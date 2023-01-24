Read full article on original website
New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To Death
A Connecticut father of three who jumped to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City had filed for divorce the day before his deadly leap. Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135 West 45th St. in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m.
2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood
Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
Yonkers psychiatrist sentenced to prison for distributing more than 100,000 oxycodone pills
The U.S. Attorney's Office says Dr. Marc Laruelle, 65, pleaded guilty to distributing oxycodone and other narcotics without a legitimate medical purpose between September 2016 to October 2021.
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ In Lower Hudson Valley, Sentencing
A 16-year-old cheerleading captain was killed during what was supposed to be a celebration for her school. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old was sentenced for the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. The...
L.I. contractor accused of scamming Hurricane Sandy victims
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. -- A Long Island contractor has been indicted for allegedly cheating Hurricane Sandy victims out of millions of dollars."The hurricane was terrible, but dealing with him was ten times worse," Baldwin Harbor resident Stephen McParland said.McParland came to Federal Court on Thursday to see the contractor who he says scammed him out of $150,000 and left his home uninhabitable."Dealing with him was just a nightmare, and then he took off," he said.Federal prosecutors are charging Alexander Almaraz, a former Long Island contractor, in a 20-count indictment with wire fraud conspiracy.According to the indictment, Almaraz "specifically targeted customers...
Upstate New York Mom Literally Named ‘Mother of the Year’
The fact that a woman chooses motherhood is remarkable because those of us who are mothers will tell anyone that although it is the single most gratifying thing in life, being a mother is not for the faint of heart. Being a mother is the hardest job in the entire...
Yikes! Woman in New York Swallowed by Sinkhole
Imagine walking out your door one morning and the Earth suddenly takes you under? And according to officials, this hole in the Earth was right in someone's front yard. NBC says that a New York woman fell into a sinkhole walking out her front door Thursday,. And to make matters...
Former employee sues Poughkeepsie hotel where Long Island father was fatally shot
The lawsuit was filed by Oleg Hostyeva, a former employee, against Marriott International and the suspect, Roy Johnson.
Couple arrested in failed murder plot in Suffolk County
HUNTINGTON, NY – Police arrested two people in connection to a failed murder plot in Huntington last month. According to police, Jordan Dekie, 21, of Huntington, and Emily Tague, 19, of Northport, for their roles in a failed plot to rob and murder a Huntington Station man. Court records show that the two conspired to kill the man on December 12. “The victim picked up both Dekie and Tague in his Dodge Charger, and headed to Dekie’s home in Huntington where he intended to drop them off,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said today. “After arriving at Dekie’s The post Couple arrested in failed murder plot in Suffolk County appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York State Man Charged After Accidently Putting Cocaine in Security Bin
Well, this was a move he'll regret. Police say they have charged a New York state man after a rather absentminded move. Officials say when the man was asked to place all of his personal items in a bin at a security checkpoint, he put something in there that he really didn't mean to put in there.
Fairfield County Father Of 3 Falls To Death From NYC Rooftop Bar, Report Says
Click here for an updated story: New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To DeathA man who fell to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City has been identified as the founder of a private investment fund and father of three from Connecticut, according to a report…
16-Year-Old’s Must Do This Before Working in New York State
Are you 16 and thinking about getting a part-time job? Or maybe you are the parent of a 16-year-old and are wondering what they need to do before they start applying for jobs in our area?. There are important things to know, like do they need a work permit? Are...
Upstate New York EMT Killed In Hudson Valley, No Charges
No charges will be filed after an EMT was killed following a shift in Newburgh. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced his office completed its investigation into a fatal accident involving a Hudson Valley EMT. Hudson Valley EMT Killed In Newburgh, New York. On December 16,...
'Most parents don't know.' Advocates raise awareness of subtle warning signs of child trafficking
Human trafficking has become the fastest growing criminal industry in the world, and the tri-state area is a gateway destination for this lucrative criminal enterprise. Activists are trying to fight back as the sex trade is flourishing in unexpected places, but what can you do as a parent to keep your children safe?
Man, woman indicted in failed murder robbery of man on LI: officials
A 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were indicted for their roles in a failed plot to rob and murder a Long Island man, authorities announced Thursday.
Dealer Sold Deadly 'Fetty Mix' To Lake Grove Woman Who Overdosed, DA Says
An accused drug dealer is facing multiple charges in connection to a Long Island woman’s overdose death. Jaquan Casserly, age 34, of Holbrook, was arraigned in Suffolk County Court Friday, Jan. 27, months after allegedly selling fentanyl to a Lake Grove woman who later died, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.
Headlines: Fake nursing degree scam, Wallkill shooting sentencing, illegal firearms arrest
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Brooklyn Lawyer in NYPD Police Car Firebombing Sentenced to Prison
A lawyer who purchased gasoline that another lawyer used in firebombing an unoccupied New York City police car in Brooklyn during protests over George Floyd’s death in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison. Colinford Mattis was […] Click here to view original web...
Community mourns loss of 17-year-old Jadeden Sanchez
Bronx neighbors and loved ones gathered on Friday night to mourn the unexpected loss of 17-year-old Jadeden Sanchez. Sanchez was a student at All Hallows High School, and students and faculty joined family and loved ones to commemorate his life. His classmates spoke about his intellectual pursuits, and his parents revealed that he was admitted to Fordham University on a full scholarship.
Prosecutors: Freeport contractor stole money from homeowners struggling to rebuild after Superstorm Sandy
Alexander Almaraz pleaded not guilty to fraud charges and was released on $100,000 bond.
