Scarsdale, NY

101.5 WPDH

2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood

Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

L.I. contractor accused of scamming Hurricane Sandy victims

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. -- A Long Island contractor has been indicted for allegedly cheating Hurricane Sandy victims out of millions of dollars."The hurricane was terrible, but dealing with him was ten times worse," Baldwin Harbor resident Stephen McParland said.McParland came to Federal Court on Thursday to see the contractor who he says scammed him out of $150,000 and left his home uninhabitable."Dealing with him was just a nightmare, and then he took off," he said.Federal prosecutors are charging Alexander Almaraz, a former Long Island contractor, in a 20-count indictment with wire fraud conspiracy.According to the indictment, Almaraz "specifically targeted customers...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
101.5 WPDH

Yikes! Woman in New York Swallowed by Sinkhole

Imagine walking out your door one morning and the Earth suddenly takes you under? And according to officials, this hole in the Earth was right in someone's front yard. NBC says that a New York woman fell into a sinkhole walking out her front door Thursday,. And to make matters...
YORKTOWN, TX
Shore News Network

Couple arrested in failed murder plot in Suffolk County

HUNTINGTON, NY – Police arrested two people in connection to a failed murder plot in Huntington last month. According to police, Jordan Dekie, 21, of Huntington, and Emily Tague, 19, of Northport, for their roles in a failed plot to rob and murder a Huntington Station man. Court records show that the two conspired to kill the man on December 12. “The victim picked up both Dekie and Tague in his Dodge Charger, and headed to Dekie’s home in Huntington where he intended to drop them off,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said today. “After arriving at Dekie’s The post Couple arrested in failed murder plot in Suffolk County appeared first on Shore News Network.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Upstate New York EMT Killed In Hudson Valley, No Charges

No charges will be filed after an EMT was killed following a shift in Newburgh. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced his office completed its investigation into a fatal accident involving a Hudson Valley EMT. Hudson Valley EMT Killed In Newburgh, New York. On December 16,...
NEWBURGH, NY
bkreader.com

Brooklyn Lawyer in NYPD Police Car Firebombing Sentenced to Prison

A lawyer who purchased gasoline that another lawyer used in firebombing an unoccupied New York City police car in Brooklyn during protests over George Floyd’s death in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison. Colinford Mattis was […] Click here to view original web...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Community mourns loss of 17-year-old Jadeden Sanchez

Bronx neighbors and loved ones gathered on Friday night to mourn the unexpected loss of 17-year-old Jadeden Sanchez. Sanchez was a student at All Hallows High School, and students and faculty joined family and loved ones to commemorate his life. His classmates spoke about his intellectual pursuits, and his parents revealed that he was admitted to Fordham University on a full scholarship.
BRONX, NY

