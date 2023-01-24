Read full article on original website
mymotherlode.com
Motorists May Notice Some New Fencing Along HWY 108 in Sonora
Sonora, CA – Travelers along Highway 108 and Mono Way may have noticed some tall fencing put up, all near former homeless camps. The fences are made of wrought iron and are 7 feet high. On Thursday, crews began installing the barriers along the Highway 108 eastbound off-ramp up to Stockton Road. That is near the former Camp Hope that was shut down last year after the City of Sonora and Caltrans joined forces, citing ordinance violations and health concerns for its closure, as earlier reported here. The two also worked together in 2021 to get fencing put up around a Caltrans property on Mono Way near the Greenley Road intersection, where fire was a concern, as detailed here. The third location is behind the Lowe’s and Walmart stores along Highway 108.
mymotherlode.com
Public Safety Concerns Have Closed Section of Wards Ferry Road
Tuolumne County, CA – A stretch of Wards Ferry Road was closed this morning due to public safety concerns over storm damage on the roadway. The closure will also allow Tuolumne County Public Works crews to assess the situation, which they plan to do tomorrow. The closed span is between Richards Ranch and 17077 Wards Ferry Road in the Sonora area. The decision to shut down the area, according to road officials, came after finding “substantial storm damage,” which included several land and rock slides. They added that one area of major concern is where the road appears to be “sliding away.”
Evacuation warning issued in Vacaville due to ‘hazardous’ road conditions
(KTXL) — An evacuation warning has been issued in parts of Vacaville due to “hazardous” road conditions from the storms, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. — Video Above: Some residents at Acampo mobile home park allowed to return home The sheriff’s office issued an evacuation warning for Gates Canyon Road “above the 2.5-mile […]
Caltrans to close northbound I-680 for 3 weekends for repaving
OAKLAND (CB SF/BCN) – Caltrans announced a major repaving project this week on Interstate Highway 680 that will close the northbound lanes between Sunol and Pleasanton for three consecutive weekends in February, according to Caltrans.The closure will stretch from the Koopman Road on-ramp in Sunol (just north of the state Highway 84 interchange) to Sunol Boulevard in Pleasanton.The schedule for closing the northbound lanes is as follows: 10 p.m. Feb. 3, through 5 a.m. Feb. 6; and10 p.m. Feb. 10, through 5 a.m. Feb. 13.A shorter stretch of the same highway will be closed the following three-day weekend -- the President's...
Lane on I-580 westbound closed due to emergency repairs
TRACY — Caltrans has closed the number two lane on westbound I-580 east of Patterson Pass Road due to the need for emergency repairs.Although the number one lane will remain open, Caltrans says the morning commute for Jan. 26th and 27th will be severely impacted.Travelers should expect delays and search for an alternate route.
KCRA.com
Vacaville road closures prompt evacuation warning, Solano County officials say
The Solano County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation warning Thursday for residents in an area of Vacaville where the recent severe storms damaged two roads. The warning covers Gates Canyon Road above the 2.5-mile marker and Mix Canyon Road above the 1.2-mile marker because Solano County Resource Management engineers “determined both roads have experienced land slippage compromising their structural integrity.”
Multiple Merced businesses impacted by fire
Damages are being assessed after a late-night fire burned several Merced businesses.
Flood waters damage El Dorado County roadway
(KTXL) — A failed drainage culvert has forced the closure of El Dorado County Road starting on Jan. 30, according to the El Dorado County Department of Transportation. Newtown Road in Placerville will be closed between Big Barn Road and Mining Brook Road until 7 p.m. on Feb. 2 as road repairs are underway. The […]
mymotherlode.com
Travel Delays On Mono Way Thursday
Sonora, CA – Motorists can expect delays on Thursday evening if traveling along Mono Way in Sonora. Comcast is working with SEFNCO Communications out of Livermore to perform splicing work at three separate locations on Mono Way, on either side of the Greenley Road intersection. Each area where the work needs to be done will require closing one lane of traffic. One will be just past the Sonora Plaza Shopping Center signage in front of Wells Fargo Bank. Another is just past the Diana J. White Cancer Institute building across from the Timberhills Shopping Center, and the third is in front of the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center, formerly the Front Porch building. The three worksite locations are also shown as red rectangles on the image box map provided by Comcast.
Driver ignores road closure signs, drives in sinkhole in Tracy
(KTXL) — After ignoring several road closure signs in Tracy, a driver drove their vehicle into a sinkhole, according to the California Highway Patrol Tracy. The CHP said that the incident occurred on Kasson Road. There were several road closure signs and barricades that the driver ignored before crossing the road. California Highway Patrol Tracy […]
1 dead, 3 injured after crash on I-5 in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Stockton man was killed and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-5 in Sacramento Thursday night. According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened around 9:30 p.m. on southbound I-5, north of J Street. CHP says a driver was broken down in...
KRON4
Roads close due to ‘major police activity’ in Oakley
OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Oakley announced there is “major police activity” taking place at a busy intersection on Wednesday afternoon, according to a post from the city. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Empire Avenue and Laurel Road. The road is...
mymotherlode.com
Date Changed For Calaveras Meetings To Gather Feedback On Evacuation Plan
San Andreas, CA – Those wanting to give in-person feedback on the Calaveras County Evacuation Needs Assessment and Preparedness Plan will have two chances next month. City of Angels Camp officials noted, “In the midst of a local and state-declared emergency, it is a perfect time to remember that we need to plan for evacuations. With our heritage roads (barely single lane) and steep grades, we need to identify a plan for our community safety.”
Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
Crews battling house fire in Merced
Crews are battling a fire at a home in Merced early Friday morning. Crews found flames shooting through the roof of the home when they arrived.
ksro.com
Bay Area Gas Station Owner Given Half-Million-Dollar Fine
The owner of gas stations in Sonoma County and six other Bay Area counties must pay a half-a-million-dollar fine as part of a settlement. Alam and Faizan Corporation is accused of breaking state environmental laws. The corporation owns the Chevron gas station on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa. Prosecutors say they failed to adequately install, monitor, operate and calibrate equipment on-site designed to detect leaks in underground gas storage tanks, putting surface and groundwater at risk. The corporation is also accused of failing to comply with laws regulating hazardous waste and hazardous materials at certain stations. Finally, it allegedly failed to label fuel dispensers with the correct octane rating and price per gallon, and falsely advertised the sale of lower-octane gas as higher-octane at some stations.
mymotherlode.com
Unconscious Woman In Vehicle At Shopping Mall No Medical Emergency
Valley Springs, CA – A caller recently reported an unconscious woman inside a parked vehicle at a Valley Springs shopping center, but it was no medical emergency. Calaveras County sheriff’s deputies headed to the Valley Oaks Center strip mall off Highway 26 in Valley Springs. There they found 36-year-old Rehnee Briggs of Lodi slumped over the vehicle’s center console. After waking her, deputies found no medical emergency, but noticed drug paraphernalia on the steering column, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Stockton Woman Injured in Car Accident on Eight Mile Road in Lodi
A recent crash at the intersection of West Lane and Eight Mile Road in Lodi left a Stockton woman injured. She is looking for a Good Samaritan who helped her out of her vehicle after the car accident on January 8, 2023. Details on the Crash in Lodi That Left...
Three-vehicle crash on I-5 in Sacramento leaves at least 1 dead
SACRAMENTO — At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 5 in Sacramento, officials said Thursday evening.The Sacramento Fire Department said the three vehicles collided in the southbound lanes of the freeway near J Street.At least two of the vehicles sustained severe damage.It is unclear if anyone else involved was injured and hospitalized.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
mymotherlode.com
Tree Removal Efforts In Calaveras At Risk Of Stalling
San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County’s Tree Mortality Program foresters have spotted new areas of high tree mortality, with surveys recently completed around the Blue Lake Springs area of Arnold, the greater Big Trees Village region, and around the 2015 Butte Fire burn scar. Trees impacted by years...
