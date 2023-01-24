Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Union Centre Boulevard in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Union Centre Boulevard in West Chester Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to a report of a crash with entrapment on Steamboat Way near West Chester
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews respond to a report of a crash with entrapment on Steamboat Way and Canal Way, near West Chester. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Ohio Avenue in Whitewater Township
HOOVEN, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Ohio Avenue in Whitewater Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Area Lee’s Chicken location permanently closes its doors
The Lee's location at 5940 Far Hills Avenue in Washington Twp. has permanently closed, according to a statement obtained by 2 NEWS.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Ohio Pike in Withamsville
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a rollover crash with injuries on Ohio Pike in Withamsville. Use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
All counties remove Level 1 Snow Emergency
Weather conditions led multiple counties around the Miami Valley to issue snow emergencies.
Level 1 snow emergency activated in some Northeast Ohio counties: Here's what each level means for you
SANDUSKY, Ohio — As wintry weather moves through Northeast Ohio, your county may be under a snow emergency due to slick road conditions. The decision to activate a snow emergency is made by the sheriff in each county. There are three snow emergency levels that carry very different restrictions.
Ohio youth dies in four-wheeler crash after striking tree
An Ohio juvenile is dead after an early morning crash on Sunday. The Coshocton Sheriff’s Office said they received a call of a possible injury crash at the intersection of SR 651 and TR 231 in Crawford TWP. Officials say when they arrived they found two Coshocton Juveniles were traveling southbound on TR 231 on […]
More than 2 dozen hurt in pileup on Wisconsin highway
More than 2 dozen people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours, authorities said.The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. Troopers arrived to find the interstate blocked in both directions. Beloit Health System, a medical center located in Beloit, Wisconsin, confirmed in an email to CBS News that it was treating approximately 27 patients from the accident. No details were provided on the patients'...
crawfordcountynow.com
Northwest Ohio expected to receive brunt of weather system
BOWLING GREEN—A storm system will arrive in northwest Ohio by midnight tonight, bringing several inches of snow and winds. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is preparing for the following:. The weather system is expected to enter northwest Ohio by as early as 11 p.m. or midnight tonight. The...
Fox 19
Man accused in Paige Johnson’s disappearance, death returns to court Friday
BATAVIA, Ohio. (FOX19) - The man charged in connection with the 2010 disappearance and death of Florence teen Paige Johnson returned to court Friday morning. Jacob Bumpass, 34, of Finneytown, faces felony charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Police have maintained Bumpass was the last person...
A few snow emergencies in effect where snow fell the most
Some counties in the Tri-State issued snow emergencies for early Wednesday morning before the reality of the weather came in to focus.
spectrumnews1.com
Ex-Olympic bound athlete survived human trafficking, shares story
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Survivors, advocates and state leaders gathered for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's Human Trafficking Summit on Thursday. In light of the event, a survivor in Dayton is sharing his story hoping to help others like him. What You Need To Know. John-Michael Lander shares his story...
Fox 19
LIST: Latest snowfall totals in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday’s weather system dropped significant snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the latest reports from the National Weather Service:. CVG Airport: 5.6 inches. Union, Ky.: 5.6 inches. Mason: 6.3 inches. Dillsboro: 6.4 inches. Bellbrook, Ohio: 6 inches. Lebanon: 5.8 inches. Union, Ky: 5.6...
Coroner’s office identifies man hit, killed by truck in Harrison Twp.; deputies investigating
HARRISON TWP. — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man they believe was hit by a truck Sunday afternoon. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man Monday as Ray Kennedy, 60, of Dayton. Deputies were called out to the 3500 block...
Ohio assault suspect still on the loose
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there are no new developments in the assault witnessed on County Road 214 near I-470. A woman told authorities she saw a man beating and kicking a woman who was on the ground.The woman said when she yelled at him to stop, he came […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
KFYR-TV
Minnesota man killed in snowmobile crash in Wells County
WELLS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 67-year-old Minnesota man died after a snowmobile crash Wednesday 10 miles southeast of Bowdon, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The Wells County Sheriff’s Department and the state patrol received a call of a snowmobile crash shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday. The...
sciotopost.com
Southern Ohio School Delays and Cancellations for 1/25/23
SOUTHERN OHIO – School delays and closings due to weather, also make sure to check business and events before leaving the house due to the weather alert they may have been canceled also. Time of last update 7:20 am. Pickaway County. Circleville city schools Closed. Logan Elm Schools closed.
