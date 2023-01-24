Read full article on original website
Virginia labor market remained tight at end of 2022: State lost 64K jobs in November
Despite record growth in early 2022, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports today that November saw a large drop in job openings. Virginia lost 64,000 jobs in November 2022, according to the BLS’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), which reflects the largest monthly decrease in job openings in the history of the series dating back to 2001.
Is Youngkin playing politics with National Merit Scholarship letter controversy?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is saying more than a dozen Northern Virginia schools intentionally delayed delivering letters of commendation to students scoring well in the National Merit Scholarship competition “in the name of equity.”. The schools say the delays in notifying students of achievements in the competition were simply mistakes.
