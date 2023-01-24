Plane lands on I-985NB; all lines are blocked

A small single-engine plane has made an emergency landing on Interstate 985 in Gwinnett County, a few miles north of the I-85N split between Suwanee and Buford.

Fire and EMS are on the scene.

From WSBTV...

The small plane landed on Interstate 985 around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. The plane is currently sitting in the northbound lanes of I-985, closing that side of the interstate.

Traffic appears to be moving along the southbound lanes, according to video being sent back from NewsChopper 2.

The plane is currently surrounded by emergency vehicles and Hazmat units. The Hazmats units are removing fuel from the plane before it can be moved.

The FAA said a pilot and passenger were on board. The FAA and Gwinnett County Fir both said there appear to be no injuries.

This is a developing story.

