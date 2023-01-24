Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Miami University student found dead alongside parents, school says
DUBLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Miami University student, his mother and father were found dead inside their home in the Columbus, Ohio suburb of Dublin on Jan. 18, the university said in a statement. Officers responded to the home for well-being check by a friend of one of the residents.
spectrumnews1.com
University of Cincinnati Medical Center receives key to city for saving Damar Hamlin's life
CINCINNATI — Few people can understand the tremendous team effort that it took to save the life of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin better than Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval. Besides being married to a physician, he was inside Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati when the now-infamous incident occurred. Pureval said...
Fox 19
Community helping support 10-year-old in ICU at Cincinnati Children’s
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State kid diagnosed with cancer is getting some much-needed help from the community. It has been seven months since 10-year-old Gavin Hogie arrived at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. He was recently admitted to the ICU, where he was hooked up to a ventilator until Friday. Gavin’s...
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati school district to finish $127M building plan by fall
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The yearslong, $127 million master plan to renovate and construct new buildings across Sycamore Community School District is at the halfway point, with the final three projects anticipated to wrap up by October. Sycamore schools have been working for years with local architectural firm SHP...
WKRC
Community, police hold breath prior to public release of the Tyre Nichols beating video
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As the Memphis Police Department plans to release to the public the body cam video of the Tyre Nichols beating, the country appears to be holding its collective breath. The video is expected to show five Memphis police officers allegedly beating to death the 29-year-old man following a traffic stop. Cities across the country are bracing for what is expected to be a strong reaction to the video.
WLWT 5
86 years later: Cincinnati’s devastating 1937 flood
On the back of St. Rose Church in the East End, you can see just how monumental the Ohio River Flood of 1937 was. Painted on the wall are flood levels, with the pinnacle at 80 feet, where the river crested 86 years ago today. That level is more than...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police investigating reports of substitute teacher assaulting fifth grader
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating after a young student was injured at Roll Hill School Tuesday. Police are investigating allegations that a substitute teacher assaulted a fifth-grade boy. The boy's family said it happened around breakfast time at the school and that the student's homeroom teacher witnessed the incident and stepped in to help.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police searching for runaway Northside teen
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police District Five investigators are asking for help in locating a runaway teenager from Northside. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Illany Jackson, 14, left her home on the 1620 block of Powers Street on Jan. 25. She...
ODE concludes investigation into Warren County ESC complaints
The complaint alleges there was a lack of adequate individualized education programs, or IEPs, that meet students' specific needs, and failure to implement those IEPs.
University of Cincinnati News Record
UC student found dead in UPA
A University of Cincinnati (UC) student died Tuesday in University Park Apartments (UPA) – a university-managed housing property – according to a statement from Juan Guardia, assistant vice president for student affairs and dean of students. “Today we experienced the death of one of our Bearcats in University...
Cleveland Jewish News
University of Cincinnati College of Law
If you are interested in experiential education that is designed to elevate social justice, then the University of Cincinnati College of Law is the right choice for you. Home to the Ohio Innocence Project, the Legal Access Clinic, the Indigent Defense Clinic, the Domestic Violence Clinic, the Urban Morgan Institute for Human Rights, the Jones Center for Race, Gender, and Social Justice, as well as the Entrepreneurship and Community Development Clinic, and the Patent and Trademark Clinic. Every law student at UC Law has the ability to gain deep experiential experience during the law school career in a field that promotes and supports social justice. Graduates of UC Law are ready to hit the ground running to be champions for change in their communities.
Fox 19
Covington diocese reaches settlement in student death
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Diocese of Covington has settled a wrongful lawsuit with a Union family after their son died during soccer practice at St. Henry District High School in 2020. Matt and Kim Mangine filed suit against the diocese stating that an automated external defibrillator or AED was...
Damar Hamlin's care providers get key to the city of Cincinnati
UCMC and Cincinnati Children's have received some love for their care and support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never Knew
Cincinnati, Ohio is a city with a rich and varied history, from its early days as a center of industry and transportation to its more recent role as a cultural hub. But did you know that Cincinnati has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
WKRC
Villa Madonna Academy
VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - Villa Madonna Academy is the only private, Catholic, co-ed, K-12 school in Northern Kentucky. Since 1904, the Benedictine values of scholarship, service, hospitality, stewardship, and respect have been the foundation of a Villa education. These values are lived out daily through customized, college-preparatory academics; community service; and inclusive athletics and extracurricular activities. For generations, families from around the world and around the Tri-State have called Villa home.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle on fire at Withrow High School in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle on fire at Withrow High School in Hyde Park. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Threats close a central Ohio school district
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The Fairfield Sheriff’s Office released additional details on a threat that shut down the school district. Shortly after 5 a.m. Superintendent Chad Belville posted on social media saying, “Fairfield Union Local Schools will be closed on Thursday, January 26 due to threats of violence made toward our schools overnight. The district is working with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department to identify those responsible for the threats. We believe the Sheriff’s Department has the situation under control, so we are taking this action out of an abundance of caution to give the Sheriff’s Department plenty of time to complete its investigation.
Miami University student, parents found dead in possible murder-suicide at Ohio home
DUBLIN — The Dublin Police Department is investigating a local family’s death as a possible murder-suicide. Dublin Police were called to the 7300 block of Balfoure Circle at around 2 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, a spokesperson for the department stated. Officers responded after a “friend of one of the residents” requested a wellness check.
Sibling Revelry at the 20th Century Cincinnati Show
Sisters Jenni and Jess Button take over the acclaimed Mid-Century Modern trade event and plan to raise its profile. The post Sibling Revelry at the 20th Century Cincinnati Show appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Police: Man found inside West Carrollton daycare, taken to hospital
Authorities were dispatched after the communications center was notified someone was inside of the building, according to West Carrollton Deputy Police Chief David Wessling.
