If you are interested in experiential education that is designed to elevate social justice, then the University of Cincinnati College of Law is the right choice for you. Home to the Ohio Innocence Project, the Legal Access Clinic, the Indigent Defense Clinic, the Domestic Violence Clinic, the Urban Morgan Institute for Human Rights, the Jones Center for Race, Gender, and Social Justice, as well as the Entrepreneurship and Community Development Clinic, and the Patent and Trademark Clinic. Every law student at UC Law has the ability to gain deep experiential experience during the law school career in a field that promotes and supports social justice. Graduates of UC Law are ready to hit the ground running to be champions for change in their communities.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO