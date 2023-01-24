Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Young couple arrested in South Florida shooting, robbery
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A couple has been arrested in the shooting and robbery that occurred in North Lauderdale. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said at around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, dispatch received a call about a shooting near U.S. 441 and Bailey Road. Deputies...
wflx.com
Officers say 'dismantling' of Postal Police force allows for more mail theft
There was yet another instance of mail theft in a matter of a week at a Riviera Beach mailbox, making it the third in six weeks. This comes as businesses in Riviera Beach claim to be the latest victims of check washing after mail was stolen from their mailbox. In...
WPBF News 25
'This has to stop': Vero Beach police chief reacts to death of Tyre Nichols
VERO BEACH, Fla. — The Tyre Nichols case in Tennessee is capturing the attention of community leaders in South Florida and the Treasure Coast. Nichols was pulled over during a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee, when a confrontation ensued. The 29-year-old man was dead three days later. Body cam...
cw34.com
Police investigating alleged abuse at preschool, principal gone
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The principal at a preschool on the Treasure Coast is no longer with the school, in the wake of allegations that a teacher abused a two year old boy. In a January 25 letter to parents of children who attend Chesterbrook Academy in...
cw34.com
Man acquitted in murder of young father during drug deal in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The two men arrested for the murder of a young father in West Palm Beach nearly six years ago are free. On Thursday, a jury acquitted 31-year-old Lawrence Padgett for the murder of 26-year-old Jevaughn Suckoo in 2017. One day earlier, court records...
cw34.com
Missing man with dementia found safe
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Peterson has been located safely, according to police. Police in Port St. Lucie are searching for a missing 78-year-old man with dementia. Police say Nathaniel Peterson walked away from his home on SE Royal Green Cir. around 11:15 a.m. on Friday and...
cw34.com
Victim's name released in murder-suicide in Wellington neighborhood, donation set up
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The family of the victim killed in a murder-suicide in Wellington has decided to release her name and set up a donation in her honor. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said at around 5 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to Balsan Way in the Olympia subdivision in Wellington.
cw34.com
Another juvenile escapes treatment facility in Tequesta, 9th this week: sheriff's office
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Another teenager has escaped the Sandy Pines Juvenile Treatment Facility, the ninth this week. The Public Information Officer for the Martin County Sheriff's Office Christine Weiss told CBS12 News that another juvenile had reportedly escaped the facility on Tuesday afternoon. Weiss said the juvenile is...
cw34.com
Toilet stuffed with cocaine during search in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — As police rushed in, the folks inside the home rushed to flush. But the move didn't work as planned. Police served a search warrant at a home on SW Molloy Street on Thursday morning. Investigators said the suspects at the home tried to...
cw34.com
Man pulls gun on bank teller in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators need the public's help identifying a man who robbed a bank with a gun in Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Police Department said on Jan. 21 at around 1:35 p.m., a man walked into a Chase Bank on 10th Avenue North. The man walked up to the bank teller and demanded money while showing his gun.
cw34.com
Letter carriers union says armed robberies of letter carriers on the rise
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Letter Carriers' Union in South Florida is sounding the alarm about armed holdups of letter carriers. The union says this has become a growing problem. When you think of armed robberies, you may think of banks or convenience stores. But some bandits...
cw34.com
Deputies: Man arrested on his way to a drug deal, 1 pound of meth found
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A delivery gone wrong. On Jan. 23, detectives with the Special Investigations Unit learned of a narcotics delivery scheduled to take place in the Whispering Palms neighborhood. Detectives were able to confirm that Davon Taylor, 25, would be traveling to Indian River County...
cw34.com
Deputies looking for missing 65-year-old woman
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need the public's help finding a woman last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said 65-year-old Janie Wilkenson was last seen at her home at 702 Brack Road in Fort Pierce on Tuesday morning. She was seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants.
Northlake Boulevard crash creates mess for drivers, raises traffic concerns
Traffic was diverted for hours Thursday morning after a serious two-vehicle crash on Northlake Boulevard at Bay Hill Drive near Palm Beach Gardens.
treasurecoast.com
PSLPD: Asking for Public assistance to ID vehicle that struck a 16-year-old student
PSLPD: Asking for Public assistance to ID vehicle that struck a 16-year-old student. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police are asking for the public assistance to ID the vehicle that struck a 16-year-old student. Here are the details:. PSLPD needs your assistance in identifying a vehicle...
cw34.com
1 person airlifted to hospital after shooting in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in North Lauderdale. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said on Tuesday afternoon, dispatch received reports of a shooting on Bailey Road and North State Road 7. Detectives said a preliminary investigation...
wqcs.org
Two Ft. Lauderdale Men Arrested, Cocaine Seized
Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 26, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police have arrested two Fort Lauderdale men and charged them with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. 30-year-old Robert Vickers and 32-year-old Ricaude Carter were driving through Port St. Lucie Wednesday when PSLPD Special...
WPBF News 25
Dog found stuck to the sidewalk in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A dog found glued to the ground in Boca Raton is now recovering at a local animal rescue. Staff at Tri County Humane Society have named the dog Trooper. Trooper was brought to the clinic by a Good Samaritan who found him on a sidewalk near Yamato Road.
cbs12.com
Student in Port St. Lucie involved in hit-and-run
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old student was hit by a vehicle while walking to the bus stop on Thursday morning. According to Port St. Lucie police, a vehicle struck the student with its side mirror around 6:46 a.m. on SW Lakehurst Drive. The driver did not...
cw34.com
"I have a bomb in the bag:" New details on bomb threat that led to evacuations at PBIA
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspect arrested for making a bomb threat at Palm Beach International Airport said "you don't know what you're in for" while boarding his flight, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. According to the arrest report, 66-year-old John Magee was asked...
