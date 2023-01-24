Read full article on original website
Jay Allen Terry, 52, of Harrisville
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Memorial Services for Jay Allen Terry, age 52, of Harrisville, will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville. Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 11:00 A.M. up until the time of the service. A reception will be held following the service at the Trackside Tavern in their new venue in Harrisville. Jay passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center.
Gretchen E. Jackson, 59, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Gretchen E. Jackson, 59, passed away at her home in Clayton January 23, 2023. Gretchen was born in Watertown November 15, 1963, daughter of James and Patricia (Shields) Jackson. She was a graduate of Watertown High School and Jefferson Community College. She was an office...
Ronald J. Langley, 59, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Visitation for Ronald J. Langley, age 59, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 2:00PM to 4:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Per Ron’s request, there will be no formal funeral services. Mr. Langley passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home surrounded by loved ones.
Clayton “Pete” Leon Trudell, 92, formally of Lisbon
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Clayton “Pete” Leon Trudell, 92 years old, formally of Lisbon, NY, born March 26, 1930 in Ellenburg, NY, died peacefully surrounded by his family, December 10th, 2022 in Nashville, TN. Mr. Trudell is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gayle Waldruff Trudell...
Evelyn L. Hayes, 92, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Evelyn L. Hayes: 92 of Watertown, New York, passed away January 23, 2023 peacefully at home with family by her side. Evelyn was born on December 14, 1930, in Indiana to Lucille Hill Daniels and Ralph Daniels. She grew up, attended school and lived in Watertown her entire life. Evelyn graduated from Watertown High School and worked for a brief period before marrying Thomas Hayes on September 22, 1951. Together, they built a home next to her mother and father and began to raise a family. Soon, her sisters Lillian Daniels Troup and Margaret Daniels Tederson built homes on the same street. It became a generation of family and cousins growing up together in a small-town environment.
Jeffrey A. Shaw, 54, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey A. Shaw, 54, Alexandria Bay passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at River Hospital. Jeffrey was born in Syracuse June 2, 1968, son of Cecil and Lolly (Fitzgerald) Shaw. He was a graduate of Thousand Islands High School. On June 16, 2020 he married Patricia A. Basile in Alexandria Bay.
Lesley “Les” B. Armstrong, 79, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Lesley “Les” B. Armstrong, age 79 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday (January 28, 2023) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Mark LaLonde officiating. Entombment will follow at the Oswegatchie Mausoleum. Calling hours will...
Figure skating competition underway in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Figure Skating Club of Watertown’s 11th Annual SnowTown Invitational Competition is happening this weekend. More than 150 figure skaters from the Northeast are competing in different categories at the Watertown Municipal Arena. This competition is part of a series that leads up to...
Alan Lyle “Tractor Al” Ward, 63, of Glenfield
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Alan Lyle “Tractor Al” Ward, 63, of Pine Grove Road, lost his battle with cancer on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at St. Luke’s Healthcare, Utica. A full obituary will follow. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
Betsey DeWitt Matteson, 89, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Betsey DeWitt Matteson, 89, died peacefully at her home in Canton, NY on Thursday, January 25, 2023. Betsey Alice was born in Walton, NY on July 16, 1933, the second child of Deweese W. and Eleanor A. Randall DeWitt. Betsey attended public schools in Walton, NY and graduated from Kingston, NY High School in 1951. She graduated from Wheelock College in 1955 with a BS degree in Early Childhood Education.
Mark D. Cunningham, 70, of Oxbow
OXBOW, New York (WWNY) - Mark D. Cunningham, 70, of CR-25, passed away at home, Friday afternoon, January 20, 2023. Born on March 20, 1952 at EJ Noble Hospital, Gouverneur, NY, he was a son of Leland F. and Jane M. Scott Cunningham and a 1970 graduate of Indian River Central Schools.
James Duffy Duswalt, 70, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - James Duffy Duswalt, 70, Clayton, passed away Wednesday morning, January 25, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center. He had a six year battle with cancer that he faced with dignity and grace. James was born in Pequannock, NJ, January 3, 1953, son of James Duffy Duswalt...
Hunter Wyatt Demers, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Hunter Wyatt Demers, precious baby boy of Robert and Erin Demers, Washington Street, Carthage, was stillborn at home on January 18, 2023 surrounded by his parents, Robert and Erin Demers; and his paternal grandfather, Robert Henry Demers, Sr. Hunter is survived by his parents, Robert...
Blast from the Past: 2004 Lewis County snowstorm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back 19 years to Lowville after a January snowstorm hit Lewis County. You can watch Bell Hall’s report on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
Charles “Chuck” A. Bushey, 68, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Charles “Chuck” A. Bushey, age 68 of Ogdensburg, passed away on Thursday (January 19, 2023) at the St. Peters Hospital in Albany. A graveside service will be held in the spring at the South Russell Cemetery. Surviving is his brother Kevin Barkley of...
Losing Fort Drum’s biomass plant could cost Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If Fort Drum’s biomass plant closes as expected, it’ll affect Watertown. Over the last several years, the city has had brush and yard waste taken away free of charge. The hauler takes it to the Fort Drum plant because that wood waste is...
City completes purchase of Watertown Golf Club
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown is now the owner of a golf course. City officials have closed on the controversy-laden deal to buy the Watertown Golf Club from Mike Lundy for $3.4 million. The sale was recorded in the Jefferson County clerk’s office Friday morning.
New York State Man Charged After Accidently Putting Cocaine in Security Bin
Well, this was a move he'll regret. Police say they have charged a New York state man after a rather absentminded move. Officials say when the man was asked to place all of his personal items in a bin at a security checkpoint, he put something in there that he really didn't mean to put in there.
SNAP text scam circulating Oneida County
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County District Attorney's Office and the Oneida County Department of Family and Community Services are warning the public of a SNAP scam via text, which they have recently been notified of. Residents from Oneida County have received a text message that appears to come...
Lawmaker seeks change in nursing home visitor rules
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - During the pandemic, people in nursing homes were isolated and couldn’t have anyone visit. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, who represents Watertown and part of Jefferson County, wants the Essential Caregivers Act to change that. The bill would mandate that a nursing home patient has at...
