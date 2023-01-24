Read full article on original website
The Dead Space remake doesn’t support the Steam Deck, and that’s a shame
The Dead Space remake is a very good game, and if (like me) you haven’t sprung for a next-generation console, you’ll need to play it on PC. But Dead Space is a series I’ve found much more fun with a controller than a mouse and keyboard, and I’ve developed an attachment to couch gaming over the past few years — so I’d hoped I might get it to run on my recently acquired Steam Deck, which would easily provide both. Unfortunately, publisher EA has told The Verge that the remake doesn’t support the Steam Deck, and my own experience backs that up.
Audi’s latest concept car is a luxury coupe that transforms into a truck
Audi’s been on a run lately with some interesting concept cars, tackling everything from a giant urban people mover to a villainous sedan that drives itself. The latest is the Activesphere, an extremely sleek-looking electric luxury coupe that can transform into a pickup truck with off-roading capabilities. With some...
Here’s a fresh look at the next-gen Forza Motorsport, coming in 2023
The next Forza is called, well, Forza Motorsport. The next mainline game in the series is coming to the Xbox Series X / S and PC sometime in 2023. Microsoft made the announcement at a developer showcase today, while also showing off a fresh trailer. Developer Turn 10 Studios describes...
Destiny 2 back online after 20-hour downtime due to faulty patch
Destiny 2 was forced offline for 20 hours after Bungie issued a faulty patch that caused issues for players. Bungie issued a regular game patch to tweak Destiny 2’s sandbox on Tuesday, but many players quickly realized the game had deleted certain triumphs, seals, and catalysts. Bungie has now issued a fix that involved rolling back its servers.
Attempt to improve my motor skills with puzzle only enhances my aggravation level
It is a beautiful picture, but I hope I never meet the sadist who designed this. I only have so much self-restraint and I am using much of it to keep from throwing this thing out the window.
If you have tattoos, read this before buying a smartwatch.
Unfortunately, smartwatches don’t work well if you have tattoos on your wrists or arms. That’s because optical heart rate sensors struggle with tattoo ink. But if you’re proud of your tatts and interested in wearable tech, we’ve put together several alternatives and workarounds.
No, Microsoft DirectStorage isn’t slashing RTX 4090 performance by 10 percent
You may have seen headlines like “DirectStorage causes 10 percent performance hit on RTX 4090 in Forspoken” or “Careful — Microsoft DirectStorage could kill your frame rate,” all based on a single test from German YouTube channel PC Games Hardware. Microsoft’s new DirectStorage feature is designed to boost load times in PC games massively, but it’s not supposed to tank your all-important frame rates.
The Verge’s favorite desktop accessories
Most of us keep more on our desks than our laptops, monitors, and keyboards. Gamers will have a high-end microphone and / or camera, not to mention their various consoles and keyboards; tech enthusiasts will have video setups, Stream Decks, and multiple monitors; and many of our desktops are covered with a variety of stuff, anything from a bullet journal and a favorite mug to a cool windup toy.
Messenger could be the dawn of third-party Windows widgets
One of the first third-party widgets for Windows 11 may end up being Meta’s Messenger. Microsoft announced on Wednesday that there’s now a preview version of the app in the Microsoft Store with support for the widget system, letting you see your latest messages right from the widget tray.
Friday’s top tech news: a remake and a remaster
Today sees the return of not one but two classic games, albeit in very different forms. First up is Goldeneye 007, the 1997 Nintendo 64 classic which is releasing on Xbox consoles and the Nintendo Switch today. Second is Dead Space, a remake of the 2008 sci-fi horror game. The former is a traditional remaster that makes more or less the same game playable on modern systems, while the latter is a complete rebuild. Both are worth checking out if you get the chance.
The Dead Space remake is a grisly cut of classic horror
In October 2017, publisher Electronic Arts unceremoniously shut down its studio Visceral Games, best known for shooter series Dead Space. Visceral was part of a dwindling breed at EA, devoted to linear high-budget games instead of a profitable “live service” model. One former employee noted that even the popular Dead Space 2 had been considered a financial failure, and the odds of a new one appearing in the near future seemed small. Yet tomorrow, EA will do just that, releasing a remake of the original 2008 Dead Space developed by its Canadian team Motive Studio. The Dead Space remake isn’t the path I’d have chosen for a resurrection of one of my favorite series. It also happens to be great.
Apple’s Studio Display costs a slightly less ridiculous $1,299 at Amazon
Apple’s 27-inch Studio Display provides amazing 5K picture quality and great pixel scaling for macOS computers, but it’s notorious in a few ways: its webcam isn’t best in class, its 60Hz refresh rate cap is a bummer, it comes with a tilt-only stand by default (the VESA mount is an added cost), and its usual $1,599 price is steep. However, it’s more sensibly priced right now at Amazon, costing $1,299.99. Costco is offering a similar deal, too (via Slickdeals). Head over to Apple’s refurbished online store if you want to peep discounts on other variations of the Studio Display.
Hi-Fi Rush, a new rhythm-action game from the developers of The Evil Within, is out today
Tango Gameworks, a Bethesda studio known for The Evil Within series and last year’s Ghostwire: Tokyo, announced a new rhythm-action brawler during Wednesday’s Xbox Developer Direct called Hi-Fi Rush. And best of all, it will be available on Wednesday. In the game, you’ll explore a colorful animated world...
Twitch is going to make pre-roll ads way less annoying
Twitch is sharing a road map for features it’s working on for 2023. Among them are changes to the way ads are run, new first-party tools to help with chat engagement, and tools to help streamers manage their brand deals. But the biggest is making pre-roll ads less annoying.
Google’s expanding Chrome’s Incognito lockdown on mobile and Safety Check
Google is rolling out access to a feature that lets you lock your Chrome Incognito sessions behind biometric authentication, making it so someone using your phone won’t be able to open your browser and see what you were looking at privately, according to a Thursday blog post. The feature has been available in the iOS version of Chrome for a while now, but now it’s becoming more widely available on Android (read: won’t require activating via a flag).
GoldenEye 007 is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox on January 27th
GoldenEye 007 is finally coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch this week. Rare is releasing GoldenEye 007 HD on Xbox as a remaster of the legendary Nintendo 64 title that first launched in 1997. The game will be available on January 27th for both Xbox and Nintendo Switch, with a remastered version of Xbox that includes 4K resolution, smoother frame rates, and even split-screen local multiplayer.
LG’s funky, square-ish DualUp monitor is over $100 off
Feeling up for a deal on a strange gadget? The LG DualUp monitor is currently on sale for $596.99 at Amazon and B&H Photo or $599.99 at Best Buy. That’s a little over $100 off this 27.6-inch monitor that’s particularly good at helping you get work done. It has an almost square vertical aspect ratio of 16:18 and QHD resolution of 2560 x 2880, letting you view and stack multiple windows with ease. It also supports USB-C video with 90W of charging support to keep your laptop battery full while plugged in.
Quick fixes: how to transfer iPhone videos to a Windows PC when it keeps disconnecting
Your iPhone keeps disconnecting from your Windows PC or Mac when you’re trying to import photos or videos. You may see the error “A device attached to the system is not functioning.”. Quick fix. Stop your iPhone from automatically converting the video to the legacy H.264 format by...
How to use wearable tech if you’ve got tattoos
If you’ve got tattoos and are interested in trying out wearable tech, there are a few things to consider before reaching for your wallet. The bad news is that tattoos and wearables aren’t always compatible. It’s a known issue among wearable makers but isn’t apparent to many consumers. You can still occasionally stumble upon social media posts where tattooed folks strap on a new smartwatch only to find that the device doesn’t work well — if it works at all. In the case of the Apple Watch, for example, tattoos can interfere with wrist detection, making the device unable to recognize that you’re actually wearing it.
The best use for AI eye contact tech is making movie stars look straight at the camera
Over the past few years, a bunch of tools have been released that use AI to edit video calls in real time so that the caller is making eye contact with the camera. FaceTime can do it. Microsoft Teams can do it. And Nvidia Broadcast can do it, too. (Provided, in each case, you have the necessary hardware or software.)
