Effective: 2023-01-29 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-29 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: South Central Oregon Coast FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. Sunday night through Monday morning, an extended period of sub-freezing temperatures with lows down to 20 degrees are possible. * WHERE...For the freeze watch Sunday morning, coastal areas of Douglas and Coos Counties from Bandon north. For the freeze watch Sunday night and Monday morning, all coastal areas from Cape Blanco northward including the communities of Langlois, Bandon, Reedsport, Lakeside, Charleston, and North Bend. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday morning. For the second Freeze Watch, from Sunday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another period of freezing conditions is likely Monday night and Tuesday morning. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

COOS COUNTY, OR ・ 2 HOURS AGO