Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Market Opened in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Dollar General Opens DG Market in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
KYTV
On Your Side: Answers to your tax questions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We received dozens of tax questions. From going green to claiming your college kid to working a remote job, here are answers to questions. Where’s my refund from last year? Or even the year before. COVID delays and labor shortages are to blame. “On the...
933kwto.com
IRS Seizes Assets from Springfield Restaurateur
The IRS has seized a yacht, several vehicles, and other assets from a Springfield restaurant owner accused of fraud. John Felts is accused of fraudulently applying for paycheck protection program loans and economic injury disaster loans. Felts owns several restaurants, including Taco Habitat, Hot Cluckers, and Bourbon and Beale. Federal...
KYTV
IRS seizes $1.3M yacht, several vehicles, and more from Springfield multi-restaurant owner
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Federal court documents show that Springfield multi-restaurant owner, John Michael Felts, is accused of using various companies to fraudulently apply for Paycheck Protection Program loans and Economic Injury Disaster loans. Felts is a prominent business owner of familiar restaurants such as Hot Cluckers, Taco Habitat, Bourbon...
ksmu.org
Springfield restaurant balks at eggstravagant egg prices
Across the country, rising egg prices have left buyers tightening their belts. The price increase has also touched restaurants in the Ozarks. In the back of Scrambler’s Diner in Springfield, a stove sizzles with an order of eggs and hashbrowns. As the cook cracks open an egg, two yolks come out of the shell. That extra yolk is little comfort to restaurant owners and consumers alike, who are facing egg prices more than twice as expensive than two years ago.
KYTV
Everyone Counts Campaign highlights the homeless in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Everyone Counts Campaign highlighting Springfield’s homeless population began on Thursday. The annual event aims to get a count of the number of homeless people living in the community. The Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness spearheads the annual event. Staff asks the unsheltered to take...
KYTV
Ozark School Board extends contract for superintendent
Missouri company Parent ProTech is working to keep kids safe online around the world. Man accused of setting up camera in Cabool, Mo., convenience store bathroom posts bond. Leigh’s Lost and Found: Wild African Serval cat found wandering loose in Ava, Mo. Sen. Josh Hawley introduces bill to ban...
KYTV
On Your Side: Know this before you hire for snow removal
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you plan to pay someone for snow removal, On Your Side has a checklist of things to consider. Whether it’s a company or the neighborhood kid, here are a few questions to ask before they start shoveling. If you’re paying the neighbor’s kid, it’s...
KYTV
Springfield Police Department warns of increases in scam and credit card fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is seeing an increase in scams. Officers don’t want you to be a victim. If you are selling or buying something online officers said need to consider meeting people at the Safe Exchange Zone. It’s a safe spot, with cameras, next...
The subdued opulence of this $3M Missouri mansion
OZARK, Mo. – You’re never far away from peace and quiet in Missouri. Seclusion and serenity are usually a short drive away. About 16 miles south of Springfield is a 30-acre estate hidden in the trees that has cliff-side views of the Finley River and the surrounding valley.
What did Springfield look like 200 years ago in the month of January
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield has been around since the early 1800s, and many significant events have occurred over the last 200 years. Here’s a timeline of significant events that have happened in the month of January since 1831: 1831 Joseph Rountree and family and Sidney S. Ingram, his nephew arrived. This homesite was 2 1/2 […]
KYTV
Springfield Public Schools extends contract of Supt. Lathan
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a one-year contract extension for Dr. Grenita Lathan, the second of her SPS tenure, through the end of the 2025-2026 school year. “I’m extremely excited and thankful to the Board of Education for their vote...
KYTV
Nixa City Council approves rezoning for area at Main-Tracker Rd. to build apartments
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Contentious zoning issues are common in any town that has regulations on what can be built and where. Springfield has certainly had its share lately ranging from changes requested at University Heights and Galloway to a coffee business winning the right to build on Sunshine in a heavy-traffic area across from an elementary school.
UPDATED: Hundreds of Greene County residents without power
UPDATE 2:15 P.M. — Webster Electric Co-op has decreased its number of customers without power from 650 to around 480. In Springfield, there are still around 140 customers without power. The majority of those customers are 134 from the eastern section of Sunshine Street that leads into East State Highway D. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, Mo. […]
KYTV
Neighbors concerned over squatters after Springfield, Mo. house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors in a north Springfield neighborhood say “enough is enough” after a vacant home caught fire early Friday morning. Firefighters responded after 3:30 a.m. to the 800 block of E. Locust, north of Boyd Elementary School. The first unit to arrive on the scene...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Help identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are working to identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit and car theft. Deputies first spotted the vehicle on January 19 shortly after 10:30 p.m. near National and Sunshine. They observed the vehicle weaving from line to line and attempted to pull over the driver. The driver took off and deputies pursued the vehicle on a brief chase that stayed within the Springfield city limits.
Resources to check road conditions in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A snowstorm hit the Ozarks on Jan. 24 bringing snow to the area and some places will receive several inches overnight. Below is a list of websites and resources to check traffic conditions around the area. The Missouri Department of Transportation offers a map to check road conditions across the entire state. […]
KTLO
Harrison woman charged with theft and forgery
A Harrison woman is facing two felony charges after opening credit cards and altering checks from a person who hired her to help with at home care. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Criminal Investigation Division of the Boone County Sheriff’s Offices received a report of possible fraud and theft at a residence in Diamond City.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for meth conspiracy and illegal firearms
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for his role in a conspiracy that distributed at least 11 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri and for illegally possessing firearms. Gregory D. Robinson, 45, Springfield, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 20 years in federal prison...
Laclede Record
ALAN WAYNE BARNES
Alan Wayne Barnes, 69, of Branson, died Monday Jan. 16, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Omer and Kathleen Barnes. Alan grew up on the family dairy farm in Lebanon and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1971. He attended college at CMSU in Warrensburg and graduated from SMSU in Springfield. Alan worked in the restaurant industry most of his life and was a well-known bartender at Lake of the Ozarks and in Branson. He loved people, never met a stranger, and was always willing to help someone less fortunate.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Forsyth man accused of kidnapping
A Forsyth man is facing life in prison after being accused of kidnapping. Todd A. Thompson, 45, is facing a count of first degree kidnapping and first degree harassment for an incident which took place in Branson on Jan. 3. He is also facing a charge of Tampering With A Witness In A Felony Prosecution from a second related incident.
Comments / 0