CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. -- A Long Island contractor has been indicted for allegedly cheating Hurricane Sandy victims out of millions of dollars."The hurricane was terrible, but dealing with him was ten times worse," Baldwin Harbor resident Stephen McParland said.McParland came to Federal Court on Thursday to see the contractor who he says scammed him out of $150,000 and left his home uninhabitable."Dealing with him was just a nightmare, and then he took off," he said.Federal prosecutors are charging Alexander Almaraz, a former Long Island contractor, in a 20-count indictment with wire fraud conspiracy.According to the indictment, Almaraz "specifically targeted customers...

HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO