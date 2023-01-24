Read full article on original website
Criminal charge filed after senior’s brutal NJ nursing home death
SOUTH PLAINFIELD — A nursing home resident has been charged with reckless manslaughter, after hitting a 91-year-old woman and causing a fatal brain bleed. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced the charge against 81-year-old Angel Bermontiz on Friday, stemming from the Jan. 19 death of Clara Sutowski. Three days...
NJ victims scammed by woman’s fake tech support, prosecutors say
💻 International tech support scam targeted NJ victims in late 2022. 💻 A Pennsylvania woman faces charges in Bergen County for sending money to India. 💻 This type of scam is widespread — another group is accused of targeting 20,000 victims. A Bucks County, Pennsylvania woman...
Victim dies after nearly two dozen shots fired on downtown Newark, NJ street
NEWARK — One person was killed and several people injured when nearly two dozen rounds were fired in near a liquor store Thursday night. The shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. near Homer Liquors on the 1000 block Broad Street in the downtown Lincoln Park neighborhood, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II.
Linden, NJ teen feud ends in father getting shot
LINDEN — A disagreement between two teens led to the father of one of them being shot Wednesday afternoon. The boys agreed to meet after school around 3:30 p.m. on Seymour Avenue, according to Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther. When a boy and his 36-year-old father showed up, a...
School bus crashes into side of NJ house, driver charged with DUI
WEST CALDWELL — The driver of a school bus that crashed into the side of a brick house Friday morning faces a slew of charges including drunk driving. The full-size school bus driven by Anthony R. Stuckey, 37, of Newark, had just dropped off students at the West Caldwell Tech High School around 8:40 a.m., according to West Caldwell police. He was driving on Passaic Avenue when he drove the bus into the side of a ranch-style house at an angle.
New report calls this NJ city the 2nd dirtiest in the entire US
I’ve often said that New Jersey makes the top of the list in so many different categories. Unfortunately, we usually top the list for all the stuff that states DON’T want, as opposed to the good stuff. Among our dubious achievements comes the distinction of having one of...
Fake Nursing Degrees Sold For $15K, Pair Arrested In South Jersey: Feds
A large-scale scheme to sell fake nursing degrees has been busted up by federal authorities. Two South Jersey men were charged in the scheme that allowed thousands of prospective nurses to skip time-consuming training and licensing by purchasing credentials for up to $15,000. Those indicted collected more than $100 million...
NJ native who admitted to assault on Capitol Officer Sicknick gets prison
● Khater had pleaded guilty to assaulting 2 Capitol Police officers. ● Family of Officer Brian Sicknick, a native of NJ, attended court for the sentencing. ● George Tanios, who attended the riot with Khater, also was sentenced on Friday. A New Jersey man who admitted to assaulting NJ native...
New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To Death
A Connecticut father of three who jumped to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City had filed for divorce the day before his deadly leap. Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135 West 45th St. in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m.
Bicyclist involved in Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman DeGise files $1M tort claim
The bicyclist involved in the July 19th Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman Amy DeGise has filed a $1 million tort claim against the city, the notice of claim says. The claim, which is typically a precursor to a civil lawsuit, seeks $1 million due to “injuries to claimant [that] include but are not limited to his entire back, left foot and ankle.”
Court backs firing of N.J. prison officer for derogatory post about George Floyd
A state appeals court on Thursday upheld the firing of a state Department of Corrections officer who made several online posts that were derogatory about race, the Black Lives Matter movement, and George Floyd, the man killed by police in Minneapolis in 2020. Samantha Chirichello was a corrections officer from...
Infested with rats and mice, residents of Newark housing complex beg officials, ‘Do something!’
Lolitha Brannon eagerly welcomed a visitor into her 11th-floor apartment at Georgia King Village, a sprawling affordable housing complex where she’s lived for the past seven years in Newark’s West Ward. But she wasn’t proud of what she had to show him. Brannon, 60, had pulled her...
Families demand answers: 2 beating deaths at separate NJ nursing homes
⚫️ A 91-year-old man at a Westfield nursing home died after a fatal assault by a roommate. ⚫️ A South Plainfield woman, also 91, died after a separate nursing home resident assault. ⚫️ Nursing home workforce is at levels not seen since 1994. Two 91-year-old New Jersey...
Massive indoor go-kart facility reopens in N.J. after 6 months of renovations
A renovated indoor go-kart track has reopened in New Jersey. RPM Raceway unveiled its upgraded indoor go-kart experience in Jersey City on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The entertainment center at 99 Caven Point Rd. went through a six-month remodel that RPM Raceway now heralds as one of the world’s largest go-kart tracks.
Cops: Monmouth County, NJ jail guard provided phone to inmate lover
A prison guard in Monmouth County was having a romantic relationship with an inmate and provided him with a cell phone so they could stay in touch, according to authorities. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday announced a criminal charge against 51-year-old Latonya Johnson, a guard at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold, for knowingly providing an electronic communication device to an inmate.
Families desperately searching N.J. city for 2 women missing for weeks | Calavia-Robertson
It had only been five minutes since we’d met, and Tamika Owens was already crying. But really, how could she not? There we were standing in the middle of a cold, mostly empty parking lot in Newark talking about the daughter she has no clue where to find. Tamika’s...
Adult arrested after pretending to be student at N.J. school
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- A 29-year-old woman was arrested for pretending to be a high school student in New Jersey.New Brunswick police say she provided the school district a fake birth certificate in order to enroll.Students at New Brunswick High School are upset after learning at a school board meeting Tuesday night that a 29-year-old woman was arrested for using a fake birth certificate to enroll and attending school for four days.Police have charged that woman, Hyejeong Shin, with one count of providing a false government document with the intent to verify one's identity or age. The school circulated a letter...
Shots ring out as law enforcement execute search warrant in NJ
KEARNY, N.J. (PIX11) – Shots rang out as law enforcement executed a search warrant in Kearny, New Jersey, early Wednesday. Members of the Hudson County and Bergen County prosecutor’s offices were serving a warrant at a home near the corner of Johnston and Kearny avenues, and shots were fired at one point. Officials have not confirmed […]
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
Hit-and-Run Crash in Secaucus Leaves Jersey City Woman in Critical Condition
A hit-and-run crash in Secaucus on Thursday morning has left a 49-year-old Jersey City woman in critical condition. The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Secaucus Police Department are currently investigating the incident, which occurred at approximately 6:40 a.m. in the area of Paul Amico Way and County Road. The striking vehicle did not remain at the scene, but the vehicle believed to have been involved in the collision has since been recovered.
