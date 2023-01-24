Read full article on original website
Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House
UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Travis Kelce had a subtle warning for the Bengals after hearing the 'Burrowhead' Stadium nickname
The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off an impressive win against the Bills where the entire team oozed confidence in a tough environment. But just how the Niners used Micah Parsons’ bulletin-board material to their advantage, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a similar warning for the Bengals. We’re just...
Bills Fans Are Upset at These Brandon Beane Comments
The Buffalo Bills coaching and scouting staff are now in evaluation mode. They will evaluate the roster, including the coaching staff as they head into the off-season. The next event for the Bills staff will be the Senior Bowl, which will be next weekend in Mobile, Alabama. After that, the NFL Scouting Combine at the end of February and beginning of March.
Look: Patrick Mahomes Has Hilarious Response To Speculation About His Injury
Patrick Mahomes' high-ankle sprain is no laughing matter, but the phenom quarterback is maintaining a sense of humor through his recovery. Mahomes on Thursday was asked about fans and analysts online trying to diagnose his status based on footage of him walking around at practice. ...
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
NFL World Reacts To Wednesday's Patrick Mahomes Update
It's a good day in Kansas City. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is back at practice on Wednesday after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round of the playoffs. “He did the walkthrough this morning and he'll practice this afternoon,” Chiefs ...
Yardbarker
Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday
The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
What’s wrong with the Buffalo Bills? HOF HC Bill Parcells on what team must do this offseason
The Buffalo Bills weren’t good enough to win it all this season, but they weren’t as bad as their lopsided defeat in the divisional round either. Going forward, Buffalo’s roster still has plenty of talent. The team has a franchise quarterback in Josh Allen, a No. 1 wide receiver in Stefon Diggs, a first ballot Hall of Fame pass-rusher in Von Miller and a few other cornerstone pieces on the roster.
Buffalo Bills Reportedly Making Significant Staff Change
This weekend, and for the second season in a row, the Buffalo Bills will be watching the AFC title game from the couch. Buffalo was defeated 27-10 by Cincinnati in the divisional round on Sunday, officially setting the stage for a Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship rematch from a year ago. Now, ...
Zac Taylor has bold claim about Bengals
It’s safe to say that the Cincinnati Bengals have faced a lot of adversity on their road to a second-straight AFC title game. The Bengals had one of the toughest schedules in the NFL down the stretch, suffered some key losses on the offensive line, and were hurt by the changes to the NFL playoff Read more... The post Zac Taylor has bold claim about Bengals appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Despite bet line sways, Bengals’ Joe Burrow says Chiefs should be viewed as the favorite
The Bengals quarterback said the Chiefs have become like a division opponent.
Fox 19
‘It feels like Christmas:’ Bengals fans headed to Kansas City any way they can
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Arrowhead Stadium is almost 600 miles from Cincinnati. That’s nearly a nine-hour drive. So it begs the question, if you’re going: Should you fly or drive to the AFC Championship Game. Madison Wesley and her dad, Jesse, are going to Kansas City by air Sunday...
Here are the Buffalo Bills' home & away opponents for the 2023 NFL season
At the conclusion of the Buffalo Bills’ 2022 regular season, their opponents for their upcoming campaign in 2023 were set in stone regardless of their postseason outcome. After falling short in the playoffs, the Bills will be anxious for another shot to achieve their Super Bowl dreams. In order...
NFL World Reacts To What Joe Burrow Said About The Chiefs
Joe Burrow doesn't care about the point spread, Patrick Mahomes' injury or anything else giving the Bengals an edge over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship. Why? Because he knows the Super Bowl LIV champions are battle tested. "They're still the team to beat, and we're coming for ...
