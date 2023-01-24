Read full article on original website
VALORANT Team Deathmatch Release Date
VALORANT has certainly taken the gaming world by storm as one of the best up-and-coming shooters. The past two year it has been clear that the VALORANT team has had a plan. They are now enacting it in a big way with the additions coming in 2023. One of them is a new game mode that fans have been hoping for since launch. Here is the potential VALORANT Team Deathmatch Release Date.
Overwatch 2 Patch Notes: January 24
The players have asked and the developers delivered. The top two tanks on the ranked ladder were recipients of necessary nerfs in order to tune their power down. Roadhog no longer should one-shot squishy characters, and inversely Orisa should be able to actually die now. Those two tanks have been a thorn in the side of compettive queue grinders for a few weeks now, and these adjustments should go a long way to making other characters a bit more playable.
3 Decks To Make the Most of the Collapsed Mine Location
A new week and a new location. this time around players will have to work around a location packed full of rocks. Collapsed Mine is the next Hot Location in Marvel Snap, and boy is it an annoying one to deal with. When it is revealed, Collapsed Mine will fill both sides of the location with rocks. They are useless, bring no power and completely clog up the lane. Decks that aren’t ready handle the rocks will have to skip a turn in order for them to be removed. Skipping a turn is rough in Marvel Snap, making this location a tough lane to win. That is, unless you plan accordingly.
VALORANT Premier Release Date
VALORANT has certainly taken the gaming world by storm as one of the best up-and-coming shooters. The past two year it has been clear that the VALORANT team has had a plan. They are now enacting it in a big way with the additions coming in 2023. One of them is a true way to go from a no one to a someone. Here is the potential VALORANT Premier Release Date.
Marvel Snap Dazzler: What is the Release Date?
With just a couple weeks left in the Savage Lands Season, there are a few more cards left to enter the fray. Dazzler and Shadow King are the two cards that Marvel Snap revealed earlier this month that have yet to be available to players. These cards do have set release dates, letting players get prepared before their release. Up next is the shiny new four-energy card Dazzler. The Marvel Snap Dazzler card will hit the servers on January 24.
What Is The Blood Bowl 3 Release Date?
The bloodiest sports competition is making its return once again this year. After its many delays, the Blood Bowl 3 release date is set in place for February 23, 2023. Here’s everything gamers should know before its launch in February. Let’s Get Ready To Rumble. Differing from the...
League of Legends Heartache and Heartthrob Skins Bring the Love
Just like that, it is nearing the beginning of 2023 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are seemingly making two brand new lines for Valentine’s Day called Heartache and Heartthrob. The three champions getting new skins are Amumu, Caitlyn and Vi. Here is a look at the new League of Legends Heartache and Heartthrob Skins.
Xbox Gamepass January Final Lineup
With the first month of the new year coming to a close, Microsoft decided to release the Xbox Gamepass January Wave 2 lineup. These are the games that will close out in January but will open the door into February. Available Now. Hi-Fi RUSH (Cloud, PC, and Console) – Announced...
Minecraft Legends Different Editions
During the Bethesda and Xbox Developer Direct, Mojang not only showed off gameplay but even revealed the Minecraft Legends’ different editions. Minecraft Legends will only be launching with two different editions. The following editions are:. Standard Pack ($40) Base Game. Deluxe Pack ($50) Base Game. 1 Hero Skin. 4...
Evil Geniuses 2023 LCS Schedule
The LCS has gone through a lot of changes for the 2023 season. The format is the same but the times and dates have changed and most of the teams have mostly new rosters. This should be an exciting time for the LCS for a lot of reasons and heading into the Spring Split, teams will be looking to show that they made the right moves. Since every game will be so important fans may be wondering, when does their team play and who is their opponent each week? To help answer that, here is the Evil Geniuses 2023 LCS Schedule.
What Is Minecraft Legends Release Date?
During the Bethesda and Xbox Developer Direct, Mojang not only showed off gameplay but even revealed the Minecraft Legends release date. Today’s showcase revealed Minecraft Legends’ PVP multiplayer mode, which will be included at the launch on April 18, 2023. This PVP multiplayer will be a separate addition from the title’s main story mode. The main story has gamers fighting battles to defend the Overworld from the destructive piglins.
Best Monster Hunter Rise Weapon Tier List
Monster Hunter Rise’s recent release on Xbox and Paystation has helped spread its popularity amongst the gaming community. It also means that it has attracted new players as well. For those trying to find their footing in the monster slaying RPG, here is the best Monster Hunter Rise Weapon Tier List.
Is Minecraft Legends Cross Gen Multiplayer?
With new Minecraft Legends being showcased at the Bethesda and Xbox Developer Direct gamers begin to ask, is Minecraft Legends CrossGen?. Minecraft Legends will be having full cross-platform and will have cross-gen support at its release. This means for example that Xbox players will be able to play with past generations and non-xbox users. The title is set to launch on April 18, 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Nintendo Switch, and PC. Minecraft Legends will also be made available for free to any Xbox Game Pass Subscriber.
What Are The Blood Bowl 3 Pre Order Bonuses?
Before its release date set in place for February 23, 2023, let’s take a look at the Blood Bowl 3 pre-order bonuses. Anyone who pre-orders Blood Bowl 3 before its launch, gamers will receive 3 exclusive team logos and 1 dice set for customizing teams. Different Editions. There currently...
MW2 Season 2 Battle Royal Changes
While players anxiously wait for Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 the folks over at Infinity Ward gave gamers a sneak peek of what to expect once the update drops. Included were the MW2 Season 2 Battle Royal changes. Battle Royal Changes. 1v1 Gulag will be returning. The domination-style flag control...
When Is The Fortnite Kid LAROI Concert?
Fortnite is making room yet again for another Icon Series Skin. The Kid LAROI will drop onto the island with new beats cosmetics and so much more. In addition to his appearance, there will be a Fortnite Kid LAROI concert. Wildest Dreams. Staying away from the traditional routine of Fortnite...
MW2 Travis-Rilea Potential Fixes
All Call Of Duty titles has always run into some sort of bugs or glitches affecting gameplay. One of the problems this year in Modern Warfare 2 has been the MW2 Travis-Rilea error. Here are some potential fixes in order to send this error back to the Gulag. The origin...
What Is The Hogwarts Legacy Playtime?
Although the title still doesn’t release for some time now, the Hogwarts Legacy Playtime has been leaked. **Please note that this leak is coming from unverified sources and could potentially be false**. How Long Is Hogwarts Legacy?. Reddit user Spheromancer, a moderator of the GamingLeaksAndRumors community, allegedly has additional...
LCS 2023 Spring Split Awards Predictions
The LCS will finally be starting after a lot of anticipation. With a lot of moving parts, new dates, new times, returning GOATS and some great additions from all around the world, this season could be filled with a lot of twists and turns. Possibly more than LCS fans have ever had. Even still, LCS 2023 Awards will be given out but at the end of the Split when there is much more information. Here are the LCS 2023 Spring Split Awards Predictions.
LCS Picks Week 1 Spring 2023
The LCS is back for the Spring with every team making changes. Some LCS teams will look completely different while others will be had made some small changes. Each of these teams will be duking it out to not only win an LCS Championship but also to get the chance to go to MSI. Here are the LCS Picks for Week 1 of the 2023 Spring Split.
