna Walker Town Hall Sunday
Cedar Rapids — A townhall meeting hosted by a coalition of social justice activists will take place Sunday, January 29th from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Cedar Rapids Public Library. “I Am Devonna Walker” Town Hall. Sunday, January 29, 2023. 2:00 - 4:30pm. Cedar Rapids Public Library...
cbs2iowa.com
C6-Zero continues to deny DNR access, former GOP officials lobbied for plant before blast
MARENGO, Iowa — Iowa's News Now learned Wednesday the explosion and fire at C6-Zero in December will be ruled accidental. 15 workers were hospitalized after the blast. Fortunately, no fatalities. The Iowa DNR also tried to conduct another inspection of the site on Tuesday, January 24 but was again turned away in violation of a DNR emergency order,
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City West steal all the bragging rights in sweep over Iowa City High
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Iowa City West Trojans went home happy after rivalry night against the Iowa City High Little Hawks, winning both girls and boys varsity basketball games. The girls matchup went without a hitch as the Trojans were on cruise control, winning the game 49-30. The...
Comments / 0