Related
Great Falls hospital highlights new robotic surgical tool
Benefis Health System in Great Falls is the first hospital in the state to utilize a new surgical tool called ROSA: Robotic Orthopedic Surgical Arm.
montanarightnow.com
Power issues at Showdown Montana has lifts shut down
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The lifts at Showdown Montana are not being loaded Thursday morning as they are experiencing power fluctuations. Crews at Showdown are working with the power company to check the power line to ensure there are no fallen trees or other issues. “Our goal is to start...
ecitybeat.com
Shots Ring Out In Great Falls, Red Tape Reduction, And More
Our weekly feature highlighting a few of the latest and most interesting local and national news items from various sources. Man arrested for firing a gun in Great Falls neighborhood, from KFBB:. Governor Gianforte begins legislative effort to cut MT red tape, from NBC Montana:. https://nbcmontana.com/news/local/legislative-curtain-opens-on-gianfortes-red-tape-relief-push#. Cascade County Sheriff’s Office...
Fire at a Great Falls motel displaces occupants
Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the Airway Motel in southwest Great Falls on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
theelectricgf.com
Business Bites: Emerald City Casino demolition; West Bank Landing permits submitted; no, there’s not a Chik-fil-A under construction; Baatz project progressing; Zadick wrestling club; Wellness406 open; Family Affair reopens; local chef on Food Network; Rise Athletics teams place nationally
Demolition has begun on the former Emerald City Casino at the corner of 10th Avenue South and 17th Street. The owners acquired the neighboring former Carriage Trade Dry Cleaner building and that building is also being demolished. City staff received and approved demolition permits for both buildings. The owners are...
ecitybeat.com
Ban Gas Stoves In Great Falls?
Last week I received an email in my City Commission inbox from a city resident urging a phase-out of fossil fuels for cooking and heating from our homes and businesses right here in Great Falls. Below is the text of the email as well as my response. I’m leaving out...
montanarightnow.com
Construction - Emerald City Casino
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - December 17th, 2019... A day where tragic events unfolded at the Emeral…
montanarightnow.com
What is happening to the Emerald City Casino building on 10th Ave S?
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - December 17th, 2019... A day where tragic events unfolded at the Emerald City Casino on 10th Avenue South. Three bodies were found that morning and the shooter was later shot by law enforcement. It's been over 3 years since the triple homicide, and many people are...
YOU CAN BUY THIS GREAT FALLS, MONTANA HOME FOR 3.2 MILLION.
This home has been listed on Zillow for only three days and it already has nearly 1500 views. This home is listed for $3,200.000 and if you put 20% down, your monthly payment would be around $16,035 a month. That includes about $2500 a month in property taxes and another $1200 in insurance. There is no mortgage insurance....lol.
Great Falls chef competes on the Food Network
Mike Hallahan, chef and part-owner of Enbar and The Block in Great Falls, will appear on an episode of "Guy’s Grocery Games"
Family Affair restaurant re-opens with new owners
Family Affair Restaurant is at 616 26th Street North; hours of operation are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 7am-2pm
