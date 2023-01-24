ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
atozsports.com

Two Bengals are going to make a whole lot more money in 2023

The Cincinnati Bengals are one win away from winning the AFC and making a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance. As exciting as that is, two members of their roster have already won, on the financial side that is. Proven Performance Escalators, or PPEs, are financial boosts given to rookies who...
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Joe Burrow, Super Smash Bros news

Even though Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow might be the best quarterback in the NFL right now, is already the most accomplished quarterback in franchise history, and is one win away from leading his team to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in just his third season in the league, he’s just a regular guy at his Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Joe Burrow, Super Smash Bros news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Look: Bengals Are Now Dealing With Concerning Injury

On Thursday, the Bengals added tight end Hayden Hurst to their injury report. He's dealing with a calf injury.   Hurst played a pivotal role in last Sunday's win over the Bills, hauling in five passes for 59 yards and a touchdown.  The Bengals listed Hurst as a limited participant ...
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Player Responds To The Joe Burrow Nickname

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton is feeling confident heading into Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Towards the end of last Sunday's Bengals-Bills game, he was fired up on the sideline as the Bengals were about to advance and said, "We'll see y'all in ...
