Jersey City, NJ

Linden, NJ teen feud ends in father getting shot

LINDEN — A disagreement between two teens led to the father of one of them being shot Wednesday afternoon. The boys agreed to meet after school around 3:30 p.m. on Seymour Avenue, according to Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther. When a boy and his 36-year-old father showed up, a...
LINDEN, NJ
School bus crashes into side of NJ house, driver charged with DUI

WEST CALDWELL — The driver of a school bus that crashed into the side of a brick house Friday morning faces a slew of charges including drunk driving. The full-size school bus driven by Anthony R. Stuckey, 37, of Newark, had just dropped off students at the West Caldwell Tech High School around 8:40 a.m., according to West Caldwell police. He was driving on Passaic Avenue when he drove the bus into the side of a ranch-style house at an angle.
NEWARK, NJ
Bicyclist involved in Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman DeGise files $1M tort claim

The bicyclist involved in the July 19th Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman Amy DeGise has filed a $1 million tort claim against the city, the notice of claim says. The claim, which is typically a precursor to a civil lawsuit, seeks $1 million due to “injuries to claimant [that] include but are not limited to his entire back, left foot and ankle.”
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Cops: Monmouth County, NJ jail guard provided phone to inmate lover

A prison guard in Monmouth County was having a romantic relationship with an inmate and provided him with a cell phone so they could stay in touch, according to authorities. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday announced a criminal charge against 51-year-old Latonya Johnson, a guard at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold, for knowingly providing an electronic communication device to an inmate.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Adult arrested after pretending to be student at N.J. school

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- A 29-year-old woman was arrested for pretending to be a high school student in New Jersey.New Brunswick police say she provided the school district a fake birth certificate in order to enroll.Students at New Brunswick High School are upset after learning at a school board meeting Tuesday night that a 29-year-old woman was arrested for using a fake birth certificate to enroll and attending school for four days.Police have charged that woman, Hyejeong Shin, with one count of providing a false government document with the intent to verify one's identity or age. The school circulated a letter...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Shots ring out as law enforcement execute search warrant in NJ

KEARNY, N.J. (PIX11) – Shots rang out as law enforcement executed a search warrant in Kearny, New Jersey, early Wednesday. Members of the Hudson County and Bergen County prosecutor’s offices were serving a warrant at a home near the corner of Johnston and Kearny avenues, and shots were fired at one point. Officials have not confirmed […]
KEARNY, NJ
Hit-and-Run Crash in Secaucus Leaves Jersey City Woman in Critical Condition

A hit-and-run crash in Secaucus on Thursday morning has left a 49-year-old Jersey City woman in critical condition. The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Secaucus Police Department are currently investigating the incident, which occurred at approximately 6:40 a.m. in the area of Paul Amico Way and County Road. The striking vehicle did not remain at the scene, but the vehicle believed to have been involved in the collision has since been recovered.
SECAUCUS, NJ
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

