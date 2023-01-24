Read full article on original website
Related
ABC7 Chicago
'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' season 2 now streaming on Disney+
NEW YORK -- For some who came of age after the year 2000, "The Proud Family" remains a touchstone. As so many of you saw yourselves in the animated tale of one very boisterous family. A reboot on Disney+ called "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" did well enough to warrant a second season that has now begun streaming.
ABC7 Chicago
Hulu's new comedy series 'Extraordinary' brings humor and heart
LOS ANGELES -- Imagine living in a world where everyone gets a super power when they turn 18, except for you! That's what's happening to Jen in the new Hulu series, "Extraordinary." Jen, played by Máiréad Tyers, is stuck in a dead-end job and would love to shake up her...
ABC7 Chicago
ABC icon Barbara Walters memorialized in a comic book
LOS ANGELES -- The life of iconic journalist Barbara Walters is being memorialized in a comic book. "Tribute: Barbara Walters," by TidalWave Comics will be released Thursday. Walters had worked with the publishers on a previous project. Publisher Darren G. Davis said, "She gave us her insight and exclusive info which we have used in this issue as well. She was amazing and inspiring to work with."
ABC7 Chicago
Paris Hilton announces birth of 1st child
The 41-year-old entrepreneur and her husband Carter Reum, also 41, recently welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, "Good Morning America" has confirmed. Taking to Instagram to share the exciting news, Hilton shared an adorable close-up of the baby holding her thumb. "You are already loved beyond words," she...
ABC7 Chicago
'Hello, New...toys': Fisher-Price releases 'Seinfeld' Little People collector set for adults
PHILADELPHIA -- Put on your best puffy shirt. Bring out that piece of cake you've been saving since King Edward VIII's wedding. And tell your kids Soda and Seven that there's big news!. Fisher-Price has introduced a new set of its popular Little People toys - and it's not even...
Comments / 0