4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never KnewTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Former LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Said Joe Burrow Was The Smartest Person In The Room At LSU
Joe Shiesty, Joe Cool, Joe Burrrrrrow… Joey Big Brains?. Ok, I made the last one up, but according to Coach O, Joe Burrow was the smartest man in the room at LSU… and right there in that recruiting meeting, that’s when he knew Joe would be the quarterback to lead their team to the promised land.
WLWT 5
'That includes mom and dad': Father of Bengals QB says son blocks out all the noise on game day
CINCINNATI — The father of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is heading to Kansas City this weekend with a big bunch of Burrow to cheer on his son. "Well, my sister from Houston, Texas, her daughter, my brother and his wife, they're bringing friends. Robin, my wife is from Nebraska, so she has family coming," Jimmy Burrow said.
atozsports.com
Patrick Mahomes doesn’t hold back while discussing Bengals’ defense
There’s been a lot of “bulletin board” material flying back and forth this week between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, but none of that is coming from KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes, much like Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, leaves the trash-talking to his teammates.
atozsports.com
Two Bengals are going to make a whole lot more money in 2023
The Cincinnati Bengals are one win away from winning the AFC and making a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance. As exciting as that is, two members of their roster have already won, on the financial side that is. Proven Performance Escalators, or PPEs, are financial boosts given to rookies who...
Chiefs’ Edwards-Helaire, Fortson remain on IR. What Reid said of chances they’ll return
The Chiefs will continue evaluating Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jody Fortson in the coming days as both attempt to return from injured reserve.
Shannon Sharpe Makes Bold Final Score Prediction for Bengals vs. Chiefs
Always one to be outspoken and opinionated, Shannon Sharpe was ready to give his AFC Championship game prediction on Friday. The Undisputed host talked to his cohost Skip Bayless about the Bengals and Chiefs matchup. They don’t see eye-to-eye hardly at all, but they might have come to an agreement here.
Bengals invest in weaponry for Joe Burrow in new 2023 NFL mock draft
The Cincinnati Bengals have sights on the AFC title game against the Kansas City Chiefs. But mock draft season has hit full speed in earnest as the biggest names start dropping their opening efforts of the process. One notable mock draft had the Bengals taking a tight end near the...
Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive coordinator: Joe Burrow has six eyes around his head
There’s no question that Joe Burrow is already one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL today. Despite still being
Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton shares story behind the viral ’Burrowhead’ comment
The Bengals cornerback behind the viral “Burrowhead” shared how he came up with the name.
A mic'd-up Joe Burrow had the most confident reaction to his second touchdown pass against the Bills
The Cincinnati Bengals went into their AFC divisional round matchup with the Bills thinking that the league saw them as an afterthought. A Chiefs-Bills AFC title game would have meant a neutral site game in Atlanta, but the Bengals were determined to spoil those plans for the NFL. That, they...
TMZ.com
Ex-Eagles TE Trey Burton Says Jason Kelce, Not Jalen Hurts, Is Philadelphia's MVP
No, the Eagles' MVP ain't their star quarterback ... it's actually their best offensive lineman -- so says ex-Philadelphia tight end Trey Burton, who tells TMZ Sports Jason Kelce is more deserving of the honor than Jalen Hurts. Don't get it twisted ... Burton wasn't shading Jalen at all --...
NFL world reacts to Joe Burrow, Super Smash Bros news
Even though Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow might be the best quarterback in the NFL right now, is already the most accomplished quarterback in franchise history, and is one win away from leading his team to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in just his third season in the league, he’s just a regular guy at his Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Joe Burrow, Super Smash Bros news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Fox 19
‘It feels like Christmas:’ Bengals fans headed to Kansas City any way they can
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Arrowhead Stadium is almost 600 miles from Cincinnati. That’s nearly a nine-hour drive. So it begs the question, if you’re going: Should you fly or drive to the AFC Championship Game. Madison Wesley and her dad, Jesse, are going to Kansas City by air Sunday...
Look: Bengals Are Now Dealing With Concerning Injury
On Thursday, the Bengals added tight end Hayden Hurst to their injury report. He's dealing with a calf injury. Hurst played a pivotal role in last Sunday's win over the Bills, hauling in five passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. The Bengals listed Hurst as a limited participant ...
Look: Chiefs Player Responds To The Joe Burrow Nickname
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton is feeling confident heading into Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Towards the end of last Sunday's Bengals-Bills game, he was fired up on the sideline as the Bengals were about to advance and said, "We'll see y'all in ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Buccaneers Interview Bengals Assistant Coach For Offensive Coordinator Role
CINCINNATI — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers interviewed Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher on Friday. The Buccaneers fired Byron Leftwich a few weeks ago and are searching for another play-caller and coordinator. Pitcher is in his 11th season overall in the NFL and his seventh as an assistant coach with...
sportszion.com
Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes hits back vehemently to Bengals CB Mike Hilton’s “Burrowhead” taunt
The Chiefs will take on the Bengals on Sunday to decide the champions of the AFC. The match is like a rematch of last year’s event as the two teams face off again in the same tournament stage. Patrick Mahomes and his troops failed to stop the Bengals from hunting them down.
