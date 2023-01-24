ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City man could face 150 years for arson, trapping multiple people inside apartment

A Johnson County jury convicted an Iowa City man with attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend, and three children, after lighting their apartment on fire. 32-year-old Ishmael S. Carter faces up to 150 years in prison after he was found guilty of first degree arson, and five counts of first degree attempted murder. Each offense carries 25 years in prison.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Southeast Iowa man accused of cocaine, methamphetamine possession

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is facing eight drug and weapons charges following his arrest on Friday morning. The Fairfield Police Department said the charges against Timothy Michael Carey Jr., 39, of Fairfield, include possession with intent to deliver cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms. Other charges...
FAIRFIELD, IA
KWQC

Police: Muscatine woman hit 17-year-old with vehicle

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine woman was charged after police say she hit a 17-year-old with her vehicle. Cora Lynn Reed, 18, was charged with serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor. Muscatine police responded on Jan. 13, to reports of a collision...
MUSCATINE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. FREDERICO GUILLEN, 27, 5’8”, 218 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for sex...
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

One hurt in shooting in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after one person was shot in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday night. Police said they responded to a report of the shooting near 2010 Glass Road Northeast just after 8 p.m. Police said the man that was shot was taken to the hospital...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Davenport man sentenced to 20 years in prison related to 2021 shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of meddling with a witness. According to a press release from the DOJ's Southern District of Iowa office, Roylee Richardson Jr., 32, went to trial in August of 2022 and was found guilty by a federal jury.
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

Iowa City man’s murder conviction for suicide attempt upheld

Des Moines, IA- The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of an Iowa City man who killed another man in a failed suicide attempt. Radio Iowa reports that investigators say Stephen Lucore drove his car the wrong way at a high rate of speed on I-80 in Johnson County in 2019. He hit another car head-on, killing a man from Texas and injuring three others.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids shooting sends one person to the hospital

A shooting Wednesday night in Cedar Rapids sent one person to the hospital, police say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 2010 Glass Road NE at 8:07pm. One man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
TheDailyBeast

College Student Who Wiped Out Entire Family Found Guilty by Iowa Jury

Alexander Jackson, the University of Iowa student accused of slaughtering his entire family before calling 911 to blame it on a masked intruder, was found guilty for their murders by an Iowa jury on Wednesday morning. The jury found Jackson guilty on three counts of first-degree murder in the slaying of his parents, Jan and Melissa, and his 19-year-old sister, Sabrina Jackson. The trial uncovered that Jackson told cops he was shot in the foot as he tried to wrestle a rifle away from an intruder. The gun that Jackson claimed the intruder used belonged to his family, however, and investigators testified they found two clear palm prints on the gun that belonged to Jackson, as well as the gun’s box under his bed. All three of his family members died by gunshot wounds from the gun, cops said. Jackson, 22, will be sentenced at a later date, but faces a minimum sentence of life behind bars. Read it at KGAN
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation

State officials say they are conducting a criminal investigation into the treatment of residents at a southern Iowa nursing home. State inspectors say a female resident of Sigourney’s Windsor Place Senior Living Campus was left in a vegetative state in November after the facility’s administrator ignored the staff’s concerns about the woman’s worsening condition and […] The post Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIGOURNEY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City adds bus stop to university's English-Philosophy Building

Iowa City, IA — Iowa City Transit is adding a bus stop at the University of Iowa's English-Philosophy Building. Service to the stop will begin on January 30. Stop #7340 will be added to the 10-West Iowa City route. It will be located at the same stop CAMBUS currently uses in the 200 Block of West Iowa Avenue, just east of the Iowa Avenue Bridge.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Roundabouts to double in Cedar Rapids

The City of Cedar Rapids announced it will be constructing 10 new roundabouts in areas they deem as safety issues. After analyzing car crashes and high-speed studies, the city determined the best way to limit traffic incidents is by removing the stop signs and adding the roundabouts. Eleven have been...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Mercy Cedar Rapids to build new emergency department in Marion

MARION, Iowa — Mercy Cedar Rapids announced the health facility will expand its emergency services with a second off-site, hospital-based emergency department extension in Marion. The new site will be located at 3701 Katz Dr. off 10th Ave. next to the MercyCare Marion clinic. In a press release sent...
MARION, IA

