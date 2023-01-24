ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tequesta, FL

cw34.com

Young couple arrested in South Florida shooting, robbery

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A couple has been arrested in the shooting and robbery that occurred in North Lauderdale. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said at around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, dispatch received a call about a shooting near U.S. 441 and Bailey Road. Deputies...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Missing man with dementia found safe

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Peterson has been located safely, according to police. Police in Port St. Lucie are searching for a missing 78-year-old man with dementia. Police say Nathaniel Peterson walked away from his home on SE Royal Green Cir. around 11:15 a.m. on Friday and...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

Man pulls gun on bank teller in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators need the public's help identifying a man who robbed a bank with a gun in Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Police Department said on Jan. 21 at around 1:35 p.m., a man walked into a Chase Bank on 10th Avenue North. The man walked up to the bank teller and demanded money while showing his gun.
PALM SPRINGS, FL
cw34.com

Deputies looking for missing 65-year-old woman

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need the public's help finding a woman last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said 65-year-old Janie Wilkenson was last seen at her home at 702 Brack Road in Fort Pierce on Tuesday morning. She was seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

1 person airlifted to hospital after shooting in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in North Lauderdale. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said on Tuesday afternoon, dispatch received reports of a shooting on Bailey Road and North State Road 7. Detectives said a preliminary investigation...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
wqcs.org

Two Ft. Lauderdale Men Arrested, Cocaine Seized

Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 26, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police have arrested two Fort Lauderdale men and charged them with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. 30-year-old Robert Vickers and 32-year-old Ricaude Carter were driving through Port St. Lucie Wednesday when PSLPD Special...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
WPBF News 25

Dog found stuck to the sidewalk in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A dog found glued to the ground in Boca Raton is now recovering at a local animal rescue. Staff at Tri County Humane Society have named the dog Trooper. Trooper was brought to the clinic by a Good Samaritan who found him on a sidewalk near Yamato Road.
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Student in Port St. Lucie involved in hit-and-run

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old student was hit by a vehicle while walking to the bus stop on Thursday morning. According to Port St. Lucie police, a vehicle struck the student with its side mirror around 6:46 a.m. on SW Lakehurst Drive. The driver did not...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

