ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Plane lands on I-985NB; all lines are blocked

WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EubDh_0kPvMh2S00

A small single-engine plane has made an emergency landing on Interstate 985 in Gwinnett County, a few miles north of the I-85N split between Suwanee and Buford.

Fire and EMS are on the scene.

From WSBTV...

The small plane landed on Interstate 985 around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. The plane is currently sitting in the northbound lanes of I-985, closing that side of the interstate.

Traffic appears to be moving along the southbound lanes, according to video being sent back from NewsChopper 2.

The plane is currently surrounded by emergency vehicles and Hazmat units. The Hazmats units are removing fuel from the plane before it can be moved.

The FAA said a pilot and passenger were on board. The FAA and Gwinnett County Fir both said there appear to be no injuries.

This is a developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Plane makes landing on I-985 in metro Atlanta

New photos released of possible arson suspects at Atlanta Target, Walmart. Multiple state agencies are asking for the public’s help to identify two persons of interest. Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day. Updated: 53 minutes ago. Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day. Event created to...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Northbound lanes re-open on I-75 following crash

ATLANTA - A crash on Interstate 75 inside the perimeter periodically closed all northbound lanes on Wednesday morning. The Georgia Department of Transportation said the crash happened north of Mt. Paran Road and south of Cumberland Boulevard. The crash appeared to involve multiple vehicles. By 8:55 a.m., the vehicles had...
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Vehicle runs into US Renal Care facility in Monroe

MONROE, GA (Jan. 25, 2023) – Units from Monroe Fire Department are currently on the scene of an accident involving a vehicle that ran into the US Renal Care Facility on W. Spring Street on the campus of Piedmont Walton Hospital. “Several patients inside the building were injured and...
MONROE, GA
11Alive

Woman wanted for creating fake policies under company 'Dirt-Cheap Insurance,' investigators say

ATLANTA — Georgia's top insurance official is searching for a 21-year-old woman his office said sells fake insurance policies under the company name Dirt-Cheap Insurance. Oluwatosin Oyediran, of Ellenwood, is wanted on charges of insurance fraud and theft by deception, according to a news release from Georgia's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Office. Regulators said the latest accusations against her are tied to a Douglas County case.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning

EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
EATONTON, GA
wrwh.com

Push-In Ceremony Held For New White County Fire Truck

(Cleveland)- White County officials held a ceremony Thursday morning to mark the start of service for a new piece of firefighting equipment. The ceremony was held at Fire Station 2, on Duncan Bridge Road for Fire Engine 2. White County Public Safety held what they called a “ Push-In” ceremony....
WHITE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Several metro Atlanta businesses close early ahead of anticipated unrest

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a level of uncertainty in downtown Atlanta. Hundreds of law enforcement officers rolled into the city with the goal of keeping protests peaceful. Brian Bullock is one of the owners of Legacy Ventures. They run four restaurants on Marietta Street including STATS,...
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Toyota Makes a Huge Announcement

A new era is about to begin at Toyota. Several animals in Henry County are looking for their forever homes. Friends of Henry Animals Facebook page showcases the pets impounded at the local animal control shelter in Henry County Georgia. Click for more.Henry County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 26.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
31K+
Followers
115K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy