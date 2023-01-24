ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

montanarightnow.com

Power issues at Showdown Montana has lifts shut down

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The lifts at Showdown Montana are not being loaded Thursday morning as they are experiencing power fluctuations. Crews at Showdown are working with the power company to check the power line to ensure there are no fallen trees or other issues. “Our goal is to start...
ecitybeat.com

Shots Ring Out In Great Falls, Red Tape Reduction, And More

Our weekly feature highlighting a few of the latest and most interesting local and national news items from various sources. Man arrested for firing a gun in Great Falls neighborhood, from KFBB:. Governor Gianforte begins legislative effort to cut MT red tape, from NBC Montana:. https://nbcmontana.com/news/local/legislative-curtain-opens-on-gianfortes-red-tape-relief-push#. Cascade County Sheriff’s Office...
theelectricgf.com

Business Bites: Emerald City Casino demolition; West Bank Landing permits submitted; no, there’s not a Chik-fil-A under construction; Baatz project progressing; Zadick wrestling club; Wellness406 open; Family Affair reopens; local chef on Food Network; Rise Athletics teams place nationally

Demolition has begun on the former Emerald City Casino at the corner of 10th Avenue South and 17th Street. The owners acquired the neighboring former Carriage Trade Dry Cleaner building and that building is also being demolished. City staff received and approved demolition permits for both buildings. The owners are...
ecitybeat.com

Ban Gas Stoves In Great Falls?

Last week I received an email in my City Commission inbox from a city resident urging a phase-out of fossil fuels for cooking and heating from our homes and businesses right here in Great Falls. Below is the text of the email as well as my response. I’m leaving out...
montanarightnow.com

What is happening to the Emerald City Casino building on 10th Ave S?

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - December 17th, 2019... A day where tragic events unfolded at the Emerald City Casino on 10th Avenue South. Three bodies were found that morning and the shooter was later shot by law enforcement. It's been over 3 years since the triple homicide, and many people are...
Montana Talks

YOU CAN BUY THIS GREAT FALLS, MONTANA HOME FOR 3.2 MILLION.

This home has been listed on Zillow for only three days and it already has nearly 1500 views. This home is listed for $3,200.000 and if you put 20% down, your monthly payment would be around $16,035 a month. That includes about $2500 a month in property taxes and another $1200 in insurance. There is no mortgage insurance....lol.
