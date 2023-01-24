ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

New video released of deadly shooting involving deputy in Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. — Warning: The videos in this article may be difficult for some to watch. The Lake County Sheriff's Office released body camera video of a deadly shooting involving deputies. The video shows the moment when SWAT opened fire during a standoff. Watch the full body cam video...
CLERMONT, FL
fox35orlando.com

'That's weird, man': Florida deputies chase, arrest man accused of peeking in woman's window

DEBARY, Fla. - A Volusia County man was arrested after deputies said he was peeking in a woman's window and then ran when he was confronted by authorities. Steven P. Johnson, 29, is facing charges of loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence. He was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he remained in custody with $1,000 bond as of Friday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Casselberry police searching for homicide suspect

Police in Casselberry are searching for a suspect wanted in a homicide. Police say Davian Vazquez is wanted for third-degree murder following a shooting that happened in July. According to investigators, one person died after a fight and shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Sandpiper Lane.
CASSELBERRY, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

76-year-old woman was arrested after fatally shooting her terminally ill husband

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students. On Saturday, a 76-year-old woman was arrested after fatally shooting her terminally ill husband in the head in what police believe was an intended murder-suicide at a hospital in Daytona Beach, Florida. The terminally ill man, 77, was admitted to Advent Health Hospital three weeks ago with the intention of “ending it” if his health deteriorated further. The man intended to shoot himself but was physically unable to do so. According to Police Chief Jakari E. Young, his wife said she “couldn’t go through with it” after deciding to commit suicide. After that, the woman barricaded herself in the hospital room. She was taken into police custody around 3 p.m. It’s unclear how the woman got into the hospital with a gun and whether the hospital had a metal detection security system. The exact weapon used in the shooting is also unknown.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

Police seek public's help with investigation of death that caused I-4 backup

ORLANDO, Fla. — The 12-hour death investigation that caused heavy traffic delays early Friday resulted from multiple reports of vehicles hitting a human body on eastbound I-4 near Orange Blossom Trail at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Orlando Police said Friday. Detectives said they have more questions than answers after...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orlando police: Woman's body found on I-4, prompting 12-hour closure

ORLANDO, Fla. — At 10:40 a.m. on Friday, a section of Interstate 4's eastbound lanes in Orange County reopened after being shut down for 12 hours. Orlando police say it was around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday when officials received multiple calls about vehicles hitting a human body on I-4 eastbound near the Orange Blossom Trail exit.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Two arrests made in Brevard County elder abuse case

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — Two employees at a Rockledge area senior living facility have been arrested. Detectives said an employee is accused of the abuse, and his boss is accused of trying to cover it up. What You Need To Know. Two senior living facility employees have been charged.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man found shot to death outside Orange County apartment, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting in Orlando. According to Orlando police, officers were called around noon to the Hudson Apartments located at 528 S. Kirkman Road for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one man shot dead outside on the apartment property. They...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Osceola County corrections officer arrested for domestic violence

An Osceola County corrections officer faces domestic violence charges in Polk County. Authorities arrested Joshua Diaz on Wednesday. Investigators say he grabbed a woman by the face in December, shoved her, pulled her to the ground, then held her down against her will. He's also accused of throwing her on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy