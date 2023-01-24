Read full article on original website
EY Germany to make structural changes in cost-reduction push
(Reuters) – The German unit of EY, formerly known as Ernst & Young, has decided to make structural changes with a focus on personnel measures and reductions of non-personnel costs, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday in an emailed statement. The company has initiated discussions with the so-called...
Dozen hedge funds eye bonanza as Rogers-Shaw deal nears close
TORONTO/LONDON (Reuters) – As one of Canada’s most bitterly contested acquisitions nears the finish line, a dozen hedge funds including Citadel and Millennium Management are heaving a sigh of relief and sitting on profit of more than C$216 million ($162 million) on paper after a nearly two-year roller coaster ride.
POSCO posts 2022 profit despite steel production halt after flooding
SEOUL (Reuters) – POSCO Holdings, the parent of South Korea’s biggest steelmaker POSCO, posted on Friday a 46.7% drop in last year’s annual operating profit due to a four-month suspension of its major steel plant in the country following a typhoon and flooding in September. It reported...
Goldman Sachs CEO touts bank performance as some investors balk
NEW YORK (Reuters) – To listen to Goldman Sachs Group Inc chief executive David Solomon, the bank is doing “great,” while skeptical investors wonder what comes next. Days after Goldman reported disappointing profits that sent shares tumbling 6%, and months after it stepped back from a money-losing foray into Main Street banking, Solomon sat for an interview with Reuters in Davos, Switzerland where he highlighted the firm’s hits — and downplayed its misses.
Wood’s ARK Innovation Fund on pace for best month ever as battered stocks surge
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation Fund is closing in on the best monthly performance in its history as it rides a rebound in many of the high-growth stocks that took a beating last year. The $7.3 billion ARK Innovation fund is up slightly more than...
Luxury giant LVMH sales rise 9% in fourth quarter
PARIS (Reuters) -Luxury goods group LVMH posted a 9% rise in sales in the fourth quarter as shoppers in Europe and the United States splurged over the crucial holiday season, helping to partly offset COVID disruptions in China. Sales at the world’s biggest luxury group came to 22.7 billion euros...
U.S. core capital goods orders fall in December
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – New orders for U.S.-made capital goods fell in December, while shipments declined for a second straight month, suggesting that higher borrowing costs were now pressuring manufacturing. Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, slipped 0.2% last month, the...
Marketmind: Stumbling away
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. Chip giant Intel’s grim earnings report along with mixed U.S data that showed a resilient economy but a labour market that remains tight will likely dominate investors’ minds and dictate Friday’s trading. The...
