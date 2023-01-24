Read full article on original website
WESH
New video released of deadly shooting involving deputy in Clermont
CLERMONT, Fla. — Warning: The videos in this article may be difficult for some to watch. The Lake County Sheriff's Office released body camera video of a deadly shooting involving deputies. The video shows the moment when SWAT opened fire during a standoff. Watch the full body cam video...
fox35orlando.com
'That's weird, man': Florida deputies chase, arrest man accused of peeking in woman's window
DEBARY, Fla. - A Volusia County man was arrested after deputies said he was peeking in a woman's window and then ran when he was confronted by authorities. Steven P. Johnson, 29, is facing charges of loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence. He was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he remained in custody with $1,000 bond as of Friday.
WESH
Volusia County teen accused of shooting at deputies sentenced to 20 years
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Volusia County teen accused of shooting at deputies during a break-in has pleaded no contest to three charges, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, and has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be...
Man arrested after possible kidnapping leads to pursuit that ends with crash into fence
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Friday after a suspected kidnapping led to a chase that ended with a crash into a residential fence, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies just before 4 p.m. received a...
WESH
Casselberry police searching for homicide suspect
Police in Casselberry are searching for a suspect wanted in a homicide. Police say Davian Vazquez is wanted for third-degree murder following a shooting that happened in July. According to investigators, one person died after a fight and shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Sandpiper Lane.
WESH
Suspect in custody after kidnapping investigation in Orange County
Orange County, FL, USA — One suspect is in custody after police received a call about a kidnapping. The suspect led deputies on a chase across Orange County, which ended in Parramore. Just before 4 p.m. Friday, deputies say they received a 911 call from someone on International Drive...
Haines City Police says armed homeowner walked in on burglary of his home
The owner of the house in the Oakland neighborhood, who lives there with his girlfriend, said that two people were standing in his kitchen at 1:45 in the morning.
thewestsidegazette.com
76-year-old woman was arrested after fatally shooting her terminally ill husband
The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students. On Saturday, a 76-year-old woman was arrested after fatally shooting her terminally ill husband in the head in what police believe was an intended murder-suicide at a hospital in Daytona Beach, Florida. The terminally ill man, 77, was admitted to Advent Health Hospital three weeks ago with the intention of “ending it” if his health deteriorated further. The man intended to shoot himself but was physically unable to do so. According to Police Chief Jakari E. Young, his wife said she “couldn’t go through with it” after deciding to commit suicide. After that, the woman barricaded herself in the hospital room. She was taken into police custody around 3 p.m. It’s unclear how the woman got into the hospital with a gun and whether the hospital had a metal detection security system. The exact weapon used in the shooting is also unknown.
Teen girl accused of shooting at Volusia County deputies returns to courtroom Friday
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A teenage girl accused of shooting at Volusia County deputies is scheduled to be back in court Friday. Records show Nicole Jackson will try to remove her court-appointed attorney from the case. Prosecutors said Jackson ran away from a children’s home in the summer of...
mynews13.com
Police seek public's help with investigation of death that caused I-4 backup
ORLANDO, Fla. — The 12-hour death investigation that caused heavy traffic delays early Friday resulted from multiple reports of vehicles hitting a human body on eastbound I-4 near Orange Blossom Trail at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Orlando Police said Friday. Detectives said they have more questions than answers after...
Suspect who died during shootout with Brevard County deputies identified
MELBOURNE BEACH. Fla. — A man who was found dead after an armed standoff with Brevard County deputies near Melbourne Beach on Wednesday has been identified as Kenneth Lassiter, 59, deputies announced Thursday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey said deputies were in...
WESH
Police: Employee abused elderly woman at Rockledge senior living facility; supervisor covered evidence
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — A Rockledge caregiver is accused of elder abuse and the employee's boss tried to cover it up. The two were arrested. The daughter of an 82-year-old woman in a memory care center found evidence of abuse on Christmas Day. According to Rockledge police investigators, while living...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Amazon robbery suspects have long criminal history: Deputies
ORLANDO, Fla. - One of the suspects accused of robbing an Amazon driver is facing more charges in Osceola County for a different incident. The victim said they should have already been in jail, because of their long criminal history. "When I seen that it was scary." Robert Glover is...
Lake County child arrested after punching school bus driver, aide
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County school bus driver and a bus aide are recovering after deputies said an out-of-control, 12-year-old student hit them. It happened as the bus was picking up students for school near Clermont Thursday morning. The student was arrested and is facing aggravated battery charges.
WESH
Volusia sheriff: Business owner charged with molestation; effort to ensure there aren’t more victims
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County business owner is in jail, accused of inappropriately touching a child. The sheriff's office wants the word out in case the arrested owner of a pest control company may have been around other kids during his work day. Seventy-six-year-old Daniel Tillis faces...
WESH
Orlando police: Woman's body found on I-4, prompting 12-hour closure
ORLANDO, Fla. — At 10:40 a.m. on Friday, a section of Interstate 4's eastbound lanes in Orange County reopened after being shut down for 12 hours. Orlando police say it was around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday when officials received multiple calls about vehicles hitting a human body on I-4 eastbound near the Orange Blossom Trail exit.
mynews13.com
Two arrests made in Brevard County elder abuse case
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — Two employees at a Rockledge area senior living facility have been arrested. Detectives said an employee is accused of the abuse, and his boss is accused of trying to cover it up. What You Need To Know. Two senior living facility employees have been charged.
WESH
Man found shot to death outside Orange County apartment, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting in Orlando. According to Orlando police, officers were called around noon to the Hudson Apartments located at 528 S. Kirkman Road for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one man shot dead outside on the apartment property. They...
I-4 shut down 12 hours after woman’s body found, Orlando police say
Police in Orlando have shut down a part of I-4 after a death investigation Friday morning.
WESH
Osceola County corrections officer arrested for domestic violence
An Osceola County corrections officer faces domestic violence charges in Polk County. Authorities arrested Joshua Diaz on Wednesday. Investigators say he grabbed a woman by the face in December, shoved her, pulled her to the ground, then held her down against her will. He's also accused of throwing her on...
