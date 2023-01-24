Vladimir Putin’s newly launched navy frigate was spotted sailing towards the United States in an alleged “show of strength” this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The warship, named the Admiral Gorshkov, was launched into the White Sea earlier this month and was initially scheduled to sail through the Atlantic and Indian Oceans before traveling through the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea.But according to Daily Mail, Putin’s Admiral Gorshkov was captured on radar on Tuesday making an unexpected diversion west towards the United States before moving south towards Bermuda.Also concerning are the reports indicating the Russian warship executed a “hypersonic missile launch”...

2 DAYS AGO