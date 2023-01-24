Read full article on original website
Photo of Putin in High-Heel Shoes Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theory
Vladimir Putin, who is believed to be about 5 feet 7 inches, was photographed with students of Lomonosov Moscow State University on Students' Day on Wednesday.
Ukraine's battlefield success surprised Russia, but US troops who trained Ukrainians saw it coming, National Guard chief says
Many expected a Russian victory over Ukraine in "a matter of days or weeks," but not US National Guardsmen, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said this week.
Blinken will travel to Egypt, Israel, West Bank Jan 29-31 -State Department
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Egypt, Israel, and the West Bank from Sunday to Tuesday, the State Department said. The top U.S. diplomat will consult with partners on issues including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as Iran, Israeli-Palestinian relations and preserving the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the department said in a statement Thursday.
Dutch PM Rutte: may not disclose result of U.S. chip export control talks
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands’ Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday that it is not clear whether his government will disclose the result of ongoing talks with the U.S. over new export restrictions for the semiconductor industry. U.S. officials have said they expect the Netherlands and Japan...
U.S. four-star general warns of war with China in 2025
WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - A four-star U.S. Air Force general said in a memo that his gut told him the United States would fight China in the next two years, comments that Pentagon officials said were not consistent with American military assessments.
Vladimir Putin's Navy Frigate 'Sailed Towards The US In Show Of Strength' Before Simulating 'Hypersonic Missile Launch' In Atlantic Ocean
Vladimir Putin’s newly launched navy frigate was spotted sailing towards the United States in an alleged “show of strength” this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The warship, named the Admiral Gorshkov, was launched into the White Sea earlier this month and was initially scheduled to sail through the Atlantic and Indian Oceans before traveling through the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea.But according to Daily Mail, Putin’s Admiral Gorshkov was captured on radar on Tuesday making an unexpected diversion west towards the United States before moving south towards Bermuda.Also concerning are the reports indicating the Russian warship executed a “hypersonic missile launch”...
U.S. Representative Adam Schiff announces campaign for Senate
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, a Democrat who led the impeachment case against former President Donald Trump and sat on a committee that probed the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, said on Thursday he would run for U.S. Senate. “Our democracy is under assault from MAGA extremists,...
U.S. wants World Trade Organization dispute system fixed by 2024
GENEVA (Reuters) – The United States is entering a third phase of talks with countries to reform the World Trade Organization (WTO’s) hobbled trade dispute arbitration system and aims for it to be “fully functioning” by the end of 2024, the U.S. ambassador to the WTO told Reuters on Thursday.
Ex-Wagner commander witnessed comrades shot for fleeing, says his Norwegian lawyer
OSLO (Reuters) – A former commander of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group who fled to Norway has spoken about how he witnessed some of his comrades being shot as they were trying to flee from the frontline in Ukraine, his Norwegian lawyer told Reuters. Andrei Medvedev, who fled from...
Prigozhin, Kremlin dismiss U.S. sanctions on Russia’s Wagner group
(Reuters) – Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin reacted sarcastically on Friday to new U.S. sanctions against his Wagner private military group, and the Kremlin said Washington had been smearing Wagner without reason for years. The United States on Thursday designated Wagner, which is fighting on the Russian side in some...
U.S. charges three in Iran-backed effort to assassinate journalist
NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors have charged three men with attempting to assassinate a prominent critic of Iran’s government who was previously the target of a failed Tehran-backed kidnapping plot, Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday,. Rafat Amirov, Polad Omarov and Khalid Mehdiyev were charged with murder-for-hire and...
Ukraine says Russia's putting inflatable tanks on the battlefield — but the decoys deflated
Inflatable tanks are a staple of Russia's deception doctrine known as maskirovka, or masking, meant to boost stealth tactics and sow confusion.
Japan bans exports of robots, semiconductor parts to Russia in new sanctions
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan on Friday announced additional sanctions in response to Moscow’s latest actions in Ukraine, banning exports to Russia of key strategic goods and freezing assets of dozen individuals. Japan will prohibit Russia-bound shipments of goods that can be used to enhance military capability, including semiconductor...
Ukrainian authorities detain alleged spy in security service
KYIV (Reuters) – Investigators have detained a Ukrainian security official on suspicion of spying for Russia, authorities said on Thursday, part of an effort by Kyiv to weed out moles nearly a year into a war with Russia. The official – a lieutenant colonel in the Security Service of...
German arrested for allegedly passing on intelligence to Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) -A German citizen was arrested at the Munich airport on suspicion of treason for allegedly colluding with an intelligence service employee to pass on intelligence to Russia, the prosecutor general’s office said on Thursday. The man, identified as Arthur E., was arrested on Sunday upon arriving in...
Russia slams new EU mission to Armenia, says it will stoke tensions
(Reuters) – Russia sharply criticised on Thursday a decision by the European Union to establish a new civilian mission in Armenia, saying it would only further stoke “geopolitical confrontation” in a region plagued by tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The EU said the two-year mission, approved on...
Seven EU countries oppose new EU funding as response to U.S. subsidy plan – letter
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Plans by the European Commission to create new European Union funding for the green industry are facing mounting opposition in the 27-nation bloc, as seven EU countries openly rejected the idea in a letter to the EU executive. The letter, seen by Reuters and dated Jan....
Turkey summons Danish envoy over permission for protest -ministry sources
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish foreign ministry summoned Denmark’s ambassador on Friday over authorities’ permission of a protest in Copenhagen scheduled for Friday, ministry sources said. One source from the ministry said Ankara strongly condemned “provocative act that constitutes a hate crime,” which included an “assault” on the...
ICC prosecutor authorized to reopen Philippines drug war investigation
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The International Criminal Court said on Thursday it has granted an ICC prosecutor’s request to reopen an investigation into killings and other suspected rights abuses during former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte’s crackdown on drugs. The prosecutor said in June 2022 he wanted the investigation...
Japan firm got U.S. sanctions exemption to pay Myanmar military company – Japanese official
TOKYO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A Japanese construction firm was granted an exemption by the U.S. government to make payments to a Myanmar military-owned company despite sanctions aimed at cutting off the Myanmar junta that seized power in a coup from sources of revenue, a Japanese official said on Friday. The...
